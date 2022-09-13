ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuesday Night Forecast: Plenty of sunshine expected through the remainder of the week

By Carson Vickroy
 6 days ago

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 62. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warm. High: 90. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and slightly warmer. Low: 63. High: 91. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. Low: 65. High: 92. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies expected. Low: 69. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies and very warm. Low: 70. High: 93. Winds: SE 10 MPH.

MONDAY: More sunshine is expected as the heat takes hold. Low: 72. High: 94. Winds: S 5-10 MPH.

TUESDAY: More sun. Low: 71. High: 93. Winds: SE 5-10 MPH.

KETK / FOX51 News

