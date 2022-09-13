Read full article on original website
What the Ethereum Merge Means for Ordinary Users—And What It Doesn’t
Ethereum's long-awaited move to proof of stake—dubbed "the merge"—is finally happening. A lot is going to change. But a lot is also going to stay the same. The Ethereum merge is here. The long-awaited upgrade to the second biggest cryptocurrency by market cap is expected to take place tonight, based on current estimates.
Forked Ethereum Token ETHW Surges, Then Tanks Following Merge Event
ETHPoW (ETHW), a hard fork of Ethereum supported by a group of proof-of-work (PoW) miners, enjoyed a massive rally leading up to Ethereum's merge event early Thursday morning. The token soared from $35.4 to $60.68 shortly after the merge, marking a run-up of more than 70% in roughly five hours, according to data from CoinMarketCap.
'The Most Important Event in Crypto History’: Twitter Reacts to Ethereum Merge
The Twitter community reacts to Ethereum's much-anticipated merge—the network's transition to a more energy-efficient, proof-of-stake model. Ethereum’s long-awaited transition from proof of work to proof of stake is finally upon us. The event, also known as the merge, occurred at 2:45 am EST on September 15, opening a brand new chapter in the history of the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency.
Ethereum Energy Usage, Carbon Footprint Down 99.99% After Merge: Report
The merge has slashed Ethereum’s energy needs even more than expected, according to a report from the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute. Ethereum’s merge, which transitioned to an eco-friendly consensus model, was successfully completed overnight. A report from the Crypto Carbon Ratings Institute says that the network has cut...
Ethereum Classic Hash Rate Soars as Merge Nears and Miners Roam
As Ethereum moves to a proof-of-stake blockchain, mining activity on the ETH alternative Ethereum Classic has reached an all-time high. As Ethereum’s long-awaited upgrade nears, miners appear to be switching their rigs over to Ethereum Classic. Ethereum is set to end mining on its network tonight following the merge,...
NFT Renting Platform Shuts Down, Citing 'Close to Zero Traction'
Despite attempts to secure fresh funding and pivot to new targets, NFT renting platform Rentable is today shuttering operations. The founder of Rentable, the non-fungible token (NFT) protocol that lets users rent out their jpegs, announced today that the protocol will be shutting down after failing to find “product market fit.”
The Ethereum Merge Is Here—What Comes Next?
Ethereum’s core developers already have their eyes set on the network’s next upgrade, Shanghai. What it will consist of, however, is up for debate. After years of anticipation, the merge has arrived. Early Thursday morning, Ethereum’s landmark transition to proof of stake went off without a hitch.
Ethereum Continues to Sink Post-Merge: Down 18.5% in 3 Days
ETH took a beating this week despite the success of Ethereum’s merge to proof of stake. It's been a great week for Ethereum—and yet one of the worst in a while for ETH. Despite the success on Thursday of Ethereum’s much-anticipated merge, which saw the network flawlessly transition to proof of stake, the network’s native cryptocurrency, ETH, has plummeted some 18.5% in the last three days alone, to $1,419.07 at writing.
Major Ethereum Mining Pools Will Back ETHW Mining
F2Pool, Poolin, BTC.com and Nanopool will support EthereumPoW after the merge. A number of big Ethereum mining pools are expected to support EthereumPoW (ETHW) following the merge, the new asset’s developers confirmed today. According to a series of tweets from the ETHW account, major pools such as F2Pool, Poolin,...
Ethereum Liquidations Top $127M Amid Post-Merge Volatility
Despite the success of the merge, ETH slumped following SEC Chair Gary Gensler’s suggestion that proof-of-stake cryptos could be considered securities. The successful merge carried out by the Ethereum network this week hasn’t staved off the effects of crypto’s ongoing bear market, with Ethereum’s price down around 8% in the past 24 hours.
Ethereum Price Struggles to Flip Bullish Following the Merge
While Ethereum’s merge was largely considered a success, the event so far failed to produce any meaningful bullish moves for the asset. Ethereum (ETH) continues its sideways trading pattern observed on Wednesday in the run-up to the network’s switch to proof-of-stake (PoS), changing hands at $1,591 at the time of this writing, or down 0.90% over the past 24 hours, per CoinMarketCap.
Dogecoin Now Second-Largest Proof-of-Work Coin After Ethereum Merge
With Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now second only to Bitcoin among minable, proof-of-work coins. With the Ethereum merge now completed and the top blockchain for NFTs and decentralized applications switched to a proof-of-stake system, Dogecoin is now the second largest proof-of-work coin after Bitcoin by market cap.
Treasury Blacklists Bitcoin Addresses Linked to Iranian Ransomware Group
Alleged hackers tied to the Iranian military have been sanctioned by the U.S. government, which blacklisted their BTC addresses. The U.S. Treasury today announced sanctions against 10 individuals and two entities for alleged ransomware attacks. The suspects, who are allegedly connected to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, had their Bitcoin...
Bitcoin Is a ‘Tumor,’ Says ‘Black Swan’ Author Nassim Taleb
Crypto fan-turned-hater Nassim Nicholas Taleb wants you to know that Bitcoin is a “tumor.”. In an interview with CNBC’s Squawk Box Thursday, the author of The Black Swan argued that anyone under 40—Millennials and GenZ—don’t understand how the economy works because of the Federal interest rate environment in which they’ve grown up.
Bitcoin Tumbles 9% On The Day Amid Inflation Fears
The price of Bitcoin has dropped by around 9% in the past 24 hours, once again wiping out most of its recent gains. Bitcoin (BTC), the industry’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, is down by 9% on Wednesday, wiping out most of its recent gains. Following the official announcement...
Senator Toomey Challenges Gensler’s View That Nearly 'All Crypto Tokens Are Securities'
SEC Chairman Gary Gensler today faced a fierce grilling over the regulatory body’s role in defining rules for crypto, including the chairman's view that nearly all cryptocurrencies currently trading today are likely unregistered securities. During a Thursday oversight hearing of the agency by the Senate Banking Committee, Republican Senator...
Coinbase Now Lets Users Check Which Politicians Are Crypto-Friendly
With midterm elections just around the corner, Coinbase is rolling out an in-app tool to help users see which candidate is pro-crypto. Coinbase users will be able to see which U.S. politicians are “crypto-friendly” with a new in-app tool, CEO Brian Armstrong announced yesterday on Twitter, as crypto companies ramp up their lobbying efforts ahead of the midterms in November.
'Proof of Merge' NFTs Will Transform in Your Wallet as the Ethereum Merge Happens
Michael Blau and Mason Hall of a16z whipped up the dynamic NFT and its smart contract in just a few days. Were you into crypto before the Ethereum merge? Now, you can prove it with a “Proof of Merge” NFT. A pair of creative thinkers at Web3 firm...
White House Releases ‘Comprehensive Framework’ for Crypto Regulation and Development
The White House’s recommendations are built on six months of wide-ranging research across the digital asset sector. The White House has today released a “First-Ever Comprehensive Framework for Responsible Development of Digital Assets” outlining the conclusions and recommendations of various federal agencies after six months of studying the crypto industry.
