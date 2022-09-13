Read full article on original website
wfxrtv.com
Deputies: 8 Arrested in Bedford Co. drug round up
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit says they conducted a drug round up that resulted in them arresting eight people. Authorities say the following people face a series of charges including distribution of illegal narcotics and possession of illegal narcotics in the County of Bedford:
WSET
Bedford Co. law enforcement arrest eight in drug round-up, one still wanted
wfxrtv.com
Alleghany Sheriff’s Office arrest and charge church thieves
VSP investigating Campbell Co. pursuit that ended in fatal crash in Pittsylvania Co.
PITTSYLVANIA, Va. (WFXR) — The Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle crash, that resulted in a fatal crash on Sept. 13. According to officials, the crash occurred on Tuesday at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29, one-tenth of a mile south of Route 29 business in Pittsylvania County. VSP says, the traffic pursuit began when […]
WSET
Deputies in Henry Co. seeking to identify individuals in shoplifting investigation
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — Henry County Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public with a shoplifting investigation on Wednesday. This incident occurred at 786 Commonwealth Blvd, in Martinsville. If anyone knows the identity of the individuals in the pictures please contact Deputy N.E. Farley at 276-638-8751 or...
NBC12
Arrest made in connection to school shooting threat
LUNENBURG, Va. (WWBT) - The Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection to a school shooting threat. Nicholas Jamal Rhodes, 30, of Emporia, is charged with communicating a threat to cause injury to persons on school property. Lunenburg County Public Schools said it closed on Monday after...
WSLS
Man charged in connection with Lynchburg homicide, police standoff appears in court
LYNCHBURG, Va. – One Lynchburg man will remain behind bars – for now. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis. Sharpe appeared for a scheduled preliminary hearing...
WSET
Two Clifton Forge men arrested in connection to church break-in in the area
WSET
Case continued for suspect in fatal shooting after eyewitness fails to show up for court
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The suspect in a shooting on March 6th that killed 47-year-old Jared Davis, of Lynchburg, and held Lynchburg police in an hours-long standoff appeared in court Tuesday morning for a preliminary hearing. 33-year-old Keri Leon Sharpe of Lynchburg is charged with second-degree murder, use of...
Augusta Free Press
Pittsylvania County: Motorcyclist dead after police pursuit ends in head-on crash with tractor-trailer
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. Virginia State Police is investigating a motorcycle pursuit that ended with a fatal crash. The crash occurred on Tuesday at 11:41 p.m. on Route 29 in Pittsylvania County. The traffic pursuit began when a Virginia State Police...
Danville Police find missing woman
UPDATE 4:31 p.m.: The Danville Police Department says Naomi Willis has been found alive and in need of medical attention. Willis was transported to SOVAH Emergency for treatment. Authorities say after an extensive search involving multiple agencies she was located at approximately 2:45 p.m. The Danville Police Department says they would like to thank the […]
WSET
One year later: Where do things stand after uprising at Lynchburg Adult Detention Center?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We’re finally learning more about the inmate uprising at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center last August that caused widespread damage to an entire unit. Police swarmed the area for hours until it ended some 12 hours later. In the aftermath, more than $100,000 in...
WBTM
Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair Increasing Security
The Danville-Pittsylvania County Fair is beefing up security this year in an attempt to keep attendees safe. This year the fair will be adding extra security personnel, additional high-definition security cameras, bag checks, and metal detector screenings at the gate. No weapons are allowed on the fairgrounds property. The fair...
WSET
Roanoke Police write multiple tickets, reminds drivers of school bus safety law
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Roanoke Police is reminding the community of some important rules when it comes to driving near a school bus on the road. They said an officer wrote "not one, not two, but three tickets for cars failing to stop for school buses today." Police said...
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg teen found safe
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Lillian Patterson has been found safe. EARLIER STORY: The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenage girl. According to the agency, the parents of Lillian Patterson, 17, reported her missing Tuesday around 9:08 p.m. Patterson’s parents told police...
wfirnews.com
Shooting incident; details limited
(from Roanoke PD) On September 12 at approximately 5:10 p.m., Roanoke Police were notified that a person with a gunshot wound had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle. Officers responded to speak with the adult male victim, who had what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. Details...
WDBJ7.com
Man shot, arrives at Roanoke hospital in personal vehicle
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man that had been shot arrived via personal vehicle at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital Monday. Roanoke Police say they were alerted at around 5:10 p.m. and responded to speak with the man, who had what appeared to be non-critical injuries. A crime scene was not...
wfxrtv.com
Loaded handgun found, confiscated at ROA; Pulaski Co. woman charged
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers sited a Pulaski County woman after she reportedly carried a loaded handgun onto a flight. According to TSA offices, it happened on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport (ROA). The woman was going through security when an airport security officer noticed a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets in the checkpoint X-ray monitor machine.
WSET
LPD is attempting to identify a man who stole YETI coolers: Police
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The Lynchburg Police Department is attempting to identify a man responsible for theft at Dick's Sporting Goods. Police said that this occurred earlier this month and attempted theft from earlier Tuesday. On September 2 at 6:12 p.m. police also said a man stole several YETI...
wakg.com
Two Pedestrians Injured in South Boston Hit-and-Run
A mother and daughter were walking on John Randolph Boulevard in South Boston on Tuesday night when were they struck by a vehicle, according to The Gazette-Virginian. The pedestrians were within 50 yards of the stop light on Hamilton Boulevard, when the vehicle turned right off of Hamilton Boulevard the driver ran off the road and hit the pedestrians. Police are still looking for the suspect.
