Read full article on original website
Related
wcbi.com
The Starkville Oktibbeha School District teaches about Vaping Dangers
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Oktibbeha School District is making an effort to educate parents on the hazards of vaping. The meeting’s goal was to expand their knowledge of Nicotine and THC products. Every Wednesday and Thursday The Starkville Oktibbeha School District provides parents with information on...
wcbi.com
Columbus native inducted into Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Five pioneers in broadcasting in Mississippi were inducted into the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame this week. Columbus native Birney Imes Jr. is part of the 2022 class. Imes began his career in broadcasting with WCBI radio in Columbus. He opened other radio...
Neshoba Democrat
Company to create 60 direct jobs in Neshoba County
Two companies that make equipment to support the lumber industry are investing $8.14 million to open a facility here and will create 60 new jobs, officials announced Friday morning. The companies are The New York Blower Company, an industrial fan manufacturer, and Kiln Drying Solutions & Components, a company specializing...
wcbi.com
Starkville Fire Dept. held assessment for potential new employees
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Fire Department held assessments at Fire Station two today for people who are interested in joining the team. The assessment consisted of strenuous workouts to see the potential in the men and women who applied. Starkville Fire Departments Tyler Davis says it’s more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wcbi.com
Performance Marine partnered with Miss. Lottery to host Summer of Promos
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – All summer long Performance Marine in Columbus partnered with the Mississippi Lottery to host a Summer of Promotions. People that entered into the drawing had the chance to win prizes from grills, gift cards, and even a $25,000 cash prize. The biggest prize for their...
Starkville Daily News
Rock Vegas sure to make Mississippi rock again
The Friday night before Mississippi State and Texas A&M hit the gridiron in Starkville, there will be a Main Street event that you will not want to miss. As a way to raise money for the Bulldog Initiative, which is organized by Charlie Winfield to work for the betterment of Mississippi State student athletes of all sports through the use of name, image and likeness opportunities, the inaugural Rock Vegas show will be happening in the State Palace Theater at Hobie’s On Main on Friday, September 30.
wcbi.com
Cross Construction begins in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re driving in Starkville, you may have noticed some heavy equipment and steel around the intersection of Highway 25 South and Longview Road. In about a week those stacks of steel will be transformed into a symbol visible for miles around. Construction is...
wcbi.com
Oktibbeha Co. Chapter of the NAACP donates water to Jackson residents
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Oktibbeha County Chapter of the NAACP teams up with a local church to help provide water for Jackson residents. Area churches and civic organizations carried bottled water by the case to Mt. Pelier Church in Starkville this morning. The church and the NAACP...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wcbi.com
Poor reaction to THC edibles leads to an arrest in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A poor reaction to THC edibles leads to the arrest of a Starkville man. Akeed Saleh is arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operate without a city of Starkville business license. Starkville police say Saleh is accused of possessing...
desotocountynews.com
Audit shows millions in potential savings for three school districts
Three school districts in Mississippi could save taxpayers millions annually, according to three new performance audits released by State Auditor Shad White’s office. This project was conducted by data analytics firm GlimpseK12 and was funded by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor. Three school districts—Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School...
wcbi.com
Great weekend for football
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Cloud coverage is back but staying light across the SE USA. Conditions are expecting to stay dry through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures are going to get hot again!. FRIDAY: It is another repeat type of day in northern Mississippi. The sun will be out...
wcbi.com
Columbus Firefighters to see pay increase with new budget
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire Department will see pay increases throughout the entire department. In Thursday’s city council meeting, members discussed raising wages for captains in the fire department. The proposed wage was to raise to $15.50 but members voted to raise it a dollar more to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Commercial Dispatch
Goings On with Grant: New Tampico Bay food truck now open in Columbus
The only thing better than the cool Monday weather was the discovery of Columbus’ latest food truck!. Tampico Bay Mexican Restaurant co-owner Christopher Rosales opened his family’s food truck for the first time on Monday to serve lunch right across the street from the restaurant located at 1515 College St.
wcbi.com
Business express their worries if railroad workers stop production
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – You may not see as many of them as you once did, but trains are still a vital part of the country’s supply chain. About one-third of the freight moving across the U.S. rides on the rails. Earlier this week, we came within 48...
Expert Pick: Mississippi State At LSU
Chip Patterson and Barrett Sallee join Chris Hassel to share their expert pick for Mississippi State at LSU.
wcbi.com
Recent inventory check shows 34 handguns unaccounted for at CPD
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly three dozen Columbus Police Department guns are unaccounted for and now there’s an investigation to figure out where they went. City leaders are trying to understand what happened to the handguns during a recent inventory check. The agency has seen guns taken in...
wcbi.com
Raising awareness for human trafficking
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is becoming more common in small towns rather than large cities. An agent from the human trafficking and special victims unit, Ashlee Lucas, spoke to the Columbus Exchange Club today. According to MBI’s website, there were 275 reports...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police officers may have higher salaries following Thursday’s council meeting
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus city leaders will meet Thursday to discuss the city’s budget. That budget could mean some changes in the police department’s payroll and hiring search. “All police departments would love to have a fully staffed department,” says Interim Chief Doran Johnson. The Columbus Police...
wcbi.com
Columbus Interim Police Chief speaks on unaccounted for handguns
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A follow up to the story we brought to you yesterday. Columbus police department still has guns unaccounted for. Yesterday, sources told WCBI that there were 34 handguns unaccounted for within the department. Interim chief Dorian Johnson would say it was thirty something guns initially...
wcbi.com
Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors passes 2023 budget
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Cities and Counties across Mississippi are setting their budgets for the coming year today. In Lowndes County, Supervisors passed what Board President Trip Hairston described as a “barebones budget, not much fluff.”. Most areas will remain flat, and many of the increases are...
Comments / 0