FSU QB Jordan Travis Leaves Game After First-Half Injury vs. Louisville
The Seminoles starting quarterback suffered a left leg injury that knocked him out of Friday’s matchup.
Westerville South defeats Big Walnut in central Ohio football Game of the Week
Leading by a touchdown with more than 6 minutes left in the game, Westerville South’s Craig Horton hit Nate Severs head-on to stop him for no gain on a fourth-and-1 play. Four plays later, Nassir Phillips scored what turned out to be the winning touchdown in a 31-24 victory over visiting Big Walnut on Sept. 16 in OCC-Capital Division play. ...
Colts Neck football stuns Jackson Memorial as 'workhorse' scores with :02 left
JACKSON – With the score tied and 1:17 left on a night when yards were hard to come by, the game seemed destined for overtime. Chris Scully had other ideas. The Colts Neck High School junior led a seven-play, 65-yard drive -- all runs -- and scored a touchdown with two seconds left as the Cougars stunned Jackson Memorial 15-7 Friday.
