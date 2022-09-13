Read full article on original website
A State Senator from Albuquerque, New Mexico Has Reported An Alleged Extortion Attempt by Pro Tem Mimi StewartDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Albuquerque Officials Are Seeking Help Locating a TigerDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Donovan Curley—Age 48—Has Been Sentenced to 15 Years in PrisonDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Watch Out for Rhinovirus!Daniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
The School District & the City of Albuquerque Are Teaming Up over Concerns about Wilson ParkDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
golobos.com
Lobos Open Cross Country Season at TTU Open
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The 2022 cross country season for The University of New Mexico begins on Saturday as the Lobos travel to Lubbock, Texas for the TTU Open. UNM will have five women and five men competing in the 6K and 8K, respectively, with the men’s race set for 8:15 a.m. CT/ 7:15 a.m. MT and the women’s race to follow. Live results ae available here.
golobos.com
Game Day Info: New Mexico vs. UTEP
TV: My50-TV (Dish 50/8815, DirecTV 50, Comcast Xfinity 215) (770 KKOB-AM flagship in Albuquerque) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos take on the UTEP Miners at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The game will officially kickoff at 6:02 pm Mountain Time, and the game can be heard on the Lobo Radio Network, flagshipped at 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB in Albuquerque.
Las Cruces and Mayfield ready to reignite rivalry on Friday night
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico (KTSM) – It is a big rivalry in the state of New Mexico and especially in the city of Las Cruces. “In this city, when you graduate, you are either a Bulldawg or a Trojan.” said Las Cruces senior running back David Barela. “They have a point but you are better […]
theprospectordaily.com
Roswell native finds success
Former top ranked New Mexico volleyball player senior middle blocker Vittoria Price has enjoyed success with UTEP volleyball for the past two years. Price was a multi-sport athlete, however she settled into volleyball because it is the sport she enjoys the most. “I’ve just been into sports from a really...
Former Burges star Alec Marenco finding early success at New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native and Burges High School grad Alec Marenco started his 2022 season at New Mexico off on the right foot. The sophomore linebacker played in both the Lobos’ games so far this season and recorded seven total tackles (4 solo, 3 assisted). Marenco is off to a solid […]
Daily Lobo
Students of color denied entry at Turning Point event at UNM
Multiple students of color were denied entry at the Turning Point USA-sponsored “Talking With Tomi” event at the University of New Mexico Student Union Building’s Ballroom B on Thursday, Sept. 15. Students who were denied entry did have tickets but were turned away by Turning Point staff, according to Tyler Jacobs, one of the UNM students who was denied. Multiple witnesses at the event reported seeing students being denied entry.
Sports Desk: Hope Christian girls soccer dominating yet again
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hope Christian girls soccer team ended the 2021 season as state champions, and the Huskies are making a case to repeat in 2022. Coach Amy Fankam joined the Sports Desk to talk about her team’s early season success. The Huskies are currently 9-0 and have no signs of slowing down. Hope […]
Controversial political speaker draws protest at UNM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night. “I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ […]
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
This El Paso Race Track Might Be Gone, But The Memories Aren’t
Being a racing fan, I've always been fascinated with race tracks; especially ones that aren't around anymore. For instance, North Wilkesboro was a favorite in the NASCAR community. Gave fans many years of great memories before shutting down in 1996. But it's coming back in 2023 and that got me thinking about our OWN racing history.
Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
From competitors to friends; Anthony cross country runners come to the aid of opponent
EL PASO, Texas - Two Anthony Middle School cross country runners put their competitiveness aside to come to the aid of a fellow runner. Angelee Guerrero and Demi Arciniega are both 8th graders at Anthony Middle School. During the first cross country meet of the season, they noticed a runner...
95.5 KLAQ
5 El Paso Steakhouses That Are Even Better Than National Chains
I love a nice juicy steak and so does El Paso. In fact the hard question is not, how do you like your steak, it's...where's the best place to GET a steak? Because there are SO many to choose from. Well I complied a list of local restaurants that can...
visitalbuquerque.org
Spend the Day at the New Mexico State Fair
For many New Mexicans, visiting the New Mexico State Fair at EXPO New Mexico, in the heart of Albuquerque, is a fall tradition. Cute and cuddly animals, distinctive fair food and thrilling rides all make for a fun day at the fair. I recently went to have some fun myself. Here’s a recap of everything I got to experience.
ktxs.com
Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
KVIA
NMSU graduate workers express continued outrage, concern to university leaders at regents meeting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- “You actively work to ensure that we remain in poverty!" These are just some of the brash words spoken at Thursday's regents' meeting by graduate workers at New Mexico State University. The NMSU Graduate Union held a public comment session during the meeting. Members...
The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
rrobserver.com
Hatch favorite wins at state fair, Slate Street Billiards among contestants for best green chile burger
If you are looking for a green chile burger, looks like the best in New Mexico is from Sparky’s Burgers, Barbecue, & Espresso. The Hatch restaurant won the state fair’s annual Green Chile Cheeseburger Challenge. In all, six restaurants went at it. People’s Choice Winner was Big Mike’s...
Albuquerque couple that stole from non-profit will forfeit their home
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Susan and William Harris, the Albuquerque couple who stole millions from veterans and people with disabilities, must give up their house. The two are serving federal prison time for stealing at least $1M from their nonprofit, Ayudando Guardians, and using that time to fund a lavish lifestyle. KRQE News 13 has learned […]
kcrw.com
Tortilla-washing in action: The case of GRUMA and its Albuquerque Tortilla brand
This past summer, my wife and I went to Albuquerque for our first vacation since the pandemic. We’ve spent time in New Mexico every year since 2007, although the pandemic put a two-year hiatus on our usual plans. We go because the state is magnificent, and because the food...
