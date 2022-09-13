ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

golobos.com

Lobos Open Cross Country Season at TTU Open

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The 2022 cross country season for The University of New Mexico begins on Saturday as the Lobos travel to Lubbock, Texas for the TTU Open. UNM will have five women and five men competing in the 6K and 8K, respectively, with the men’s race set for 8:15 a.m. CT/ 7:15 a.m. MT and the women’s race to follow. Live results ae available here.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
golobos.com

Game Day Info: New Mexico vs. UTEP

TV: My50-TV (Dish 50/8815, DirecTV 50, Comcast Xfinity 215) (770 KKOB-AM flagship in Albuquerque) ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The New Mexico Lobos take on the UTEP Miners at University Stadium in Albuquerque. The game will officially kickoff at 6:02 pm Mountain Time, and the game can be heard on the Lobo Radio Network, flagshipped at 770 AM/96.3 FM KKOB in Albuquerque.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
theprospectordaily.com

Roswell native finds success

Former top ranked New Mexico volleyball player senior middle blocker Vittoria Price has enjoyed success with UTEP volleyball for the past two years. Price was a multi-sport athlete, however she settled into volleyball because it is the sport she enjoys the most. “I’ve just been into sports from a really...
ROSWELL, NM
KTSM

Former Burges star Alec Marenco finding early success at New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso native and Burges High School grad Alec Marenco started his 2022 season at New Mexico off on the right foot. The sophomore linebacker played in both the Lobos’ games so far this season and recorded seven total tackles (4 solo, 3 assisted). Marenco is off to a solid […]
EL PASO, TX
Daily Lobo

Students of color denied entry at Turning Point event at UNM

Multiple students of color were denied entry at the Turning Point USA-sponsored “Talking With Tomi” event at the University of New Mexico Student Union Building’s Ballroom B on Thursday, Sept. 15. Students who were denied entry did have tickets but were turned away by Turning Point staff, according to Tyler Jacobs, one of the UNM students who was denied. Multiple witnesses at the event reported seeing students being denied entry.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Sports Desk: Hope Christian girls soccer dominating yet again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Hope Christian girls soccer team ended the 2021 season as state champions, and the Huskies are making a case to repeat in 2022. Coach Amy Fankam joined the Sports Desk to talk about her team’s early season success. The Huskies are currently 9-0 and have no signs of slowing down. Hope […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Controversial political speaker draws protest at UNM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Nearly 100 people gathered on the University of New Mexico’s campus in Albuquerque to protest a conservative political commentator, Tomi Lahren, who spoke Thursday night. “I think it’s really bad for the University to be having someone come out who says hate all the time, especially when they push such ‘love everyone’ […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
95.5 KLAQ

This El Paso Race Track Might Be Gone, But The Memories Aren’t

Being a racing fan, I've always been fascinated with race tracks; especially ones that aren't around anymore. For instance, North Wilkesboro was a favorite in the NASCAR community. Gave fans many years of great memories before shutting down in 1996. But it's coming back in 2023 and that got me thinking about our OWN racing history.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August

DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Utep#Washington Nationals#Boise State Broncos#Tulsa Golden Hurricane#American Football#College Football#University Drive#The Utep Miners#Unm#Wac
visitalbuquerque.org

Spend the Day at the New Mexico State Fair

For many New Mexicans, visiting the New Mexico State Fair at EXPO New Mexico, in the heart of Albuquerque, is a fall tradition. Cute and cuddly animals, distinctive fair food and thrilling rides all make for a fun day at the fair. I recently went to have some fun myself. Here’s a recap of everything I got to experience.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
ktxs.com

Man seen waving rifle during Battle of I-10 tailgate

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4/KFOX14) — A scary situation happened during the UTEP vs NMSU game Saturday. A viewer recorded video of a crowd gathered around a pickup truck yelling obscenities and throwing a can at the truck's windshield. Soon after, a man comes out of his truck waving a...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

The 2022 green chile cheeseburger champion

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On Monday a new Green Chile Cheeseburger champion was crowned at the New Mexico State Fair. Seven restaurants from around New Mexico faced off to see who has the best green chile cheeseburger in the state. This year’s winner was Sparky’s Burgers & BBQ from Hatch. Tuesday is the state fair’s military and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

