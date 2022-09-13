Read full article on original website
Getting ready for a glow up with Pearl Skin Studio
Katia, owner/master esthetician of Pearl Skin Studio, tells us about body wrapping and the benefits it provides. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer for September: FREE full-size Jan Marini Bioglycolic Cleanser (a $50 value) with Detox Contour Body Wrap booking in September. MENTION: LAS VEGAS NOW.
What’s Driving You Crazy? – Lead-footed drivers in the northwest valley
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – Two types of speeders are bothering a northwest valley viewer. Gail writes first about the Exit Ramp Tailgater:. “Getting off the 215 beltway at Cheyenne people practically ride up your bumper going at least 70 on a 45mph exit. Scares me every time.”
Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
Police: Person threatens family with knife, refuses to leave home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a person accused of barricading themself in a northwest valley home and threatening their family members with a knife, police said. Police received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance near 3300 Oeste Vista Street around 5 p.m. The caller...
Police: Man injured in Henderson shooting
Henderson Police investigated a shooting after they said they found a man injured Thursday night. It happened in the 200 block of Quest Park Street (near Stephanie and American Pacific) at about 8:30 p.m.
Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
Las Vegas school recognized as National Blue Ribbon school
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School was the only Las Vegas school to make the list. There were 297 schools chosen nationwide. Givens was chosen because of its overall academic performance....
NEW: COVID-19 cases up significantly in Clark County since last week
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reported 1,262 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, only the second time the county’s total has increased since late June. The increase in cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health District mark the first significant increase in cases — a jump of 418 cases — since the week of June 22-29, when COVID-19 levels were much higher. That week, cases jumped by 809 in data reported by the county. Since then, cases have been on a steady downward trend.
Life is Beautiful will also feature local bands
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three days of music madness across seven stages will begin Friday in downtown Las Vegas when Life is Beautiful starts. The downtown area will be transformed for the weekend festival of music that will feature performances by Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, and the recently added T-Pain.
Flash flood warning issued for central Clark County
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a flash flood warning on Tuesday, Sept. 13 until 12:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning for central Clark County. Story:https://bit.ly/3U6u5OB.
Son accused of stabbing mother to death identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man accused of stabbing his mother to death is identified as 34-year-old Pablo Enrique Bonilla, according to court records. He was due to make his first appearance in court Thursday morning but was not transported. He remains in jail and is due to appear in court on Sept. 20.
What’s Cool At School? – CCSD student art with the Henderson Silver Knights
HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – Dozens of CCSD students who live near the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson don’t have to go far to show off their sports related art work. As part of national “Art In Education Week” the Henderson Silver Knights and the CCSD’s Community Engagement folks showed off a two-story stairwell mural made up of 62 students’ art that’s all about the Silver Knights, their parent club, the Golden Knights, as well as the indoor football Knight Hawks.
