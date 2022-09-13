ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Campbell County, VA

wfxrtv.com

Deputies: 8 Arrested in Bedford Co. drug round up

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit says they conducted a drug round up that resulted in them arresting eight people. Authorities say the following people face a series of charges including distribution of illegal narcotics and possession of illegal narcotics in the County of Bedford:
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
wfxrtv.com

Alleghany Sheriff’s Office arrest and charge church thieves

ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Alleghany/Covington Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals on Sept. 9 in connection to a break-in on Sept. 6 at Immanuel Baptist Chuch on Douthat Road. Officials say, Clifton Forge’s Matthew Lan Bancroft (19) and Madajah Lynn Shinault (21) have both been arrested and...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
NBC12

Arrest made in connection to school shooting threat

LUNENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a school shooting threat. Nicholas Jamal Rhodes, 30, of Emporia, is charged with communicating a threat to cause injury to persons on school property. Lunenburg County Public Schools said it closed on Monday after...
WFXR

Danville Police find missing woman

UPDATE 4:31 p.m.: The Danville Police Department says Naomi Willis has been found alive and in need of medical attention. Willis was transported to SOVAH Emergency for treatment. Authorities say after an extensive search involving multiple agencies she was located at approximately 2:45 p.m. The Danville Police Department says they would like to thank the […]
DANVILLE, VA
WBTM

Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair Increasing Security

The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is beefing up security this year in an attempt to keep attendees safe. This year the fair will be adding extra security personnel, additional high-definition security cameras, bag checks, and metal detector screenings at the gate. No weapons are allowed on the fairgrounds property. The fair...
DANVILLE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg teen found safe

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lillian Patterson has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl. According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m. Patterson’s parents told police...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Shooting incident; details limited

(from Roanoke PD) On September 12 at approximately 5:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to speak with the adult male victim, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Details...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged

ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
PULASKI COUNTY, VA
WSET

LPD is attempting to identify a man who stole YETI coolers: Police

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is attempting to identify a man responsible for theft at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said that this occurred earlier this month and attempted theft from earlier Tuesday. On September 2 at 6:12 p.m. police also said a man stole several YETI...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wakg.com

Two Pedestrians Injured in South Boston Hit-and-Run

A mother and daughter were walking on John Randolph Boulevard in South Boston on Tuesday night when were they struck by a vehicle, according to The Gazette-Virginian. The pedestrians were within 50 yards of the stop light on Hamilton Boulevard, when the vehicle turned right off of Hamilton Boulevard the driver ran off the road and hit the pedestrians. Police are still looking for the suspect.
SOUTH BOSTON, VA

