‘America’s Got Talent’ Judge Heidi Klum Gives ‘Sad’ Update About Her Daughter
As a first-time parent of a college student, there’s always the sinking feeling that something is going to go wrong. America’s Got Talent judge Heidi Klum admits she gets that feeling every so often when her daughter, Leni, is not with her as the younger Klum attends college in New York City.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Says She’ll Never Do a Cover After Criticism From Judges
There are still more than 20 contestants left waiting to see whether or not they’ve made it to the season 17 finale of America’s Got Talent. Nevertheless, the show’s final episode is still rapidly approaching. This year’s installment of America’s Got Talent has introduced us to a multitude of immensely talented singers. Shining stars include country music acts Drake Milligan and Chapel Hart. Meanwhile, though, other stars, including 17-year-old singer Mia Morris, have also made a name for themselves. Now, ahead of the AGT season finale, Morris revealed why she’s vowed to only perform original songs.
‘America’s Got Talent’ Star Drake Milligan Reacts to Being Dubbed the ‘New Elvis of Country’
Season 17 of “America’s Got Talent” is in full swing, and the talent this season has been off the charts. One act, in particular, got compared to a huge star. Drake Milligan, a country singer from Fort Worth, Texas, made the judges and fans fall in love with him with his audition. Milligan sang onstage with his band and performed an original song, “Sounds Like Something I’d Do.”
'The Mole': Anderson Cooper Not Returning as Host
The Mole has seen a resurgence in popularity in the past year, many due to Netflix adding past seasons of the show to its service. The licensed stint was apparently so successful for Netflix that it has opted to reboot the former ABC reality competition. However, Anderson Cooper, the host most synonymous with the series, will not be back.
'America's Got Talent' Star Suffers Spinal Damage From Cruise Ship Fall
Former America's Got Talent quarterfinalist Hans, also known as Matt Gilbertson, is recovering after he suffered numerous injuries after falling from a stage on a cruise in Europe. The Australian cabaret star, who performs under the alter ego of camp German accordion player Hans, was airlifted from Turkey to London for treatment after he fell more than 13 feet into the orchestra pit while performing the night of Thursday, Aug. 25.
America’s Got Talent 2022 LIVE — Fans shocked by Mayyas win and say one contestant was ‘robbed’
THE Mayyas have been crowned the winners of season 17 of America's Got Talent - and there are some mixed reactions to the finale's outcome. America voted for the live finale event and the Lebanese dance team is taking home the $1million prize as well as a headlining act in Las Vegas.
After Emotional Reactions, America's Got Talent's Chapel Hart Talks The 'Good, Bad, And Ugly' Of Their Finale Performance
The singers of AGT's Chapel Hart opened up about their emotional finale performance, and how they feel about their song choice.
Wheel of Fortune’s Vanna White reveals most embarrassing but memorable blunder on TV show in 40-year hosting stint
WHEEL of Fortune's Vanna White has revealed her most embarrassing on-air blunder during the show's long history. The legendary game show is celebrating 40 years on the small screen as Vanna and host Pat Sajak sat down with Good Morning America to have a look back. Vanna was asked about...
After Hawaii Five-0, Scott Caan Has Landed His Next Big TV Series
Two years after CBS' Hawaii Five-0 wrapped up its ten season run, star Scott Caan has landed his next big role on the small screen.
Jeopardy Fans Brought Out The Pitchforks After Ken Jennings Allows Contestant To Correct Himself
Ken Jennings caused some uproar in the Jeopardy! fandom after some arguably inconsistent enforcement of the rules.
‘AGT’ Winner Mayyas Reveals How The $1 Million Prize Will Be Split Between The 40-Person Group
Mayyas to take over the world. The incredible Lebanese dance troupe was crowned the America’s Got Talent season 17 winner on September 14. From getting the Golden Buzzer to the finale, it’s been an amazing ride for Mayyas. The group has won the coveted $1 million prize and will receive a headline show in Las Vegas.
Heidi Klum bares it all in sheer star shirt on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’
Heidi Klum proved she’s a star in a sheer silver star blouse. The “America’s Got Talent” judge rocked the ab-baring sheer shirt with gray slacks and a matching blazer during an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Thursday. Klum, 49, showed off the see-through shirt with well-placed stars on her Instagram Stories, posting videos on her way to film the late-night show. Klum paired the silver studded jacket with a gray glittery smokey eye courtesy of her longtime makeup artist Linda Hay and long ash blonde bangs thanks to celebrity hairstylist Lorenzo Martin, which she showed off in a close-up in the...
Simon Cowell walks ‘AGT’ red carpet with his son, 8, and fiancée Lauren Silverman
Simon Cowell’s latest red carpet appearance was a family affair!. Cowell, 62, arrived at the “America’s Got Talent” season 17 live show in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, and their 8-year-old son, Eric. The famously acerbic TV personality was all smiles...
‘Big Brother 24’ Fans Predict the Winner
Following tonight's double eviction episode, only eight houseguests will remain in 'Big Brother 24,' and fans believe they know who has the best chances of winning.
‘Wheel of Fortune’: Vanna White Reveals Her True Feelings About ‘Celebrity Wheel’
Wheel of Fortune premieres its milestone 40th season on Monday, September 12th. As always, fans are excited to welcome back game show stalwart Vanna White. However, ahead of the traditional show’s return, fans are also clamoring for an all-new season of Celebrity Wheel. And, with just a few weeks until her small screen return, Vanna White has revealed her true feelings about the Wheel of Fortune spinoff.
‘NCIS’: Could Season 20 Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character?
It’s interesting to note that NCIS might be laying the groundwork for bringing back one of the show’s favorite characters. Are we about to get an Abby sighting on the CBS drama? That’s at least something showrunner Steven D. Binder might be alluding to here. He happened to sit down with TV Line for a little question-and-answer session.
‘American Idol’ Champ Just Sam Hospitalized, Down to 100 Pounds: ‘I Seriously Need Help’
American Idol winner Samantha Diaz, better known by her stage name Just Sam, turned to social media to reveal that she's been hospitalized and weighs just 100 pounds. As People reports, the 2020 Idol champion has been posting to her Instagram Story over the past few days, documenting her ongoing stay at an undisclosed hospital. Though Just Sam has not revealed the nature of her illness, she did post a picture of a scale along with the caption, "100lbs is crazyyy ... I seriously need help."
