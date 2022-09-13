MSU president defends handling of Title IX reports amid board effort to oust him

EAST LANSING –Michigan State University's embattled president Tuesday evening defended his actions involving state-mandated reporting of Title IX investigations.

In a brief statement released Tuesday evening, President Samuel Stanley Jr. made his first public comments since The Detroit Free Press on Sunday reported that university’s Board of Trustees had given him until Tuesday to announce he would resign from his post, based on multiple sources in the school’s administration.

On Tuesday, the Free Press reported that the board was investigating whether Stanley certified with his signature that he and trustees had followed state law and reviewed Title IX sexual misconduct reports last year without assurances trustees had done so, according to four sources in the school’s administration.

"I have faithfully complied with the state of Michigan certification process the last two years and reviewed all of the Title IX reports that were required," Stanley wrote. "Contrary to information previously provided to me, in June of this year, I was notified that some of our board members may not have actually complied with their part of the state requirement. We asked for an internal audit and review on the situation, which showed that we could improve the processes by which the reviews were taking place. An external consultant is helping us improve these processes and keep us in compliance. We have been taking this issue seriously.”

The MSU Faculty Senate held a special meeting Tuesday evening and Stanley addressed its members, reiterating his statement that he followed the law.

He did not address his future at MSU.

Trustee Rema Vassar confirmed in a statement Tuesday that trustees offered Stanley the opportunity to retire before the end of his contract in 2024. Vassar spoke to the Faculty Senate Tuesday evening after Stanley's remarks, and told faculty that Stanley was asked to retire, but never to resign, and that the board did not discuss firing him. She added that Board Chairperson and Democrat Dianne Byrum and Republican Vice-chair Dan Kelly asked Stanley to retire.

"I do want to apologize," Vassar said. "Because that conversation was a conversation between the board and President Stanley. That should not have been leaked."

Vassar argued that retirement was a "suggestion" given to Stanley, not a board action. She said Stanley was supposed to have alerted the board by Tuesday whether or not he would retire.

Byrum released a scathing statement on Monday, condemning attempts by fellow trustees to remove Stanley before his contract concludes. In a separate statement, Republican Trustee Melanie Foster also threw her support behind Stanley in her own written statement. Kelly released a statement confirming that he and Byrum met with Stanley on Friday, but it was unclear whether he supported Stanley remaining president.

Vassar in her statement issued before she spoke to faculty members said she has "not experienced a trusting relationship with the President, though I believe we share similar values." She also did not make it clear whether she supported Stanley continuing as president at MSU.

"Clearly, we don’t always agree how to get to fairness, equity, and access, yet I still have faith that we can come together in this moment," Vassar wrote. "Before taking Board action, we need to decide a path forward that speaks to our shared values. We need to be committed to those values which include trust, and be unafraid to act, even when the correct action may not be the most popular and politically expedient."

At the height of the Larry Nassar scandal at MSU in 2018, state lawmakers required public universities to certify that their governing boards are receiving and reviewing sexual misconduct case reports.

The trustees in August hired a law firm to investigate how Stanley's administration handled the dismissal of Broad College of Business Dean Sanjay Gupta, who resigned on Aug. 12 . Administration officials said concerns over Gupta’s leadership and the college and his “failure to report under our mandatory reporting policies” led to his resignation.

Kelly said a majority of the board sought the investigation into how Provost Teresa Woodruff handled Gupta's dismissal. Stanley has expressed his support for Woodruff's decision.

In his comments to the Faculty Senate Tuesday evening, Stanley defended his administration's actions in dismissing Gupta and expressed surprise the board launched an investigation.

"A culture change is difficult, so I was not completely surprised that the provost's decision to hold the dean of the College of Business accountable for failures of leadership related to Title IX was controversial to some members of campus," Stanley told faculty Tuesday. "But I was very surprised when the board announced it was hiring outside legal counsel to review this decision. As I said publicly then and reiterate here, Dr. Gupta served in his role as dean at the will of the provost and she was well within her rights to make this leadership transition. I fully support this decision and the process utilized to come to this action."

He added that the university needs to make sure they don't fall into a place "where politics and other considerations interfere with our academic work."

Woodruff also defended her decision to the Faculty Senate Tuesday.

“It is imperative that I have full confidence in my leadership team who are themselves responsible for the lives and pursuits of our faculty and academic staff, support staff and, most critically, our student body," Woodruff told faculty. "When findings in an investigative OIE case and a leadership management review report are presented to me, I have the duty to insure all our decisions align with university policies and expectations and I have the duty to act.

"Dr. Gupta failed in his mandatory reporting responsibility," she continued. "Additionally, he failed to act in a timely and reasonable matter to protect students and uphold our values."

In a meeting with the provost and other university officials, Woodruff said Gupta acknowledged "his awareness of the actions that occurred and what he should have done." She then accepted his resignation verbally, before Woodruff said that Gupta shook her hand and "thanked me for the comportment of the process."

Woodruff said Gupta sent an email to the Broad College of Business shortly after indicating his resignation. She then alerted trustees.

All university policies and procedures were followed, Woodruff said.

"There have been counter-narratives propagated that I will not address," she said. "For those matters that swirl beyond the truth and reason, have no standing."

The Faculty Senate was among the first campus groups to release a statement expressing concern over reports of efforts by trustees to remove Stanley over the weekend.

“We are gravely concerned about the trustees’ reported intention to oust President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. Despite the institutional trauma Michigan State University has endured in recent years, the Board of Trustees is apparently debating — behind closed doors — forcing out a third president in less than four years. They should know better,” read an MSU Faculty Senate statement. “Extraordinary actions require extraordinary justifications. Given our special role in achieving the mission of our university, MSU faculty deserve and demand the transparency the Board of Trustees claims to value.”

Faculty Senate members passed a resolution Tuesday strongly discouraging the Board of Trustees from demanding the resignation or retirement of Stanley until more information regarding Gupta's departure and Title IX concerns are shared with the campus community. The resolution also called for an investigation into the recent actions of trustees.

"The view by many of us in the Broad College is there was a serious wrong made against our Dean," said Shawnee Vickery, a professor in College of Business. "If indeed a serious wrong has been committed against Dean Gupta, then there's no overreach by the board to right that wrong. In fact, the board should be commended for being willing to step forward and say this shouldn't happen at Michigan State University because it's against our core values."

Another resolution the Faculty Senate passed criticized trustees for their "inappropriate involvement in academic management, unbecoming statements to the press, and a general lack of transparency." To "maintain full confidence," members additionally called for the Board of Trustees to hire a professional governance firm within the next 60 days for professional development and to include Stanley in that process.

Several Faculty Senate members supported a more severe resolution: That the group had lost confidence in the Board of Trustees and calling on all eight elected members to to resign. That resolution did not pass.

"Everything was followed appropriately," said Jack Lipton, a professor in the College of Human Medicine, regarding Stanley's compliance in Title IX procedures. "It's been an embarrassment to watch the board with their lack of courage and transparency and their dissembling and their lack of consistent truth on the facts at hand, in the press. Those multiple assertions in the press, from issues relating to him being threatened with firing, being encouraged to retire, whether everyone on the board needed to appropriately complete their Title IX review of all applications or one person needed to. There seems to be an embarrassing lack of competence on the board."

Other campus groups , including Associated Students of MSU, the university's student government body, and the Coalition of Racial and Ethnic Minorities faculty and staff organizations, have expressed support for Stanley.

