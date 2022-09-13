ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
golobos.com

Lobos Open Cross Country Season at TTU Open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The 2022 cross country season for The University of New Mexico begins on Saturday as the Lobos travel to Lubbock, Texas for the TTU Open. UNM will have five women and five men competing in the 6K and 8K, respectively, with the men’s race set for 8:15 a.m. CT/ 7:15 a.m. MT and the women’s race to follow. Live results ae available here.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Game Day Info: New Mexico vs. UTEP

TV: My50-TV (Dish 50/8815, DirecTV 50, Comcast Xfinity 215) (770 KKOB-AM flagship in Albuquerque) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos take on the UTEP Miners at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The game will officially kickoff at 6:02 pm Mountain Time, and the game can be heard on the Lobo Radio Network, flagshipped at 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Daily Lobo

Students of color denied entry at Turning Point event at UNM

Multiple students of color were denied entry at the Turning Point USA-sponsored “Talking With Tomi” event at the University of New Mexico Student Union Building’s Ballroom B on Thursday, Sept. 15. Students who were denied entry did have tickets but were turned away by Turning Point staff, according to Tyler Jacobs, one of the UNM students who was denied. Multiple witnesses at the event reported seeing students being denied entry.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Controversial political speaker draws protest at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night. “I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Mexico State
Local
Arizona Sports
State
California State
Albuquerque, NM
Sports
City
Albuquerque, NM
City
Flagstaff, AZ
Flagstaff, AZ
Sports
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Rio Rancho woman celebrates her 101st birthday

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – She survived cancer four times and Thursday she celebrated her 101 birthday. Family, friends and even local law enforcement came to celebrate Odean Dale’s special day. There was a huge celebration at Beehive Homes Senior Living in Rio Rancho. “This has really been a delight, a pleasure an eye opener a […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nau
KRQE News 13

The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Arizona#Portland State#Volleyball#Lumberjacks#Johnson Gym#Espn#Unm#Utep
AZFamily

April’s Arizona Bucket List: Desert Domes

WILLIAMS, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A new glamping spot in Northern Arizona is quickly growing in popularity. Clear Sky Resorts is located just north of Williams and about 20 minutes south of the South Rim of the Grand Canyon. Guests stay in one of 45 themed domes. Themes include the...
WILLIAMS, AZ
KRQE News 13

New Mexico Music Hall of fame will announce new inductees

The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame is proud to announce a handful of seven new inductees this year. They will be honoring them this weekend and want the community to join them. The New Mexico Music Hall of Fame honors musicians that have made an impact on music in New Mexico. They will announce the 2022 New Mexico Hall of Fame inductees, on September 16 with a dinner event at El Patron Restaurant, located at 10551 Montgomery Blvd NE Albuquerque NM 87111. Tickets per person are $89 to purchase tickets you can visit NMMHOF.org.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
travelawaits.com

9 Fantastic Restaurants In Albuquerque Perfect For Outdoor Dining

When you visit Albuquerque, you’re visiting the food hall capital of the state. And with 310+ days of sunshine, sampling delicious local cuisine while marveling at outdoor sceneries of mountains, gardens, and the sky is something to be delighted about. With Albuquerque’s diverse, authentic New Mexican cuisine, Native American...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
santafe.com

Heating It Up | An Ode to Red (Chile)

Locals know that when we mention simply “red” or “green,” we’re talking chile. Some years ago, the state agriculture department set out to do promotions pushing the sale of our pungent green pods at harvest time to selected supermarket chains. They succeeded beyond all expectations, creating near-hysteria for “Hatch green chile” nationwide. It’s all well and good that New Mexican chile of any kind has become a hot topic of conversation around the country. I think, though, that our red — the more mature version of the pods, coming into season in September — needs a little more love. Here are some of my Santa Fe favorites. Tell me about yours.
SANTA FE, NM
rrobserver.com

Gas prices continue to fall as summer ends

Albuquerque – The statewide gas price average in New Mexico is $3.57 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA New Mexico Weekend Gas Watch. That price is three cents less when compared to this day last week and 46 cents more per gallon than on this day last year, AAA said in a press statement.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy