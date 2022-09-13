Read full article on original website
Here Kitty Kitty! Huge Cat Seen Walking Through Upstate New York Cemetery
Here kitty kitty. This huge cat was seen walking through a cemetery in Upstate New York. But what is it?. Rebecca Klimek came across what she believed was a bobcat in Tupper Lake while heading to the cemetery with her mom Paula Churco Hoffay and sister Heather Hansen. "We stopped to look for my beloved grandparents' graves. We rounded a corner and this absolutely beautiful bobcat was right in the middle of the cemetery Road."
Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge Leaving WHAM-TV: Where Are the Rochester Anchors Going?
People of Rochester have been watching the WHAM-TV anchors Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge since 1990. They are 13 WHAM News’ longest-running anchor duo with huge followers. When the people of Rochester learned about Ginny Ryan and Doug Emblidge leaving WHAM-TV, they were naturally sad. The anchors announced their decision to depart from the station recently. Here’s what the anchor duo said about their decision.
13 Delicious Pit Stops Along Upstate New York’s Famous U.S. Route 20
Long before the New York State Thruway came through the area, it was United States Route 20 that was the main east/west highway in Upstate New York. It runs 375 miles from the far western part of the state to the Massachusetts line. It remains the longest surface road in the state.
Why is Vice President Kamala Harris returning to Buffalo?
Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris is coming to Buffalo for the second time while in office to discuss the Inflation Reduction Act. Why Buffalo?
New lease on life for former Perry Projects in Buffalo
The largely boarded-up Commodore Perry housing complex in Buffalo is about to move forward with a long anticipated project. A 10 block area of Buffalo, is part of a major redevelopment unveiled this week by the BMHA.
Bills QB Josh Allen Reveals One Area He Must Improve Immediately
The Buffalo Bills had one of the most dominant performances of any team in the NFL in Week 1. They traveled to take on the Los Angeles Rams, who were raising their Super Bowl banner to the rafters and demolished them. Buffalo won 31-10 and Los Angeles was lucky the...
Josh Allen on half days of school for MNF game: 'That's how you create some Bills fans'
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Citing traffic concerns with a Monday Night Football game for the Bills, both the Frontier and Orchard Park Central school districts will have half days of school on Monday. It's a been a hop topic among Bills fans, and on Thursday, Bills quarterback Josh Allen...
UB students react: VP Harris' visit and politics
The student reaction to the Vice President’s visit at the University at Buffalo was much like the political divide, mixed. Many students weren’t interested, but those lined up to see her wanted to know what she said.
