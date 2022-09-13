ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grant County, WA

First case of monkeypox confirmed in Grant County

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Lhgd_0huCoVIN00

GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — The Grant County Health District is investigating the first confirmed case of monkeypox in Grant County.

The patient is in good health and is currently in-home quarantine.

The GCHD is working to identify others who may have been exposed. Currently, no one who was exposed is considered a possible positive case.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, brief interactions that do not involve physical contact are not considered high-risk exposures.

The monkeypox virus is spread person-to-person by:

  • direct contact through infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids
  • respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling, or sex
  • touching items that were previously touched by the infectious rash or body fluids
  • pregnant people can spread the virus to their fetus through the placenta

You can learn more about the monkeypox virus here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 5

Related
NEWStalk 870

Former Moses Lake State Worker Sentenced For Fraud

(Tacoma, WA) -- A former employee of the Washington State Employment Security Department has been sentenced for fraud. Reyes De La Cruz, of Moses Lake, worked processing pandemic-related unemployment claims. He modified claims, so the people would receive large lump sum amounts and then he would collect a portion for himself. He defrauded 360-thousand dollars in unemployment claims and kept 130-thousand dollars for himself. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
MOSES LAKE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grant County, WA
Local
Washington Health
Local
Washington Government
Grant County, WA
Government
Grant County, WA
Health
ifiberone.com

Driver hospitalized after colliding with semi-truck on US 97 south of Chelan

CHELAN — An Orondo man was taken to the hospital after he drove into a semi-truck that had stopped to make a turn on Highway 97 south of Chelan. Wyatt J. Dietrich, 22, was driving a 2010 Nissan Frontier pickup truck south on Highway 97, just south of the Beebe Bridge. A semi-truck had stopped to make a left turn into a job site when Dietrich reportedly attempted to pass and hit the driver’s side gas tank of the semi, according to the Washington State Patrol.
CHELAN, WA
ifiberone.com

Airline to purchase 50 Eviation all-electric aircraft after plane was partially developed and mostly test flown in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, the Port of Moses Lake issued a congratulations to a Washington state-based electric aircraft manufacturer that attributed some of its development to Aero-Tec, a longtime tenant of the Port. The Port of Moses Lake is also home to the Grant County International Airport, which was the site of the majority of Eviation's test flights.
MOSES LAKE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monkeypox Virus#Linus Monkeypox#Disease Control#Diseases#General Health#Rewritten
kpq.com

Greater Wenatchee Irrigation to Increase Rates Over 50%

The Greater Wenatchee Irrigation District is increasing their water rates after narrowly avoiding disaster this year. The district serves approximately 10,000 acres in East Wenatchee, Brays Landing near Orondo and Howard Flats in Chelan. Water stems from low-lying areas and the Columbia River, with a good portion of this system...
WENATCHEE, WA
ifiberone.com

Human-caused blaze blackens 40 acres just west of Ephrata

EPHRATA - An early morning fire on Tuesday incinerated 40 acres of land just west of Ephrata. Grant County Fire District 13 Chief Jim Stuckey says the fire was first reported at around 2:30 a.m. The blaze in Norton Canyon was difficult to control due to steep terrain, heavy fuels,...
102.7 KORD

Wanted Suspect Busted in Transit Center Restroom

After an extensive search, a wanted suspect is captured in a transit center bathroom. The man was wanted on felony charges for imprisonment and threats. 38-year-old Modesto Valencia Aguilar was being sought by Police for his outstanding warrants, and officers who tried to contact him Tuesday ended up in a chase.
MOSES LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
kpq.com

Home Depot Employee Accused of Groping Woman

A Home Depot employee was arrested for allegedly groping a janitorial worker and stealing her phone while working Saturday. 22-year-old suspect Erik Alvarado Reyes has been charged with fourth degree assault with sexual motivation and first degree theft. Around 6:40 a.m. the woman was starting to clean one of the...
WENATCHEE, WA
ncwlife.com

Employee accused of groping janitorial worker at Home Depot

WENATCHEE — Police say an employee at the Wenatchee Home Depot store cornered a janitorial worker in the store bathroom, groped her, and stole her cellphone. Erik Alvarado Reyes, 22, of East Wenatchee was charged Wednesday with first-degree theft and fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation. The alleged victim told police Reyes entered the bathroom while she was cleaning it about 6:40 a.m. Saturday, while the bathroom was gated off and closed for cleaning.
WENATCHEE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Grant County Sheriff's Office warns people about scammers

GRANT COUNTY WASH. - The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) is warning people about a new scam going around. GCSO has gotten multiple reports of people getting calls from an imposter claiming to be the sheriff's office, saying a fine has to be paid. The new scam calls are asking for.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Dust storm in Grant County causes multiple wrecks

HARTLINE, Wash. - A dust storm in Grant County caused multiple wrecks and closed down US-2 in both directions for around an hour on Thursday afternoon. The highway has now reopened!. Last updated: Sept. 8 at 1:15 p.m. Washington State Department of Transportation warns drivers US-2 is closed in both...
GRANT COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

BREAKING: Missing Child Last Seen Near Foothills Middle School

Update: September 11, 2022 at 2:13 p.m. Kiovanni was found at 12:43 p.m. He is safe and unharmed. Search crews found him asleep somewhere close to Maple Street. Original: September 11, 2022 at 11:18 a.m. Parents of 3-year-old Kiovanni DeLeon-Gonzalez are urging the public to call Rivercom if they find...
WENATCHEE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy