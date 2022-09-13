Leading by a touchdown with more than 6 minutes left in the game, Westerville South’s Craig Horton hit Nate Severs head-on to stop him for no gain on a fourth-and-1 play. Four plays later, Nassir Phillips scored what turned out to be the winning touchdown in a 31-24 victory over visiting Big Walnut on Sept. 16 in OCC-Capital Division play. ...

WESTERVILLE, OH ・ 43 MINUTES AGO