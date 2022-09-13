ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home

The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’

King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
The Queen’s death: How the day unfolded

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday September 8. Here is how the day unfolded. Buckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health. They say the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the...
Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?

With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
