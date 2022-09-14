‘Totally Humiliated’: Trace Adkins’ Bitter $20 Million Divorce From Ex-Wife Rhonda Exposed, Accusations Of Boozing & Infidelity

Source: mega

Trace Adkins’ nasty divorce war with his ex-wife Rhonda included accusations he fell off the wagon and had stepped out on their marriage with other women, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Adkins — who has been married to actress Victoria Pratt since 2019 — was accused of cheating on Rhonda with a gaggle of women.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trace and his Rhonda settled their divorce in June 2015.

The country singer’s ex had filed for divorce the year prior citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The couple had been married since 1997 and share three daughters together.

"Trace and Rhonda are united in ensuring that their children's interests come first," the couple said at the time. However, during the battle, it was an all-out war.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Trace was accused of out-of-control boozing and getting too close with Victoria.

In 2014, RadarOnline.com reported the two were involved in a $20 million court battle that was triggered by Trace boasting about his countless female conquests, his out-of-control drinking, and his “fantasy” love affair with a sexy Canadian actress.

A source told RadarOnline.com that a series of streamy tweets about Trace from his sultry film co-star Victoria Pratt really infuriated his long-suffering wife Rhonda. And that, along with his bad boy behavior, led her to pull the plug on their marriage.

“Trace desperately wants to get back with Rhonda,” a source told us at the time while revealing Trace had fallen off the wagon after being 12 years sober. “He’s quit drinking, he’s attending AA meetings and he’s telling friends that all he wants is to get his family back together. But it’s too late. Rhonda is fed up and their marriage is history.”

Rhona decided to file after he confessed that he’d flipped for Victoria while shooting the film The Virginian.

The hot-headed horndog also bragged to a friend that he cheated on Rhonda with nearly a dozen women during their marriage — even crowing that he’s had sex with two other women in one day, before returning home and bedding Rhonda.

He also boasted that while he competed on Celebrity Apprentice, Omarosa Manigault offered him sex “at least a hundred times” and supermodel Carol Alt propositioned him.

“Rhonda was totally humiliated,” an insider told RadarOnline.com in 2015. “When Trace told her that he had fallen in love with Victoria Pratt, she completely flipped out. Victoria became Trace’s fantasy sex partner and he talked constantly about how much he loved her. Adding insult to injury, Rhonda was told that Trace would compare his sexual experiences with her to fantasies of what it would be like with Victoria.”

At the time, Victoria was married to a Hollywood director named T.J. Scott but RadarOnline.com learned the actress and Trace had attended the Stagecoach Festival together.

In 2015, when contacted by RadarOnline.com for comment, Victoria hung up when Trace’s name was mentioned. Trace’s “friends” had been giving Rhonda the scoop on the singer’s bad behavior.

“Rhonda has put up with Trace’s cheating and abuse for years,” said the source before the divorce settled. “But now she knows everything she’s done and she plans to use it to make him pay-big time.”