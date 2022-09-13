ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Dodgers Get a Power Arm Back in the Bullpen Sooner Than Expected

By Clint Pasillas
Inside The Dodgers
Inside The Dodgers
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFtZS_0huCp6AG00

The Dodgers welcome back fireballing right-hander Tommy Kahnle just in time to celebrate a division title.

The Dodgers get a nice weapon back in the bullpen on Tuesday night in Arizona. Today, the club announced the activation of Tommy Kahnle from the 60-day injured list. Right-handed reliever Heath Hembree was designated for assignment.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Kahnle returns just in time to potentially celebrate LA's 9th division title in 10 years tonight despite the fact that he's appeared in just 4 games this season. Over those 4 games he struggled a bit, allowing 3 hits -- 2 for home runs -- and 2 walks in 4 innings pitched.

However, he was once a dominating reliever for the Yankees before injuring his elbow after just one outing back in 2020. The Dodgers signed him during the 2020-2021 offseason with the hope that he could be a solid addition to the bullpen here in 2022.

Certainly, his experience pitching in the postseason will play up for the boys in blue. Kahnle has a 2.33 ERA over 15 previous October appearances with the Yankees.

The corresponding move to get Tommy back off the 60-day IL was fairly unsurprising. If anything, the addition of Heath Hembree to the bullpen late in August was far more of a surprise.

Hembree struggled in his 6 appearances with the Dodgers. He posted a 7.94 ERA over 5.2 IP.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
August, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heath Hembree
Person
Tommy Kahnle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Welcome Back#Reliever
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
NewsBreak
MLB
thecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to death of four-time All-Star

The Major League Baseball world lost one of its all-time great players on Friday as longtime New York Mets star catcher John Stearns has passed away at the age of 71. MLB insider and columnist Jon Heyman of the New York Post announced the news of Stearns’ death on Twitter on Monday morning.
QUEENS, NY
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces He's Leaving ESPN

For nearly a decade New Orleans Saints insider Mike Triplett has called ESPN his home. But it appears that his time with the Worldwide Leader in Sports is coming to an end. On Wednesday, Triplett announced that today will be his final day at ESPN. He called it a dream to work with the company since he was a teenager and loved his experience working there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Inside The Celtics

Celtics Bringing Back a Familiar Face

The Celtics reportedly have plans for how they'll fill their 20th and final offseason roster spot. They've already agreed to training-camp deals with former first-round picks Noah Vonleh, Bruno Caboclo, Denzel Valentine, and Justin Jackson; the same goes for former second-round selection Jake ...
BOSTON, MA
Inside The Dodgers

Inside The Dodgers

Los Angeles, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on the Los Angeles Dodgers

 https://ww.si.com/mlb/dodgers

Comments / 0

Community Policy