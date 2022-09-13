Read full article on original website
ABC 15 News
6 Arizona schools awarded the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor
PHOENIX — Six Arizona schools, including four in the Valley, received achievement honors from U.S. Secretary of Education Michael Cardona on Friday. The schools were among 297 that received the 2022 National Blue Ribbon School honor this year, which is given to schools deserving recognition for “overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.”
SignalsAZ
Dragonfly & Butterfly Bash Soars into Veterans Oasis Park, Sept. 17
Be a social butterfly and flutter over to Veterans Oasis Park and the Chandler Nature Center for a fun-filled morning of discovery as you learn about dragonflies and butterflies. The Center’s annual Dragonfly & Butterfly Bash returns Saturday, September 17 at 9 a.m. with a chance to get up close and personal with butterflies and dragonflies attracted to the 113-acre Sonoran Desert landscape.
East Valley Tribune
‘Living funerals’ pose new tradition in Mesa
Four years ago, Wynn Scott’s mother-in-law passed away and she learned too late that she had once been a model. In November 2021, Wynn surprised her husband Ryan with a loving and fun way to celebrate his 50th birthday in November 2021. Now, Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery...
luxury-houses.net
This $6.995 Million Uniquely Architectural Home in Scottsdale is An Astounding Piece of Livable Art
The Home in Scottsdale, an unique masterpiece of the art proves that artistic creativity and functional living can coexist utilizing rammed earth, steel, glass and stone is now available for sale. This home located at 10016 E Relic Rock Rd #17, Scottsdale, Arizona offers 3 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 7,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Daniel Wolski (Phone: 480-266-7557) & Mitch Hundman (Phone: 602-618-3580) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Home in Scottsdale.
Proof Bread Hopes to Expand Business with New Locations in Phoenix
An ongoing Mainvest campaign will help build a satellite bakery and warehouse in northern Phoenix.
SignalsAZ
Mesa Offers Limited Income Senior Rate Program
The City of Mesa’s Limited Income Senior Rate Program (LISR) is a residential utility assistance program that provides a 30 percent discount on the water service rate, one of the key water rate components on a customer’s bill. For the most common type of water service, the discount reduces the fixed monthly charge from $29.23 per month to $20.46 per month. That is an $8.77 monthly savings! The program does not change any other water rate component.
azbigmedia.com
PetSmart Veterinary Services opens its 1st Arizona location
PetSmart Veterinary Services (PVS) announced the opening of its first veterinarian hospital location this month following a recent launch of the new independent, franchise business ownership model. Veterinarians’ dreams of owning and operating their own business are now becoming a reality with the first hospital opening in a Peoria. PVS anticipates the opening of several veterinary hospitals over the next few months in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Texas. Currently, nearly 750 PetSmart stores are home to a veterinary hospital, with that number set to grow as more PVS locations open.
Phoenix New Times
Fill Your Weekend With Food and Drinks at These 5 Metro Phoenix Events and Festivals
This weekend's metro Phoenix food and drink events strike an unusual chord. Get ready to celebrate all things garlic or glass etching. Learn about bourbon, or sip on mezcal at our drink-focused happenings. Here are five events taking place in downtown Phoenix, Queen Creek, and Scottsdale this weekend, September 16...
KTAR.com
Arizona Ghost Town Museum built in 1895 listed for $1.1 million
PHOENIX — The Arizona Ghost Town Museum established out of a general store that was built in 1895 in Pearce is listed on the market for $1.1 million. The Old Pearce Mercantile was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1978 as the longest running business in the once mining town.
arizonasuntimes.com
Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
arizonasuntimes.com
Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50
Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
fabulousarizona.com
Best Public Golf Courses in Arizona
JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa’s Camelback Golf Club features a twosome of 18-hole championship courses: Ambiente and Padre. Golfers of all skill levels tee off again and again thanks to the courses’ spectacular mountain views, dazzling lakes and terrain that offers a challenge to all who step foot on the green. In addition to the par-72 courses, golfers can take advantage of full-service practice facilities; private instruction by PGA-certified professionals; sips and snacks at Acacia Restaurant & Lounge, a course-side restaurant; the award-winning Golf Shop; and the Camelback Golf Academy, which provides junior golfers with a variety of activities from after-school programs, camps and much more.
KTAR.com
Four Peaks Oktoberfest announces 3-day lineup at Tempe Town Lake
PHOENIX — Four Peaks Oktoberfest at Tempe Town Lake announced its three-day lineup for this year’s event on Wednesday. The German-themed festival will take place during the weekend of Oct. 7-9 and will include musical acts all three days across two stages, new carnival rides, a celebrity brat-eating contest and a wiener dog fashion show.
KTAR.com
Marijuana-friendly Cannafest event coming Sunday to Mesa waterpark
PHOENIX — A marijuana-friendly event is coming to Mesa Golfland-Sunsplash on Sunday. Cannafest attendees are welcome to consume cannabis while enjoying the theme park’s wave pool, lazy river, go karts, bumper cars, laser tag and mini golf. A host of vendors and brands will be on location, but...
kjzz.org
Hot Town: How people survived in Arizona before air conditioning
Despite all the attributes of being the country’s fifth largest metropolis, what Phoenix is really known for is the heat. The Show series Hot Town explores the Valley's hotness in all its forms. Air conditioning is an expensive proposition and is certainly uncomfortably pricey for many Arizonans, but try...
azbigmedia.com
Tickets and hospitality packages on sale for 2023 Phoenix Open
The Thunderbirds, hosts of the WM Phoenix Open, announced today tickets are now on sale for the 2023 edition of “The People’s Open,” scheduled to be played Feb. 6-12 at TPC Scottsdale. Daily general admission ticket prices will remain the same as 2022. Tickets for Wednesday, Thursday...
fox10phoenix.com
Scottsdale homeowners association tests out not overseeding and saw major benefits
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - The city of Scottsdale has a new initiative for water saving, and they’re asking all residents and businesses to not overseed this fall season. Overseeding means you add grass seeds to lawns to fill in bare spots or create a more lush look. Of course, you need to water them a bit more for them to grow.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Collision In Scottsdale (Scottsdale, AZ)
According to the Scottsdale Fire Department, a multi-vehicle collision was reported on Thursday morning. The officials stated that a three-vehicles collided in the area of Scottsdale [..]
AZFamily
Bed, Bath & Beyond closing two Arizona stores
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) -- Bed, Bath & Beyond is closing more than 50 stores around the country this year, including two in Arizona. An updated list shows that a store near Carefree Highway and I-17 in north Phoenix and another store off Calle Santa Cruz in Tucson are shutting their doors. An exact date for the closures has not been released.
East Valley Tribune
CUSD student challenges district’s ‘sexist’ dress code
Santan Junior High student Hannah deGraft-Johnson says the school’s dress code is sexist. “I believe that the dress code includes exclusion and enforces unjust standards and emphasis on a specific gender,” said Hannah, a student in the gifted program. “Statistics from many reliable sources show the same average, 83%, of dress code violations are [given to] girls.”
