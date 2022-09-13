ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buena Park, CA

newsantaana.com

On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1:45 PM, Santa Ana Police Officers responded to the area of 1800 N. Broadway regarding a hit & run traffic collision. A white van was observed fleeing the scene southbound on Broadway. An officer observed the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect failed to yield to officers and a pursuit ensued.
SANTA ANA, CA
orangecountytribune.com

5 held in gambling den raid

In a continuing crackdown on illegal gaming, Westminster police raided a suspected gambling den and arrived five people on Wednesday afternoon. According to the WPD, the raid began at 4 p.m. as their officers – along with West Orange County SWAT – served a search warrant in the 14600 block of Wakefield Street (southwest of Hazard Avenue and Brookhurst Street).
WESTMINSTER, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Arrested dead at SA hospital

A man arrested by Santa Ana police after a hit-and-run accident and a pursuit on Tuesday died at a hospital early Thursday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident began on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. when officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision in the area of 1800 N. Broadway in Santa Ana. Witnesses say a white van left the area southbound on Broadway.
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Police searching for four smash and grab robbers that hit Brea Mall

Police are searching for four suspects involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at Brea Mall on Thursday. The robbers entered the store, Kevin Jewelers, at around 11:30 a.m., wearing hoodies and armed with hammers before taking off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry. Upon arrival, Brea Police Department officers scoured the area in search of the suspects, none of which they located. Police said this isn't the first instance of smash-and-grab robbery to hit Brea Mall, located on 1065 Brea Mall, noting that the Kay Jewelers was targeted in an April robbery. No additional information was immediately available as police continued their investigation.Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Celmer at (714) 990-7741.
BREA, CA
foxla.com

Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death

A mother and a grandmother of a 5-year-old child who died last week were behind bars today on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. Sheriff's investigators searched a residence in the 51500 block of Date Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they arrested the deceased child's mother, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the The post Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Driver Sentenced in Long Beach Halloween DUI Crash That Killed Family of Three

A man was sentenced to prison Thursday in a Long Beach DUI crash that killed a family of three as they were trick-or-treating on Halloween. Carlo Adrian Navarro was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and ordered to pay restitution as family members looked on in the courtroom during an emotional hearing. They delivered statements during the sentencing phase of the trial.
LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Another man found dead in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
LONG BEACH, CA

