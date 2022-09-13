ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

Getting ready for a glow up with Pearl Skin Studio

Katia, owner/master esthetician of Pearl Skin Studio, tells us about body wrapping and the benefits it provides. Be sure to take advantage of their special offer for September: FREE full-size Jan Marini Bioglycolic Cleanser (a $50 value) with Detox Contour Body Wrap booking in September. MENTION: LAS VEGAS NOW.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Rental crisis: Short-term rentals become last resort for some valley residents

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The high cost of rent in the Las Vegas valley continues to impact thousands of residents, causing many to seek short-term rentals for relief. Ruby Taylor told 8 News Now that weekly rentals tend to be attractive for their lower cost of living, but now the cost has gone up, yet the quality of her unit, she said, is simply embarrassing.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Person threatens family with knife, refuses to leave home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a person accused of barricading themself in a northwest valley home and threatening their family members with a knife, police said. Police received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance near 3300 Oeste Vista Street around 5 p.m. The caller...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Police: Man injured in Henderson shooting

Henderson Police investigated a shooting after they said they found a man injured Thursday night. It happened in the 200 block of Quest Park Street (near Stephanie and American Pacific) at about 8:30 p.m.
HENDERSON, NV
8newsnow.com

Northwest valley residents see uptick in crime

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Residents in the northwest valley have seen an uptick in strange and criminal behavior throughout their community. From random people door knocking to car break-ins and thefts, residents have become increasingly concerned for their safety. Lizeth Hernandez, a resident of Providence, told 8 News Now that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Las Vegas school recognized as National Blue Ribbon school

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas school is being recognized as a National Blue Ribbon School for 2022. Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School was the only Las Vegas school to make the list. There were 297 schools chosen nationwide. Givens was chosen because of its overall academic performance....
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

NEW: COVID-19 cases up significantly in Clark County since last week

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Clark County reported 1,262 new COVID-19 cases over the past week, only the second time the county’s total has increased since late June. The increase in cases reported by the Southern Nevada Health District mark the first significant increase in cases — a jump of 418 cases — since the week of June 22-29, when COVID-19 levels were much higher. That week, cases jumped by 809 in data reported by the county. Since then, cases have been on a steady downward trend.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
8newsnow.com

Life is Beautiful will also feature local bands

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three days of music madness across seven stages will begin Friday in downtown Las Vegas when Life is Beautiful starts. The downtown area will be transformed for the weekend festival of music that will feature performances by Arctic Monkeys, Gorillaz, and the recently added T-Pain.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Son accused of stabbing mother to death identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man accused of stabbing his mother to death is identified as 34-year-old Pablo Enrique Bonilla, according to court records. He was due to make his first appearance in court Thursday morning but was not transported. He remains in jail and is due to appear in court on Sept. 20.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

What’s Cool At School? – CCSD student art with the Henderson Silver Knights

HENDERSON, NV ( KLAS ) – Dozens of CCSD students who live near the Dollar Loan Center in Henderson don’t have to go far to show off their sports related art work. As part of national “Art In Education Week” the Henderson Silver Knights and the CCSD’s Community Engagement folks showed off a two-story stairwell mural made up of 62 students’ art that’s all about the Silver Knights, their parent club, the Golden Knights, as well as the indoor football Knight Hawks.
HENDERSON, NV

