Spokane Parks & Rec fall activity guide now available

Credit: Spokane Parks and Rec

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Parks & Recreation’s fall activity guide is here to give you some fun ideas this season!

Events include a Volleyball League, or taking in the Inland Northwest’s beautiful nature with a guided hike.

There’s also plenty of fun things for the kids, like martial arts, youth pickleball, rec tennis, and more.

Why not take a gander? You can view the fall activity guide online for free here.

