ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Wicker Park armed robbery: National Guardsman credits military training with thwarting incident

By Sarah Schulte via
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D6J6j_0huCpgf300

A National Guardsman stationed in Indiana returning to his family's Wicker Park house said his military training helped him thwart an armed robbery.

Ryan King said he was on his way back home after a morning workout when three men attempted to rob around 11 a.m. in an alley near Wabansia and Oakley.

"One of them had a gun and it showed it to my face and he brought it to the side of my head and he said I'm going to kill your unless you give us your wallet," he said.

The 30-year-old said his military training immediately took over; he was taught not to panic in life and death situations.

"I wasn't Jason Bourne, I wasn't knocking 20 guys off me at once, all I had to do was remain calm and most people can do that too they can train themselves to do that," King said.

Remaining calm and help from a witness, who caused a distraction, allowed King to escape his attackers without giving up his wallet and, most importantly, without getting hurt.

This is the latest in a series of other armed robberies on the Northwest and North Sides in recent weeks. Justin Plank said he was a victim of an Old Town carjacking in June.

"I was just getting out of my car and a car pulled up, two guys, one with a gun, took my car," he said. "I still haven't gotten the car."

Plank and King are grateful to have survived their incidents, and encouraged others to remain vigilant.

"People need to be aware of their surroundings at all times and it goes to show you that is can happen anywhere, it doesn't matter night or day, it can happen anytime," King said.

King said even if the men who tried to rob him get caught, crime is always going to exist. He suggests people get training on how to remain calm under pressure. He is convinced his demeanor confused and caught his attackers off guard.

Comments / 23

Liberalism is a Sickness
3d ago

Maybe Beetlejuice should of stopped the peaceful burning looting and rioting, now her animal base is running wild

Reply(3)
10
Chi-town High Yella Brotha
2d ago

the issue is he was not paying attention also me being from the southside seeing a car creeping down alley would have went right back in the house or had my tool ready to go

Reply
3
Not an Emigrant
1d ago

It's not right, but isn't funny that White folks are now experiencing what "those other neighborhoods" have been dealing with forever. Maybe now it'll get the attention it needs.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Suspects sought in violent Red Line robbery

CHICAGO - Chicago police are trying to identify five suspects who attacked and robbed three people at the 95th Street Red Line station last August. The group attacked the trio around 5:35 p.m. on Aug. 29 and stole a pair of headphones and a cellphone, according to a CPD community alert.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Pop! Chicago police will start using spike strips to rein in drivers at donut-spinning ‘sideshows,’ CPD order suggests

Chicago’s sideshow drivers may be in for a nasty surprise. The Chicago Police Department on Friday quietly introduced a “Tire Deflation Devices Pilot Program” to help officers combat the stunt drivers who have repeatedly tied up intersections with their sometimes hour-long donut-spinning performances. Spectators at several of the so-called “sideshows” have stomped on CPD and state police patrol cars and fired pyrotechnics at officers who intervened in the events this summer.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Oakley, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Indiana State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
ABC7 Chicago

Chicago crime: Boyfriend of Cook County sheriff's deputy hit with federal drug charges

CHICAGO -- A Cook County sheriff's deputy's boyfriend and his sister have been indicted by a federal grand jury on drug charges, officials announced Thursday. Sean M. Dwyer, 51, and his sister Bridgett Massey, 35, are charged with conspiracy and possession of cocaine. Dwyer, who was convicted in a 1993 robbery case, also faces a federal charge of being a felon in possession of a gun.
COOK COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wicker Park#National Guardsman#Robbery#Military Training#Armed Robberies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Fox News

Chicago man charged with attempted kidnapping of toddler in broad daylight has extensive track record

Chicago police arrested Gerardo Posadas, 25, after footage emerged of him attempting to kidnap a young girl from her mother last week. The Chicago Police Department has arrested Posadas at least five times, with the earliest incident going back to 2014. Surveillance footage captured Posadas approaching a mother and her daughter last week, with police saying he first offered $150 to "buy" the young girl.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Woman opens fire on Chicago police on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - A woman fired multiple shots at Chicago police who were on a call on the Northwest Side Friday morning. No one was hit or injured, and the officers did not return fire, police say. The incident happened in the 4200 block of West North Avenue while officers were...
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
103K+
Followers
14K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy