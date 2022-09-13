Read full article on original website
Related
thenewsleaders.com
Direct primary care clinic opens in Sartell
A direct primary care clinic, WELL & Company, opened in Sartell Sept. 1 in the building that Sartell Family Medicine once occupied. WELL & Company is a combination medical clinic and health spa, known as a MedSpa. It is the second site for WELL & Company. The other, located in...
lptv.org
CHI St. Joseph’s Health Hosts Drive-Thru COVID Booster Clinic in Park Rapids
Vaccine clinics are something many people have become familiar with by now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it’s critical to understand why clinics providing the new bivalent booster, like Tuesday’s drive-thru clinic held by CHI St. Joseph’s Health in Park Rapids, are so important. The new...
knsiradio.com
CentraCare Announces Locations for Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinics
(KNSI) — Ahead of cold and flu season, CentraCare is operating several drive-thru flu shot clinics over the next two months. When arriving for an appointment at a drive-thru location, patients stay in their car, and a nurse comes to them. Shots will be offered on select weekends at numerous locations starting on Saturday, September 17th, at CentraCare Plaza in St. Cloud at the Meadows Entrance. Other sites include Long Prairie, Melrose, Sauk Centre, and Willmar.
lptv.org
Lowell Elementary in Brainerd Named as National Blue Ribbon School
For the third time since 2005, Brainerd’s Lowell Elementary has been honored as a National Blue Ribbon School. The recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups. 297 schools in the United States were honored, and just eight...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lptv.org
Northwoods Adventure: Crow Wing Co. Master Gardeners Give Back Through Growing
The Northland Arboretum in Brainerd is host to many unique outdoor programs, and one of those is the Crow Wing County Master Gardener program from the University of Minnesota. The volunteer service helps share University of Minnesota research-based knowledge on priorities important to Minnesota residents like as growing your own food and plants. The Master Gardeners have four separate gardens that volunteers are constantly working on at the Northland Arboretum, and these plots also teach area residents the benefits of gardening.
lptv.org
Sebeka Area Historical Society Brings History to Life with Classes in 1888 Schoolhouse
Sixth grade students in Sebeka started their school year by taking a visit to the past through a local landmark. Hosted by the Sebeka Area Historical Society, a log schoolhouse will be used as a classroom for the first time in more than 100 years. The Finnish-style log schoolhouse that...
lptv.org
Crow Wing Co. Sheriff Candidates Answer Questions at Brainerd Chamber Forum
Scott Goddard, the incumbent Crow Wing County Sheriff, and Eric Klang, currently the Pequot Lakes Chief of Police, answered questions about reducing crime, the lessons they’ve learned in law enforcement, and more at a candidate forum hosted by the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday night. More information...
lptv.org
Over $64,000 Raised to Help Family of Injured Brainerd Football Player
A fundraiser to help the family of the Brainerd football player who suffered a serious head injury during a game last week has raised more than $64,000 as of late Tuesday night. The original goal was to raise $21,000 in honor of Conner Erickson’s football number 21, but support for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
lptv.org
Brainerd Public Schools Recognizes Title IX Anniversary
One of the many things discussed during the most recent Brainerd School Board meeting was the anniversary of the Title IX amendment. Enacted in 1972, the amendment prohibits sex-based discrimination within federally funded school programs. The district celebrated the 50 years that Title IX has been in effect. As Brainerd...
lptv.org
19-Year-Old Dies South of Brainerd
A 19-year-old man has died after he was found unresponsive south of Brainerd on Sunday. According to a press release from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 8:58 a.m. on September 11th, authorities responded to a report of an unresponsive 19-year-old man. The victim, identified as Wyatt John Herron, was found not breathing at a residence in Long Lake Township. Lifesaving measures were attempted, but officials later pronounced Herron dead at the scene.
lptv.org
Confidence Learning Center Holding Camp Sale to Raise Money for Programs
After the COVID-19 pandemic shut many things down for two years, Confidence Learning Center in East Gull Lake is now bringing back their annual Camp Sale. This event has many lightly used and new items for sale to raise money for the center’s programs and campers each year. Confidence...
knsiradio.com
Plans Released for a New Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum
(KNSI) – Plans were released Thursday for a new Minnesota Military and Veterans Museum. The $33 million project includes a 40,000-square-foot facility on 32 acres outside Camp Ripley in Little Falls. The museum has raised more than $18 million. Officials say they hope to open the museum in the spring of 2025.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
lptv.org
Drugs Seized After A Cass County Women Was Arrested
A Cass County woman has been arrested and is now facing drug charges. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Crow Wing County on September 10with the assistance from the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office. 42-year-old Candice Whitebird of Walker Minnesota was...
Alexandria man killed in head-on crash with semi near Carlos
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Minn. – An Alexandria man is dead after his sedan crashed head-on with a semi-truck Wednesday afternoon.The Minnesota State Patrol says the vehicles collided on Highway 29 near North Riverview Drive Northeast in Carlos Township, which is about nine miles north of Alexandria.The victim, 29-year-old Ryan Matthew Halvorson, was not wearing his seat belt. The driver of the semi, a 65-year-old Pennington man, was not hurt.
lptv.org
Starry Stonewort Confirmed in Thunder Lake in Cass County
The Minnesota DNR has confirmed the presence of the aquatic invasive species starry stonewort in Thunder Lake, located near Remer in Cass County. This discovery brings the number of bodies of water in Minnesota where starry stonewort has been found to 23. It was located by DNR staff conducting a survey of algae in Thunder Lake.
knsiradio.com
Wanted Felon From Cass County Arrested in St. Cloud
(KNSI) — The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force says it arrested a northern Minnesota man wanted on 20 felony level charges. September 6th, the task force was contacted by investigators with the Paul Bunyan and Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force that 30-year-old Jacob Andrew Young of Cass County was in St. Cloud. He was wanted on charges such as weapons and drug violations.
knsiradio.com
Local Doctor Encourages Student Athletes to Play Smart and Safe After Two Severe Injuries
(KNSI) — Two recent catastrophic injuries under the Friday night lights have some parents wondering if playing sports is safe for kids. A freshman football player at Bloomington Jefferson High School was paralyzed during a game on September 2nd after suffering a neck injury. One week later, a player for Brainerd High School suffered a severe head injury that knocked him unconscious, causing him to slip into a coma.
patriotnewsmn.com
Notice to Clearwater River Watershed District Residents
NOTICE TO CLEARWATER RIVER WATERSHED DISTRICT RESIDENTS. The Stearns County Board of Commissioners is seeking applicants for one appointment to the Clearwater River Watershed District Board of Managers. The appointments would be to serve a three-year term ending on August 13, 2025. If you are interested in being appointed to this board and you reside in the Clearwater River Watershed District in Stearns County, send a brief resume giving your place of residence and any other information about yourself which you would like to share with the Board regarding your qualifications or interests in serving on the board. An on-line application form and more information on the board is available on the Stearns County website: https://mn-stearnscounty-gettingstarted.app.transform.civicplus.com/forms/1099.
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is arrested in large drug bust
(Walker, MN) -- Authorities in north central Minnesota say they intercepted a large amount of methamphetamine that was bound for the Leech Lake Reservation area. Cass and Crow Wing County sheriff’s deputies pulled over a car Saturday and found more than a pound of meth and 65-hundred dollars cash. Officers say a 42-year-old woman from Walker was arrested during the investigation and booked in the Cass County jail pending drug charges.
voiceofalexandria.com
Man is dead following crash near Carlos on Wednesday
(Carlos, MN)--One person is dead following a crash Wednesday afternoon near Carlos in Douglas County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Pontiac Grand AM, driven by a 29-year-old man from Alexandria, was traveling southbound on Hwy 29 and a Kenworth, driven by Steven Ballou, 65, of Pennington, was traveling northbound on Hwy 29 when the two vehicles collided in Carlos Township.
Comments / 1