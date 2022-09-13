Podcasters 100K Reward For Info That Leads To Arrest Of Tupac Killer

Two Las Vegas-based podcasts are offering a hefty reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person who killed an iconic rapper 26 years ago. Tupac Shakur is regarded as one of the most iconic and influential rappers of all time. The Problem Solver Show and the Action Junkeez Podcast are teaming up to find the person who gunned down the rapper in 1996 on the Las Vegas strip. The reward is 100-thousand dollars. Tupac died six days after he was hit by four bullets in a drive-by shooting at an intersection while leaving a Mike Tyson fight at the MGM Grand Plaza. He was just 25 years old.

More on this story here: https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/vegas-based-podcasts-offering-100k-to-find-tupac-shakurs-killer/