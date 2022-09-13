Tuesday Night Forecast: Plenty of sunshine expected through the remainder of the week
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.
TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 90. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 63. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 65. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
SATURDAY: Sunny skies expected. Low: 69. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 70. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.
MONDAY: More sunshine is expected as the heat takes hold. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.
TUESDAY: More sun. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0