LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reported 1,262 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, only the second time the county’s total has increased since late June. The increase in cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health District mark the first significant increase in cases — a jump of 418 cases — since the week of June 22-29, when COVID-19 levels were much higher. That week, cases jumped by 809 in data reported by the county. Since then, cases have been on a steady downward trend.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO