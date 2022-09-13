Read full article on original website
Prince Harry and Meghan will get ring-of-steel security for UK appearance but no official cops amid protection row
PRINCE Harry and Meghan will be given a ring-of-steel security operation for a charity appearance in the UK tomorrow amid a row over their protection. But it last night became clear that police in Manchester will not be providing officers, with the couple’s own security team and the event organisers expected to protect them.
Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days
On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
Touching moment grieving King Charles consoled after death of Queen by same airport worker who comforted Prince Harry
King Charles spoke with her and other staff members for a few minutes while stood on the runway. He then boarded the jet to take him back to RAF Northolt where he is being taken in the Royal limousine to meet PM Liz Truss. The King also waved to the...
King Charles III Shockingly Confused By How To Enter Buckingham Palace
King Charles III has returned to Buckingham Palace after saying his goodbyes to his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. His arrival was his first time entering the building as King, and he seemed to have been confused about which entrance to use. Once he returned to London, on Friday,...
Royal expert reveals King Charles' secret signal that allows him to end a conversation
A royal expert has claimed King Charles has a 'secret signal' for when he wants to end a conversation. For senior members of the royal family, there are plenty of events and engagements each year, where they meet and have conversations with hundreds of people. Apparently, certain royals have special...
Adelaide Cottage: Inside Will and Kate’s ‘modest’ new home
The Cambridges are on the move. Kensington Palace has confirmed that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are moving from the Palace to Adelaide Cottage in Windsor ahead of the new school term.Royal sources have said the move is to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis a “normal life” away from the “Kensington Palace fishbowl”.In a statement on Monday, the Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have today announced that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will attend Lambrook School in Berkshire from September 2022.“Their Royal Highnesses are hugely grateful to Thomas’s Battersea where...
Will the Queen’s funeral be aired on TV and will it be live?
QUEEN Elizabeth II, Britain's longest-serving monarch, has passed away after more then 70 extraordinary years on the throne. Her Majesty’s funeral is set to be the biggest royal funeral in recent history, with thousands travelling to London to witness it in person and millions watching it on TV. Will...
How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death
One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
King Charles III Is Not the Only Royal Who Will Inherit Queen Elizabeth’s Iconic Jewelry Collection
Most of Queen Elizabeth's estimated $500 million portfolio — which consists of real estate, personal investments, art, and jewelry — will go to King Charles III.
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault at Windsor Castle, but he'll be moved again following Queen Elizabeth II's death
Prince Philip's coffin was lowered into the Royal Vault after he died in April 2022. The 200-year-old vault beneath St. George's Chapel will not be his final resting place. He'll be buried in the King George VI memorial chapel following the Queen's death on Thursday.
King Charles tells prime minister Queen’s death was ‘the moment I have been dreading’
King Charles III told Liz Truss his mother’s death was “the moment I have been dreading,” as he held his first audience with prime minister at Buckingham Palace.Ms Truss spoke briefly to the King by phone on Thursday evening to express her condolences over the death of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II.But this was the first time the prime minister had spoken to him face-to-face since he became King on the death of his mother.The PM, who took office only on Tuesday, was driven from Downing Street to meet Charles following his return to London from...
OK! EXCLUSIVE: Queen Consort Camilla Giving Meghan Markle COLD SHOULDER In Dramatic Reunion
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been mingling with the royal family ever since Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, but there's one person who is less than pleased with the duo being back: Queen Consort Camilla. "Camilla is most disappointed by Meghan’s actions and does not believe she can...
The Queen’s death: How the day unfolded
The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral on Thursday September 8. Here is how the day unfolded. Buckingham Palace issue a statement saying doctors are concerned for the Queen’s health. They say the head of state is comfortable and royal physicians have recommended she stays under medical supervision as the...
Queen Elizabeth will be laid to rest with just two pieces of jewellery
A royal expert has predicted the Queen will be laid to rest wearing only two pieces of jewellery. Lisa Levinson, head of communications at the Natural Diamond Council said it would be ‘unlikely’ that the ‘humble’ Queen in less heirlooms one might expect. Speaking to Metro.co.uk,...
Royal fans concerned as King Charles appears to sway backwards in Cathedral – but he’s fine moments later
There were tears and raw emotion from some of the devastated family members as they joined in prayers for Her Majesty. The King seems slightly unsteady for a few seconds but footage cut away and he had recovered when the cameras were next on him. The clip was quickly spotted...
Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin
Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.
Princess Diana’s Bodyguard Who Survived the Crash Says He Was ‘Pleased for Himself’ by What He Learned Later
Find out what Princess Diana's bodyguard who survived the car crash in Paris intentionally did that he does not regret.
What lies in store for Andrew during reign of King Charles III?
With the death of the Queen, the Duke of York’s exile from the working monarchy looks certain to be permanent. Charles is now the new King and any decision about Andrew, disgraced after paying out millions over a civil sexual assault case, will fall to him, no doubt in consultation with his eldest son and heir, the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge.
Queen Consort Camilla Is Bringing Two Furry Family Members To Buckingham Palace
The late Queen Elizabeth II was well known to be a lover of dogs, and personally kept multiple Corgis as pets during her reign. Now, as her son King Charles III and his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, build their new lives together at Buckingham Palace, it's official that the palace will not be without beloved canine residents (via Daily Mail).
