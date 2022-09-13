ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Says She’ll Never Do a Cover After Criticism From Judges

There are still more than 20 contestants left waiting to see whether or not they’ve made it to the season 17 finale of America’s Got Talent. Nevertheless, the show’s final episode is still rapidly approaching. This year’s installment of America’s Got Talent has introduced us to a multitude of immensely talented singers. Shining stars include country music acts Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. Meanwhile, though, other stars, including 17-year-old singer Mia Morris, have also made a name for themselves. Now, ahead of the AGT season finale, Morris revealed why she’s vowed to only perform original songs.
Outsider.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’

Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
Popculture

'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host

The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
Popculture

'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall

Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
Page Six

Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse.  The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well-placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in the...
Outsider.com

‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals Her True Feelings About ‘Celebrity Wheel’

Wheel of Fortune premieres its milestone 40th season on Monday, September 12th. As always, fans are excited to welcome back game show stalwart Vanna White. However, ahead of the traditional show’s return, fans are also clamoring for an all-new season of Celebrity Wheel. And, with just a few weeks until her small screen return, Vanna White has revealed her true feelings about the Wheel of Fortune spinoff.
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?

It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
Taste of Country

‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’

American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
