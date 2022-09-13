ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Spokane Parks & Rec fall activity guide now available

By Will Wixey
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DRFMU_0huCoOMW00
Credit: Spokane Parks and Rec

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks & Recreation’s fall activity guide is here to give you some fun ideas this season!

Events include a Volleyball League, or taking in the Inland Northwest’s beautiful nature with a guided hike.

There’s also plenty of fun things for the kids, like martial arts, youth pickleball, rec tennis, and more.

Why not take a gander? You can view the fall activity guide online for free here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Permits show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies

SPOKANE, Wash. — Permits filed with the City of Spokane show plans for Spokane’s first Crumbl Cookies. The permits were filed by owner Lance Hemsley and show the cookie shop will be located at 7808 N. Division St. Crumbl Cookies is based out of Utah and is known for its rotating menu. Each week, the shop offers four to five...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Is it time to put away your summer clothes?

SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s time to break out the flannel, or is it?. It was a short but intense summer and the coming of autumn is a welcome relief from heat and smoke that started to emerge in August. Average to below-average temperatures are in the forecast for much of the upcoming week and fall officially begins this coming Thursday.
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

No-Li Brewhouse hosting first ever Oktoberfest celebration

SPOKANE, Wash. — It’s time to eat, drink and celebrate Oktoberfest! The annual celebration in Germany begins Saturday, September 17 and local breweries in the Inland Northwest are also following the tradition. No-Li Brewhouse is hosting its first-ever Oktoberfest celebration in the brand new No-Li Bier Hall both this Saturday and next Saturday, September 24th. You can expect local beers...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Find vintage prints and artwork at this new local shop

SPOKANE, Wash. — There’s a new store in the Garland District where you can shop t-shirts and print art inspired by Spokane and the Northwest. Vintage Print & Neon opens this Friday, September 16 at 914 W Garland Ave. The shop is owned and operated by local artist Chris Bovey, who has sold his work in pop-up events and on...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

In a field outside Fishtrap, Salish School of Spokane kindergartners touch their history — the delicious camas root — and carry their cultural connections into the future

The 90 minutes I spend digging camas on Bureau of Land Management land with LaRae Wiley and two of her Salish School of Spokane kindergartners — Stnknalqs and Pipqs — is enough time to learn how to dig and peel and replant. It is months shorter than these kids' ancestors used to spend, when families would camp together, moving with roots and berries as they ripened. It is shorter by millennia than all the seasons camas has been gathered throughout human history, an amount of time we measure today by calling it immemorial. Always was, always has been, always will be.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Local Life#What To Do#Travel Info#Parks Recreation#Parks And Rec#Guide Book#Spokane Parks Rec Fall#Rewritten
Coeur d'Alene Press

Centennial Trail section closed

COEUR d’ALENE — A section of the North Idaho Centennial Trail just off Interstate 90 between Coeur d'Alene and Post Falls is scheduled to be closed through October. A detour has been established for those using the popular trail that stretches 23 miles from Higgens Point 6 miles east of Coeur d’Alene to the Idaho/Washington state line.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Latinos en Spokane holding events, celebrations for Hispanic & Latino Heritage Month

SPOKANE, Wash. — Thursday marks the start of Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month. It is a time to celebrate history, culture, diversity and the many contributions of Hispanic and Latino people across America. Latinos en Spokane —  an organization that supports activism, community development and empowerment of Spokane’s local Hispanic community — are hosting events throughout the month. Below are...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Roam Coffee House opens new location in North Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Local coffee shop "Roam Coffee House," known for it's artisan coffee and locally roasted beans, has opened a new location in North Spokane. Shelley and Aaron Quigley own Roam Coffee house. Shelley is a local farmer, and both are two science teachers. Their green coffee is sourced and tested using precise quality controls and roasted using a scientific approach that focuses on bean flavor development while reducing bitter flavors.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Travel
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Interstate Fair sees first sold out show since 2009

SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Interstate Fair is seeing attendance records being broken this year, including the first sold out show since 2009. Tonight, R&B artist Nelly is performing at the Spokane Fair and Expo center at the first sold out show since the Beach Boys came to Spokane in 2009.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

The smoke continues to clear just in time for our temperatures to drop! – Kris

It might be hard to tell from the window, but our air quality is much better tonight. And that trend will continue. This evening, most of the region is in the “moderate” range, and it is expected to improve even more on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, expect partly cloudy and seasonable conditions for Thursday. High temperatures will top out in the mid-70s. There’s a chance of some spotty mountain showers, but expect dry conditions in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

KXLY.com and 4 News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for the Inland Northwest.

 https://www.kxly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy