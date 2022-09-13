Spokane Parks & Rec fall activity guide now available
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks & Recreation’s fall activity guide is here to give you some fun ideas this season!
Events include a Volleyball League, or taking in the Inland Northwest’s beautiful nature with a guided hike.
There’s also plenty of fun things for the kids, like martial arts, youth pickleball, rec tennis, and more.
Why not take a gander? You can view the fall activity guide online for free here.
