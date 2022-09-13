Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wccbcharlotte.com
Silver Alert Issued For Gaston County Man
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered man, William Boyd Pope, 73. He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Dewey Kiser Road in Bessemer City. Authorities say he could be headed toward Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
I-40 East Closed in Burke Co. Due to Police Investigation
BURKE CO., NC — 9am update: Officials now say this was an officer-involved shooting. According to NCDOT, all lanes of I-40 East are closed at Exit 118 (Old NC 10) in Hildebran, Burke County, due to a crash. The road is expected to reopen by 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. Drivers...
wccbcharlotte.com
One Dead After Early Morning Shooting In Salisbury
SALISBURY, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide after they say a man was shot dead early Sunday morning on Old Wilkesboro Road. On September 18th, just before 1 a.m., police were sent to a shooting on Old Wilkesboro Road. Officers found Auburn Clement, 27, shot. First responders tried...
wccbcharlotte.com
Gastonia Police Looking For Armed Robbery Suspect
GASTONIA, N.C. — Police released surveillance video and pictures from the August 26 armed robbery of a Bojangles restaurant. The Gastonia Police Department says that they are still investigating the robbery that happened around 4 a.m. at the Bojangles on S. New Hope Road. WARNING: Video may be disturbing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wccbcharlotte.com
Four Cabarrus County Schools Evacuating Amid Bomb Threat
CONCORD, N.C. – Several local schools are evacuating due to bomb threats. Those schools facing threats are Jay M. Robinson High School, Cox Mill Elementary School, Cox Mill High School and Northwest Cabarrus High School. All four are in the Cabarrus County school district. Cox Mill Elementary has been...
wccbcharlotte.com
Bat Loose In Rock Hill Classroom
ROCK HILL, S.C. — A Rock Hill teacher has earned the name “Batman” after some swift thinking in his class. Patrick Grimsley, a testing coordinator for Rock Hill High School, had an unexpected visitor in his classroom on September 14th. A bat was nestled in the ceiling...
wccbcharlotte.com
Mooresville High Dismisses Early Due to Threat
MOORESVILLE, N.C. – Mooresville High School is dismissing early due to a threat to the building. The district sent two messages to parents. The first says,. This morning MHS received an automated call communicating a threat to the school building. Mooresville Police Department was immediately notified and all students were immediately evacuated. Out of an abundance of caution, all other schools have been placed on a lock-in status while the MPD investigates the high school. We appreciate you refraining from calling the high school directly as we will keep you updated as more information comes available. Thank you.
wccbcharlotte.com
Hundreds Run For Cover Following Fights, Rumors Of Gun Threats At Carowinds
FT. MILL, S.C. — Chaos at Carowinds as fights and rumors of gun threats left people scrambling for safety. Several people say they were trampled trying to get out of Carowinds Saturday night. In the video, you can see hundreds of people screaming and running from the park. Carowinds...
RELATED PEOPLE
wccbcharlotte.com
I-77 Reopens After Hours Long Shut Down, Power Restored to Thousands
CHARLOTTE N.C.– I-77 north and southbound lanes have reopened after an early morning accident left the busy interstate shut down for hours. Around 2:20 this morning, crews responded to a crash that took out power lines on I-77 between Tyvola Road and Woodlawn Road. Lanes were shut down in both directions while Duke Energy crews worked to clean up and restore power to over 2,000 people in south Charlotte.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston County Mugshots September 17th
The mugshots for Saturday, September 17th. All are presumed innocent until proven guilty.
wccbcharlotte.com
Gaston Co. Teachers & Staff Rally Demanding Answers On Payroll Problems
GASTONIA, N.C. – Teachers in Gaston County are rallying to demand answers about ongoing payroll problems. At Monday night’s school board meeting, district leaders outlined what they’re doing to address the issue. District leaders say they understand patience is running thin. The issues started when the district...
wccbcharlotte.com
Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte Announces Permanent Closure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte announced Monday that it will be permanently closing following the run of its current show Evil Dead the Musical. The show runs through October. To read the statement in full , click here. Theatre officials say, the continuing effects of COVID-19,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wccbcharlotte.com
Carowinds Implementing New Safety Protocols Following Unruly Behavior
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is changing its safety protocols following unruly behavior during the opening weekend of its Halloween themed attraction SCarowinds. Park officials will announce a new chaperone policy on Tuesday in addition to other security protocols. Park officials say they have zero tolerance for unruly behavior and altercations such as those that took place Saturday, September 17, 2022.
wccbcharlotte.com
City of Charlotte Says Recycling Pick-Up is Delayed
CHARLOTTE — If your recycling is picked up by the city of Charlotte, plan for a delay. The city announced Monday that curbside recycling collection may not be on time because of a staff shortage. The City of Charlotte Solid Waste Services provides a bi-weekly collection of recyclables curbside...
wccbcharlotte.com
ACC Moving Headquarters to Charlotte in 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference has selected Charlotte as the future home of its headquarters. The ACC’s board of directors made the official announcement on Tuesday. In a press release, ACC Commissioner Jim Philips says “After a comprehensive, inclusive and deliberate process, the Board decided that...
wccbcharlotte.com
The Carolina Renaissance Festival Returns October 1 & 2
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (News Release) – The popular Carolina Renaissance Festival, a combination of outdoor theater, circus, arts and crafts fair, a jousting tournament, and feast, returns for 8 consecutive weekends, Saturdays, and Sundays, October 1 through November 20. Each Festival day is filled with an abundance of attractions. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wccbcharlotte.com
Tasty Tuesday: Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar
CHARLOTTE, NC — Meteorological summer may be over, but our summer of food trucks rolls on!. Mia’s Snow Dessert Bar stopped by Rising for Tasty Tuesday to show off it’s international treats. You can also find them on Instagram, for a sweet treat.
wccbcharlotte.com
Carolina Insight: American Cancer Society’s Taste Of Hope Charlotte Gala
CHARLOTTE, NC — If you are a foodie or simply want to help in the fight against cancer, don’t miss the American Cancer Society’s Taste of Hope Charlotte gala this Saturday. It’s an evening filled with delicious foods from award-winning celebrity chefs like David Burke, chances to bid on amazing trips and spa packages, live music, and shared stories of survivorship – all to raise funds for cancer research. WCCB’s Trish Williford will be the emcee for the evening.
wccbcharlotte.com
New Talk Show, “Karamo” Premieres Today On CW
CHARLOTTE, N.C.– There is a new talk show coming to daytime. Viewers will recognize the familiar face from the hit show, “Queer Eye” and from 2004’s MTV’s The Real World. The show is called, “Karamo” and the host is Karamo Brown. The show focuses on the challenges that everyday people have in their lives. Brown says he is on the show solving problems and changing lives. The show will also feature celebrity guests. You can catch the show weekdays on WCCB Charlotte. Check your local listings for time.
Comments / 1