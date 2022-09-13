PLACER COUNTY — Fire crews are paying close attention to this weekend's weather forecast as they continue to battle flames on the front line of the Mosquito fire. This comes as hundreds of residents have spent more than a week at evacuation centers."I'm really hoping to count on it. Hopefully, it'll knock it down far enough," evacuee from El Dorado county, William Faulkner said.CAL FIRE officials say any kind of moisture is good for firefighting efforts but crews are expecting winds up to 20-miles per hour."When you have wind like that, you have erratic fire behavior," Scott McLain with CAL FIRE...

PLACER COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO