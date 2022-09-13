NOTICE TO CLEARWATER RIVER WATERSHED DISTRICT RESIDENTS. The Stearns County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants for one appointment to the Clearwater River Watershed District Board of Managers. The appointments would be to serve a three-year term ending on August 13, 2025. If you are interested in being appointed to this board and you reside in the Clearwater River Watershed District in Stearns County, send a brief resume giving your place of residence and any other information about yourself which you would like to share with the Board regarding your qualifications or interests in serving on the board. An on-line application form and more information on the board is available on the Stearns County website: https://mn-stearnscounty-gettingstarted.app.transform.civicplus.com/forms/1099.

