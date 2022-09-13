ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plumas County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
mynews4.com

Semi-truck plunges down embankment along I-80 near Donner Lake

Authorities are urging commuters to drive with caution after a semi-truck plunged down an embankment along Interstate 80 Monday morning. The crash was reported on I-80 eastbound near Hirschdale Road just after 6 a.m. on Sept. 19. The California Highway Patrol said roads are extremely slick as rain continues to...
TRUCKEE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Clipper Mills woman dies in Saturday night crash

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 2:07 P.M. UPDATE - A 27-year-old woman died following a rollover crash in Butte County on Saturday night, according to the CHP. The crash happened shortly after 8:30 p.m. on Lone Tree Road, north of Cox Lane. The Butte County Sheriff's Office identified the woman as Jessica...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Plumas County, CA
Placer County, CA
Traffic
City
Colfax, CA
County
Placer County, CA
Plumas County, CA
Traffic
Local
California Traffic
KCRA.com

El Dorado, Placer County residents can check if their home was damaged, destroyed in Mosquito Fire

Residents in El Dorado and Placer counties can check if their homes have been damaged, destroyed, or still intact. Previous coverage in the video player above. The sheriff's offices for both counties released their own respective interactive maps that let you click on homes that are color-coded based on the amount of damage. Damaged or destroyed homes will also include pictures showing what the house looks like. Homes without damage will not have their pictures posted.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

One killed in El Dorado Hills crash Saturday

An El Dorado Hills man was reportedly the victim of a fatal vehicle accident Saturday morning. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Saturday, units from the El Dorado Hills Fire Department, El Dorado County Sheriff’s Department and the California Highway Patrol (CHP) we’re dispatched to Salmon Falls Road near the intersection of Salmon Valley Lane in El Dorado Hills for what was reported in a 911 call as a rollover accident.
EL DORADO HILLS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fire crews prepare for high winds ahead of rainstorm

PLACER COUNTY — Fire crews are paying close attention to this weekend's weather forecast as they continue to battle flames on the front line of the Mosquito fire. This comes as hundreds of residents have spent more than a week at evacuation centers."I'm really hoping to count on it. Hopefully, it'll knock it down far enough," evacuee from El Dorado county, William Faulkner said.CAL FIRE officials say any kind of moisture is good for firefighting efforts but crews are expecting winds up to 20-miles per hour."When you have wind like that, you have erratic fire behavior," Scott McLain with CAL FIRE...
PLACER COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 80#One Way Traffic#Traffic Congestion#Caltrans
Sierra Sun

Incoming storm may push out smoke; lake wind advisory for Saturday

TAHOE CITY, Calif. — While the incoming storm won’t be a fire season ending event, firefighters are planning to use the weather system to make appreciable gains on the Mosquito Fire. The wildfire that has been impacting air quality in the Truckee-Tahoe region with dense, unhealthy-to-hazardous smoke, grew...
TRUCKEE, CA
ABC10

Dangerous speeds | Car goes airborne over wall, crashes into lawn of South Sacramento home

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It’s happened again -- another dramatic crash on Hitchcock Way in South Sacramento caught on camera. It’s a neighborhood terrorized by traffic. Around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11, a car went airborne while crossing lanes on Valley High Drive and landed in the front lawn of the Daveiga family. Stanley and Geri have lived there for 50 years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Travel
Mountain Democrat

Mosquito Fire remains ‘stubborn’

The Mosquito Fire stayed calm Thursday night but that didn’t mean firefighters took a break from the battle along the Placer County/El Dorado County line. “Instead of saying persistent, I’m going to say now it’s just stubborn,” said Cal Fire fire behavior analyst Jonathan Pangburn at Friday morning’s fire briefing. “You have the really, really dry heavy fuels, and especially in this previously unburned area (pointing to the fire’s southeast corner) … that’s going to create just a stubborn, persistent mess out there that is going to take a lot of effort to get around.”
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
Plumas County News

ATT outage affects 911; Sheriff offers alternatives

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has notified Plumas County residents that parts of the north state are experiencing a system-wide AT&T outage. Residents may be able to make local calls, but 911 calls from cell and landlines are not working. The Sheriff’s Office cell phone in dispatch is working...
PLUMAS COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Mosquito Fire grows to state's largest; weekend storm could complicate firefight

FORESTHILL, Placer County — A weekend weather system could hamper firefighters' efforts battling the week-old Mosquito Fire that's burned more than 66,000 acres, becoming the largest in the state so far this year.The system is forecasted to bring colder temperatures and precipitation — from 1/4 inch (0.63 centimeters) to more than 1 inch (2.54 centimeters) of rainfall over several days — to the fire burning in Placer and El Dorado counties in the Sierra foothills about 110 miles (177 kilometers) northeast of San Francisco.But stronger winds are also expected to arrive in the area beginning Saturday and the winds could...
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy