ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— The 2022 cross country season for The University of New Mexico begins on Saturday as the Lobos travel to Lubbock, Texas for the TTU Open. UNM will have five women and five men competing in the 6K and 8K, respectively, with the men’s race set for 8:15 a.m. CT/ 7:15 a.m. MT and the women’s race to follow. Live results ae available here.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 11 HOURS AGO