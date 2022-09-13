First case of monkeypox confirmed in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Health District is investigating the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Grant County.

The patient is in good health and is currently in-home quarantine.

The GCHD is working to identify others who may have been exposed. Currently, no one who was exposed is considered a possible positive case.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, brief interactions that do not involve physical contact are not considered high-risk exposures.

The monkeypox virus is spread person-to-person by:

direct contact through infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids

respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex

touching items that were previously touched by the infectious rash or body fluids

pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

