Fox40
Two jackknifed semi-trucks close eastbound I-80 lanes at Floriston
FLORISTON, Calif. (KTXL) — All eastbound traffic on Interstate 80 was turned around near Boca after two semi-trucks jackknifed in Floriston, Caltrans said Mondy morning. The lanes were reopened by 7:30 a.m., Caltrans said. Caltrans reported the accident around 6:16 a.m.
mynews4.com
Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake
Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
actionnewsnow.com
Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
abc10.com
Northern California Storm: Flooding, crashes, thunderstorms hit Sacramento area
Northern California is getting slammed with heavy rain in the Sacramento area. Weather conditions have resulted in crashes, flooding and even some lightning.
ijpr.org
Here’s what you need to know about Northern California’s atmospheric river weather event
Atmospheric rivers have become known for bringing heavy rainfall, and with it, flooding concerns. The same is true for this storm: The Sacramento office of the National Weather Service has warned residents of the potential for localized flooding throughout Northern California. Amounts of rainfall from the atmospheric river might vary...
KCRA.com
El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire
Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
goldcountrymedia.com
One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday
An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
Fire crews prepare for high winds ahead of rainstorm
PLACER COUNTY — Fire crews are paying close attention to this weekend's weather forecast as they continue to battle flames on the front line of the Mosquito fire. This comes as hundreds of residents have spent more than a week at evacuation centers."I'm really hoping to count on it. Hopefully, it'll knock it down far enough," evacuee from El Dorado county, William Faulkner said.CAL FIRE officials say any kind of moisture is good for firefighting efforts but crews are expecting winds up to 20-miles per hour."When you have wind like that, you have erratic fire behavior," Scott McLain with CAL FIRE...
Here's how much rain we could get in Northern California | Live Radar
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Scattered rain is expected throughout the day from Sacramento north to Redding, forecasters said. The weather service cautioned drivers roads could be slick and commutes could take longer. Throughout the day you can expect dry periods followed by bands of showers and even thunderstorms later. Brief...
Map shows status of Placer County properties within Mosquito Fire perimeter
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Placer County Sheriff’s Office released a report showing which homes and structures have been destroyed or damaged by the Mosquito Fire. Residents in Placer County can check their addresses to see the status of their homes. When clicking on a home, a photo is also available to see the […]
Sierra Sun
Incoming storm may push out smoke; lake wind advisory for Saturday
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — While the incoming storm won’t be a fire season ending event, firefighters are planning to use the weather system to make appreciable gains on the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire that has been impacting air quality in the Truckee-Tahoe region with dense, unhealthy-to-hazardous smoke, grew...
Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
KCRA.com
Driver arrested, 6 hurt in Rio Linda pursuit that ended in car crash, officials say
Six people were hurt following a pursuit that ended in a vehicle crash in Rio Linda on Friday night, authorities said. A 17-year-old from the east Bay Area was arrested. The California Highway Patrol was responding to reports of a sideshow around 9:11 p.m. in the area of Eleverta Road at Dutch Haven Boulevard.
A mother loses her baby and six people are injured in Rio Linda pursuit crash
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A pregnant woman lost her baby after a car that was being pursued by officials crashed into her vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP’s North Sacramento office said it received reports of reckless driving Friday night. According to CHP, a sideshow was taking place within the intersection […]
rosevilletoday.com
Mosquito Fire Impact: Hydroelectric power generation severely curtailed
Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors received a comprehensive report from staff on the progress of the Mosquito Fire and the status of PCWA’s Middle Fork American River Project, which is located within the footprint of the Mosquito Fire. “While damage to...
Mountain Democrat
Mosquito Fire remains ‘stubborn’
The Mosquito Fire stayed calm Thursday night but that didn’t mean firefighters took a break from the battle along the Placer County/El Dorado County line. “Instead of saying persistent, I’m going to say now it’s just stubborn,” said Cal Fire fire behavior analyst Jonathan Pangburn at Friday morning’s fire briefing. “You have the really, really dry heavy fuels, and especially in this previously unburned area (pointing to the fire’s southeast corner) … that’s going to create just a stubborn, persistent mess out there that is going to take a lot of effort to get around.”
Sierra Sun
Smoke again impacting Truckee-Tahoe air quality; Rain, high elevation snow expected this weekend
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Smoke from the Mosquito Fire is again impacting air quality Friday morning at Lake Tahoe. The North Tahoe-Truckee region is dealing with very unhealthy-to-hazardous air quality while South Tahoe has a little better conditions. All schools in the Truckee-Tahoe school district have been canceled on Friday.
Plumas County News
ATT outage affects 911; Sheriff offers alternatives
The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has notified Plumas County residents that parts of the north state are experiencing a system-wide AT&T outage. Residents may be able to make local calls, but 911 calls from cell and landlines are not working. The Sheriff’s Office cell phone in dispatch is working...
Mosquito Fire grows to state's largest; weekend storm could complicate firefight
FORESTHILL, Placer County — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts battling the week-old Mosquito Fire that's burned more than 66,000 acres, becoming the largest in the state so far this year.The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters) to more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rainfall over several days — to the fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties in the Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.But stronger winds are also expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could...
Map shows where the Mosquito Fire is in relation to the Dutch Fire
Two fires were burning in California's Placer County on Tuesday afternoon: the Mosquito Fire and the Dutch Fire.
