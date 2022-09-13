ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Blinken, Raimondo visit Purdue to highlight semiconductor production efforts

By Kristen Eskow
FOX59
FOX59
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zy236_0huCpr7o00

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo visited Purdue University Tuesday to discuss the future of semiconductor manufacturing.

“What we’re doing at home and particularly what is happening here goes directly to our standing and leadership in the world,” Blinken said.

Blinken and Raimondo praised the work at the university to help expand U.S. manufacturing of semiconductors, the technology that helps power many products, including cell phones and cars.

Both members of President Joe Biden’s cabinet joined Gov. Eric Holcomb and Sen. Todd Young (R-Indiana) on a tour of Purdue’s microelectronics facilities as the university scales up its semiconductor degree programs.

“This place is maybe one of the most inspiring human fabs that I’ve ever seen,” Blinken said after the tour.

Indiana universities offering student-athletes legal guidance for NIL deals

The visit comes not long after Gov. Eric Holcomb’s trip to Taiwan – a world leader in semiconductor production – and the announcement of two new facilities coming to West Lafayette: A semiconductor chip design center run by MediaTek Inc. and a SkyWater Technology chip manufacturing plant.

The group of state and federal officials touted the bipartisan CHIPS Act during Tuesday’s visit, saying the funding it provides will help further expand the semiconductor industry in the U.S. The law provides $52 billion for new semiconductor plants across the nation.

“To ensure that we outgrow, out-innovate and out-compete the Chinese Community Party to ensure that American values prevail,” said Sen. Young, who helped lead the effort to get the law passed.

When asked how Indiana and the rest of the U.S. will be able to meet the workforce needs these jobs will require, Young and Raimondo pointed out the CHIPS Act includes funding for workforce training at all education levels.

“The best way to do workforce development is in partnership between the companies who hire people and colleges, community colleges, high schools,” Raimondo said.

PIF: Program teaches young adults automotive, life skills

“We’re making investments very early on, the first steps you might say, K-12,” Gov. Holcomb said. “This is about GED to PhD.”

Purdue University President and former Gov. Mitch Daniels said he believes Indiana’s K-12 schools have “work to do” to prepare students for jobs in the semiconductor industry.

“The jobs we are talking about here today will require, just as a Purdue education today requires, a high level of cognitive ability,” Daniels said. “And right now it’s not clear that our public schools in Indiana are up to that challenge. I hope they get there.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 59.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

Near-total abortion ban takes effect in Indiana

Indiana’s abortion ban is now in effect across the state. September 15 is the first day that abortions are outlawed in Indiana except in cases of rape, incest, fetal anomaly, and to prevent substantial impairment to the life or health of a pregnant woman. The new law was created as a result of Roe v. […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Indiana AG Rokita talks enforcement of abortion ban, lawsuits filed

INDIANAPOLIS – Two lawsuits have been filed challenging Indiana’s near-total abortion ban, and although they did not stop the law from taking effect Thursday, at least one of them could put the ban on hold if a preliminary injunction is issued. The ACLU of Indiana filed both lawsuits. The first, filed in partnership with abortion […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
West Lafayette, IN
Government
State
Indiana State
City
West Lafayette, IN
FOX59

Some Indiana lawmakers pushing to expand contraception access

INDIANAPOLIS – With the state’s near-total ban on abortion set to take effect Thursday, a bipartisan group of Indiana lawmakers want to expand access to contraception. The proposal would allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control pills or patches to women age 18 and older after administering a health screening. Those patients would not need to […]
INDIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Daniels
Person
Eric Holcomb
Person
Todd Young
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gina Raimondo
FOX59

Boone County working on broadband expansion

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. – A major broadband overhaul is underway in Boone County. The county has been working on broadband expansion for a little more than a year. It has received numerous state and federal grants to help with this effort. Right now the county is focusing on one particular broadband effort. Boone County’s latest […]
BOONE COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Local organization helping end veteran suicide by building community

INDIANAPOLIS — September is National Suicide Prevention month. The World Health Organization estimates someone dies from suicide every 40 seconds.  “Death by suicide is a tragedy,” said Matt Hall, director of the Indy Warrior Partnership. “One suicide affects 135 people.” Suicide is the leading cause of death worldwide, and veterans are at a 50 percent […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

The heat is on across Indiana this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Highs surge above seasonal norms this weekend with plenty of sunshine! Then a chance to get back into the 90s is coming up this week with relatively low humidity. Friday night lights Temperatures will remain comfortable in the 70s after sunset. Partly cloudy skies tonight. Then we drop cooler into the low 60s […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taiwan Semiconductor#Semiconductor Industry#Indiana University#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#State#U S Commerce#Mediatek Inc#Skywater Technology
FOX59

High September heat on its way to the Hoosier State

INDIANAPOLIS – Summer is NOT done with Indiana yet! Warmth is already building across the Plains and will migrate eastward later this week. The potential for multiple days in the 90s cannot be ruled out. High pressure opens the door to HEAT A high pressure system is currently centered directly over Southern Indiana and has […]
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Woman accused of making death threats against judge in Trump documents case

Federal authorities have arrested a Texas woman who they say made death threats against the Florida judge overseeing a court battle between former President Trump and the Department of Justice over documents seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Tiffani Shea Gish was charged with influencing a federal official by threat and interstate communications with the threat […]
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
FOX59

Marion County homeowners to get property tax break for spring 2023

INDIANAPOLIS – Tens of thousands of Marion County homeowners will get a break on their property taxes. The City-County Council passed Proposal No. 310 Monday. The measure provides a one-time property tax prepayment. Homes with an assessed value of $250,000 or less will get a $150 credit while those valued between $250,000 and $400,000 will […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Inmate, jailer shared 949 phone calls before escape

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama inmate who authorities say escaped with the help of a jail supervisor who later killed herself in Indiana shared nearly 1,000 phone calls with the woman before the breakout, news outlets reported. Lauderdale County Sheriff Rick Singleton said Casey White and Vicky White, who were not related, may have planned his […]
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
FOX59

Man accused of shooting Officer Burton extradited to Indiana

On August 10, police said that 47-year-old Phillip Lee shot Richmond police officer Seara Burton during a drug-related traffic stop, leaving her in critical condition and injuring others. Officers returned fire, injuring Lee who fled the scene. He was quickly caught by the pursuing officers.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

FOX59

41K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Get breaking news, the most accurate weather and sports from central Indiana's largest news team. https://fox59.com/

 https://fox59.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy