Starkville, MS

wcbi.com

The Starkville Oktibbeha School District teaches about Vaping Dangers

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Oktibbeha School District is making an effort to educate parents on the hazards of vaping. The meeting’s goal was to expand their knowledge of Nicotine and THC products. Every Wednesday and Thursday The Starkville Oktibbeha School District provides parents with information on...
STARKVILLE, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Company to create 60 direct jobs in Neshoba County

Two companies that make equipment to support the lumber industry are investing $8.14 million to open a facility here and will create 60 new jobs, officials announced Friday morning. The companies are The New York Blower Company, an industrial fan manufacturer, and Kiln Drying Solutions & Components, a company specializing...
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Starkville Fire Dept. held assessment for potential new employees

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Starkville Fire Department held assessments at Fire Station two today for people who are interested in joining the team. The assessment consisted of strenuous workouts to see the potential in the men and women who applied. Starkville Fire Departments Tyler Davis says it’s more...
STARKVILLE, MS
City
Mississippi State, MS
Starkville, MS
Education
Local
Mississippi Education
City
Starkville, MS
Starkville Daily News

Rock Vegas sure to make Mississippi rock again

The Friday night before Mississippi State and Texas A&M hit the gridiron in Starkville, there will be a Main Street event that you will not want to miss. As a way to raise money for the Bulldog Initiative, which is organized by Charlie Winfield to work for the betterment of Mississippi State student athletes of all sports through the use of name, image and likeness opportunities, the inaugural Rock Vegas show will be happening in the State Palace Theater at Hobie’s On Main on Friday, September 30.
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Cross Construction begins in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re driving in Starkville, you may have noticed some heavy equipment and steel around the intersection of Highway 25 South and Longview Road. In about a week those stacks of steel will be transformed into a symbol visible for miles around. Construction is...
STARKVILLE, MS
wcbi.com

Poor reaction to THC edibles leads to an arrest in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- A poor reaction to THC edibles leads to the arrest of a Starkville man. Akeed Saleh is arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and operate without a city of Starkville business license. Starkville police say Saleh is accused of possessing...
STARKVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Audit shows millions in potential savings for three school districts

Three school districts in Mississippi could save taxpayers millions annually, according to three new performance audits released by State Auditor Shad White’s office. This project was conducted by data analytics firm GlimpseK12 and was funded by the Mississippi Office of the State Auditor. Three school districts—Greenwood Leflore Consolidated School...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wcbi.com

Great weekend for football

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Cloud coverage is back but staying light across the SE USA. Conditions are expecting to stay dry through the weekend and into next week. Temperatures are going to get hot again!. FRIDAY: It is another repeat type of day in northern Mississippi. The sun will be out...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Firefighters to see pay increase with new budget

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Fire Department will see pay increases throughout the entire department. In Thursday’s city council meeting, members discussed raising wages for captains in the fire department. The proposed wage was to raise to $15.50 but members voted to raise it a dollar more to...
COLUMBUS, MS
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Jobs
Commercial Dispatch

Goings On with Grant: New Tampico Bay food truck now open in Columbus

The only thing better than the cool Monday weather was the discovery of Columbus’ latest food truck!. Tampico Bay Mexican Restaurant co-owner Christopher Rosales opened his family’s food truck for the first time on Monday to serve lunch right across the street from the restaurant located at 1515 College St.
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Recent inventory check shows 34 handguns unaccounted for at CPD

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly three dozen Columbus Police Department guns are unaccounted for and now there’s an investigation to figure out where they went. City leaders are trying to understand what happened to the handguns during a recent inventory check. The agency has seen guns taken in...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Raising awareness for human trafficking

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- According to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation, human trafficking is becoming more common in small towns rather than large cities. An agent from the human trafficking and special victims unit, Ashlee Lucas, spoke to the Columbus Exchange Club today. According to MBI’s website, there were 275 reports...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Interim Police Chief speaks on unaccounted for handguns

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A follow up to the story we brought to you yesterday. Columbus police department still has guns unaccounted for. Yesterday, sources told WCBI that there were 34 handguns unaccounted for within the department. Interim chief Dorian Johnson would say it was thirty something guns initially...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Lowndes Co. Board of Supervisors passes 2023 budget

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Cities and Counties across Mississippi are setting their budgets for the coming year today. In Lowndes County, Supervisors passed what Board President Trip Hairston described as a “barebones budget, not much fluff.”. Most areas will remain flat, and many of the increases are...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS

