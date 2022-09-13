Lizzo Wins Emmy For Outstanding Competition Program

Lizzo can now add Emmy winner to her resume. She’s halfway to EGOT status after winning the Outstanding Competition Program Emmy for her Amazon Prime Video series “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.” While giving her acceptance speech at the Los Angeles ceremony Monday night, Lizzo said she was “very emotional” and added, “When I was a little girl, all I wanted was to see me in the media. Someone fat like me, Black like me, beautiful like me.” This was Lizzo’s first nomination and win at the Emmys.

