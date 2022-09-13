Read full article on original website
Decomposing body of 41-year-old shooting victim found inside parked car in Long Beach, police say
Police in Long Beach have launched a murder investigation after officers found a decomposing body inside a parked car on Wednesday.
newsantaana.com
A hit and run suspected arrested by the SAPD died at a local hospital
On Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 1:45 PM, Santa Ana Police Officers responded to the area of 1800 N. Broadway regarding a hit & run traffic collision. A white van was observed fleeing the scene southbound on Broadway. An officer observed the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it. The suspect failed to yield to officers and a pursuit ensued.
Suspects in custody, gambling machines recovered after police search illegal 'slap house' in OC
Police cracking down on illegal gambling dens sounds like something out of the Prohibition Era, but that's what happened in Westminster this week.
orangecountytribune.com
5 held in gambling den raid
In a continuing crackdown on illegal gaming, Westminster police raided a suspected gambling den and arrived five people on Wednesday afternoon. According to the WPD, the raid began at 4 p.m. as their officers – along with West Orange County SWAT – served a search warrant in the 14600 block of Wakefield Street (southwest of Hazard Avenue and Brookhurst Street).
orangecountytribune.com
Arrested dead at SA hospital
A man arrested by Santa Ana police after a hit-and-run accident and a pursuit on Tuesday died at a hospital early Thursday morning. According to the SAPD, the incident began on Tuesday at 1:45 p.m. when officers responded to a hit and run traffic collision in the area of 1800 N. Broadway in Santa Ana. Witnesses say a white van left the area southbound on Broadway.
Drunk driver sentenced to 25 years in prison for Long Beach crash that killed 3-year-old, parents
A drunk driver who struck and killed a family of three in Long Beach while they were out on Halloween night in 2019 has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison.
foxla.com
Toddler found safe after abduction in Buena Park
A two-year-old has been found safe and returned to his family after the car he was in was stolen in Buena Park Tuesday. Police say one suspect is in custody.
NBC Los Angeles
Boy, 15, Arrested in Teen Girl's Fatal Overdose at High School in Hollywood
A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter in the overdose death of a student at Helen Bernstein High School earlier this week, Los Angeles police said Thursday. The boy, a student at an independent charter school located on the same campus in Hollywood, also was accused in an...
Police searching for four smash and grab robbers that hit Brea Mall
Police are searching for four suspects involved in a smash-and-grab robbery at Brea Mall on Thursday. The robbers entered the store, Kevin Jewelers, at around 11:30 a.m., wearing hoodies and armed with hammers before taking off with an undisclosed amount of jewelry. Upon arrival, Brea Police Department officers scoured the area in search of the suspects, none of which they located. Police said this isn't the first instance of smash-and-grab robbery to hit Brea Mall, located on 1065 Brea Mall, noting that the Kay Jewelers was targeted in an April robbery. No additional information was immediately available as police continued their investigation.Anyone with additional information was asked to contact Detective Sergeant Celmer at (714) 990-7741.
foxla.com
Man breaks into home in Rancho Cucamonga, stabs occupants inside
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, Calif. - A man is behind bars after police say he stabbed people inside a rehabilitation home in Rancho Cucamonga. The Rancho Cucamonga Police Department responded to a call in the 9200 block of 19th Street around 6 p.m. Tuesday. According to Rancho Cucamonga PD, 37-year-old Jeremy Rice broke into a rehab home facility in the area and stabbed people inside the building.
Police searching for 3 men in white van after attempted kidnapping in Whittier
Police are searching for three suspects who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman while she was walking down a Whittier street on Sunday.
Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death
A mother and a grandmother of a 5-year-old child who died last week were behind bars today on suspicion of child abuse resulting in death. Sheriff's investigators searched a residence in the 51500 block of Date Street at 7 p.m. Tuesday, where they arrested the deceased child's mother, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez with the The post Mother, grandmother arrested for alleged abuse that led to 5-year-old’s death appeared first on KESQ.
Customers step in when 13-year-old boy is assaulted inside Glendale doughnut shop (video)
Police are looking for witnesses who intervened after a boy was sexually assaulted inside a Glendale doughnut shop late last month. The incident, which was caught on video, occurred on the morning of Aug. 31 as a mother and her two sons were getting breakfast at the shop located in the 600 block of West […]
KTLA.com
Police release image of suspected shooter in killing of two teens at Lincoln Heights carnival
The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the shooter who killed two boys at a carnival in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. Javier Mejia and Winfield Lee, both 17, suffered multiple gunshot wounds around 9 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Broadway and were pronounced dead at the scene, the LAPD said in a news release.
NBC Los Angeles
Driver Sentenced in Long Beach Halloween DUI Crash That Killed Family of Three
A man was sentenced to prison Thursday in a Long Beach DUI crash that killed a family of three as they were trick-or-treating on Halloween. Carlo Adrian Navarro was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison and ordered to pay restitution as family members looked on in the courtroom during an emotional hearing. They delivered statements during the sentencing phase of the trial.
nypressnews.com
DUI driver arrested in Fullerton after causing multi-car crash, slamming into tree
Police arrested a DUI driver in Fullerton who caused a multi-car collision before slamming into a tree Wednesday. When the driver attempted to flee, a Good samaritan stepped in to keep him for police, however a passenger got away.
2urbangirls.com
Another man found dead in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – Long Beach police Thursday sought the public’s help to solve the shooting death of a man who was found in a parked vehicle. Officers went to East Ocean Boulevard and Corona Avenue about 6:20 p.m. Wednesday on a “report of a possible dead body and a strong odor emitting from inside a parked vehicle, which was later determined to be a murder,” according to the Long Beach Police Department.
Ex-Huntington Beach police officer avoids jail for 'prank'
A former Huntington Beach police officer accused of harassing a co-worker who was dating the defendant’s ex-girlfriend has been allowed to enroll in a diversion program that allows defendants to avoid jail time.
14-year-old freshman at Nogales High School in La Puente dies of an overdose, family confirms
After a 15-year-old girl died of an overdose on a high school campus in Hollywood, another overdose death involving a teen has been reported in La Puente.
