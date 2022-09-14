ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troubled Relationship

‘Totally Humiliated’: Trace Adkins’ Bitter $20 Million Divorce From Ex-Wife Rhonda Exposed, Accusations Of Boozing & Infidelity

By Radar Staff
 3 days ago
Source: mega

Trace Adkins’ nasty divorce war with his ex-wife Rhonda included accusations he fell off the wagon and had stepped out on their marriage with other women, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Adkins — who has been married to actress Victoria Pratt since 2019 — was accused of cheating on Rhonda with a gaggle of women.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K2kjg_0huCp9oR00
Source: mega

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Trace and his Rhonda settled their divorce in June 2015.

The country singer’s ex had filed for divorce the year prior citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. The couple had been married since 1997 and share three daughters together.

"Trace and Rhonda are united in ensuring that their children's interests come first," the couple said at the time. However, during the battle, it was an all-out war.

As RadarOnline.com first reported, Trace was accused of out-of-control boozing and getting too close with Victoria.

In 2014, RadarOnline.com reported the two were involved in a $20 million court battle that was triggered by Trace boasting about his countless female conquests, his out-of-control drinking, and his “fantasy” love affair with a sexy Canadian actress.

A source told RadarOnline.com that a series of streamy tweets about Trace from his sultry film co-star Victoria Pratt really infuriated his long-suffering wife Rhonda. And that, along with his bad boy behavior, led her to pull the plug on their marriage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fUeCM_0huCp9oR00
Source: mega

“Trace desperately wants to get back with Rhonda,” a source told us at the time while revealing Trace had fallen off the wagon after being 12 years sober. “He’s quit drinking, he’s attending AA meetings and he’s telling friends that all he wants is to get his family back together. But it’s too late. Rhonda is fed up and their marriage is history.”

Rhona decided to file after he confessed that he’d flipped for Victoria while shooting the film The Virginian.

The hot-headed horndog also bragged to a friend that he cheated on Rhonda with nearly a dozen women during their marriage — even crowing that he’s had sex with two other women in one day, before returning home and bedding Rhonda.

He also boasted that while he competed on Celebrity Apprentice, Omarosa Manigault offered him sex “at least a hundred times” and supermodel Carol Alt propositioned him.

“Rhonda was totally humiliated,” an insider told RadarOnline.com in 2015. “When Trace told her that he had fallen in love with Victoria Pratt, she completely flipped out. Victoria became Trace’s fantasy sex partner and he talked constantly about how much he loved her. Adding insult to injury, Rhonda was told that Trace would compare his sexual experiences with her to fantasies of what it would be like with Victoria.”

At the time, Victoria was married to a Hollywood director named T.J. Scott but RadarOnline.com learned the actress and Trace had attended the Stagecoach Festival together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cb8o8_0huCp9oR00
Source: mega

In 2015, when contacted by RadarOnline.com for comment, Victoria hung up when Trace’s name was mentioned. Trace’s “friends” had been giving Rhonda the scoop on the singer’s bad behavior.

“Rhonda has put up with Trace’s cheating and abuse for years,” said the source before the divorce settled. “But now she knows everything she’s done and she plans to use it to make him pay-big time.”

Comments / 27

Douglas Wells
3d ago

Women always want divorces just to steal man's money but he worked for I said all these people have a lot of money they always getting divorced because the women don't want to deal with this s*** no more she wants somebody else she's sleeping with somebody else

Reply
4
S...
3d ago

remember theres 4 sides to every story. his side, her side, the media spin, and the truth.

Reply
13
Jolanda Teresa Tate
3d ago

Not surprised at all of what she acused him of. I can remember years ago hearing he had a probably with drinking and being abusive so I dont blame Rhonda going after him

Reply
2
RadarOnline

Wendy Williams’ 22-Year-Old Son Kevin Hunter Jr Accused Of Charging $100k His Mom's Credit Card Before Wells Fargo Froze Her Accounts, He Denies

Wendy Williams’ son Kevin Hunter Jr stands accused of racking up a six-figure debt on his mother’s credit cards before her bank froze her accounts, Radar has learned. Sources close to the 58-year-old entertainer revealed Kevin Jr. spent “100,000 on his mother's American Express card,” which went down before the bank cut Wendy’s access to her accounts in January. An insider told The Sun that Kevin Jr. demanded Wendy’s advisor cover the bill instead of his mom. Wendy’s son denied the claims and told the outlet, “I vehemently deny any allegations of unauthorized use of my mother’s American Express Card....
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Paul Newman’s Widow Joanne Woodward ‘Is At The End Of A Long Life’: Fears Hollywood Icon May Never Be Seen In Public Again

Oscar legend Joanne Woodward is hanging onto life by a thread and pals fear the fast-fading 92-year-old star will never be seen in public again.The widow of superstar Paul Newman is surrounded 24/7 by caregivers at her family mansion in a wooded area of Westport, Conn., Radar has learned.According to a source, Joanne is “not well” and “far gone” in the advanced stages of brain-savaging Alzheimer’s that she has battled for over a decade. “Joanne’s daughters wait on her every need to make her final days as comfortable as possible,” the family friend said.“It’s sad, but Joanne is at the...
WESTPORT, CT
RadarOnline

Sylvester Stallone's Other Women Speak Out About Rumored Trysts With Action Heartthrob Before Divorce From Jennifer Flavin

As an action star on the rise, Sylvester Stallone was said to have no shortage of women during his younger years — some of whom came forward with cheating allegations as he became more serious with now-estranged wife Jennifer Flavin.RadarOnline.com can reveal that Stallone was once furious over a 58-year-old grandmother's claims that he tried to cheat on his young wife with her. Stallone and Flavin wed in 1997 and their relationship began around 1988.Former Los Angeles hair salon owner Janelle Pillarella insisted she and the Rambo icon had hooked up in the guest house of his Florida mansion when...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

'Silence Is Golden:' Lisa Rinna Shamelessly Leaks Private Texts From Kathy Hilton Begging Her To Stay Quiet After Explosive Tequila Fight

Lisa Rinna is stirring the pot on the heels of catching backlash over her bombshell blowout with Kathy Hilton in the next episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In anticipation of TequilaGate, the longtime diamond holder exposed text messages allegedly from Kathy in January meant for her eyes only, RadarOnline.com has learned.Wednesday's show ended with a preview showing an aggravated Kathy storming out of a bar in Aspen during a trip with the ladies. The Hilton monarch grew frustrated when the cast failed to try the tequila brand she and her famous daughters invested in — but her...
CELEBRITIES
