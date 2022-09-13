Next rate hike will spark 'dangerous game' with state of economy, investor Peter Boockvar warns

It is a good thing that the Federal Reserve does not allow itself anything to do with fickle politics else we would be in worse trouble. These brave people must plot a way through these times and still try to limit the damages to the economy. Now if Congress would understand they caused all of this that must be cleaned up.
Borrow now before rates go up.Most of you live on credit.Lock into today's rates if you are looking for a house.In a few weeks real-estate prices will go down because demand will drop. If you time things out right you might get a bargain.The same with a car.Demand will drop shortly and the dealers will soon get desperate to sell whats on their lots.
After this next increase you will not see or hear Bellowing Joe Biden till after election.
Comments / 8