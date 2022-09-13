ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

News Talk KIT

Five Of the Most Haunted Cities to Visit in Washington

Some people can't help but try and scare themselves silly during this time of the season, going to haunted houses, watching scary movies, and even staying the night in some haunted places. We will never suggest you stay in a haunted place by yourself unless you're experiencing and know what you're doing. However, if you're looking to find somewhere haunted for a visit, this list is for you.
WASHINGTON STATE
seattlerefined.com

Take a hike! Franklin Falls is great for beginners

Do you yearn to be more outdoorsy, but feel like you don’t know where to start? Let me be your hiking guru and I'll walk you through it!. Franklin Falls is my favorite hike recommendation for any skill level. It's one of the closest hikes to Seattle and offers a big payoff for little effort.
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Across the Fence: A Legendary Delight

My first meal after arriving as an immigrant in Washington State a dozen years ago was something that could have been my last on my mother country’s soil. And it took me totally by surprise as it tasted as authentic as could be – an Apfelsaftschorle (apple juice mixed with Seltzer) and a Swabian-style pretzel. My husband had bought it that very morning at Lakewood’s legendary Hess Bakery & Deli and surprised me with it as soon as he had stuffed my luggage into his truck.
LAKEWOOD, WA
The Suburban Times

Falling for fall

Pierce County Executive, Bruce Dammeier story. It’s here! My favorite time of year. I love everything about fall. The weather cools off and the risk of wildfires diminishes. The chilly nights and crisp mornings just dare you not to get cozy with a warm mug of something tasty, a dog and a good book.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
luxury-houses.net

Edwin Ivy Legacy Home in Seattle with a Killer Indoor-Outdoor Flow Lists for $13.2M

The Home in Seattle exudes modern luxury & elevated style, now available for sale. This home located at 1625 Federal Avenue E, Seattle, Washington; offering 5 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 11,679 square feet of living spaces. Call Laura S. Halliday – Realogics Sotheby’s Int’l Rlty – (Phone: (206) 399-5842) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

The end of a Northwest news era. Our ‘guy in Olympia’ is moving on

It would be nearly impossible to count the number of times KUOW and Northwest News Network listeners have heard this sign-off:. Sadly, we can’t expect to hear those words again in the near future. Journalist Austin Jenkins has left the public radio fold. He accepted a staff writer position with a Washington, D.C.-based start-up, Pluribus News.
OLYMPIA, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

With Tacoma’s Summer Sky, WA finally gets hip-hop festival it deserves

Clemm Rishad is very familiar with Cheney Stadium. As a student at Tacoma's Foss High School, a shallow fly ball from the home of the Rainiers, the Tacoma rapper and behind-the-scenes songwriter to the stars and his friends worked summer jobs at the minor league ballpark, selling hot dogs and cleaning up after games.
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Family fun in Tacoma this week and next

Looking for something to do? Check out these Metro Parks Tacoma activities:. Native Plane Sale (online through Sept. 23, in-person Oct. 1) Beyond the Bell (registration closes Sept. 16) Youth Soccer (registration closes Sept. 16) Teen Late Night (Sept. 16 – Center at Norpoint, People’s Center, Sept. 23 – People’s...
TACOMA, WA
The Suburban Times

Visit us at Festival de la Familia or Lakewood Farmers Market

Sound Transit announcement. Curious what’s happening with access improvements, Sounder service, or other Sound Transit news? Come get the latest update from Sound Transit staff at our booths. Festival de la Familia: this Saturday, September 17, 4:00-7:45pm, 6114 Motor Ave SW, Lakewood. Enjoy food, live entertainment, an art show,...
LAKEWOOD, WA
thurstontalk.com

The Port of Olympia’s Marine Terminal Provides a Global Perspective and History

Sometimes we’re lucky enough to glimpse a view of the big picture outside our daily grind. While downtown may provide gorgeous waterfront views and lovely, walkable restaurants and shopping, it’s also a window to the world thanks to the Port of Olympia marine terminal. Big ships arrive and depart laden with all manner of cargo and there’s a buzz of activity that’s kept Olympia a regional maritime hub for more than 100 years.
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Square Dance Lessons are starting now in Pierce County

Submitted by Rainier Council Square Dancers. Square Dancing was designated as the State Dance of Washington by the State Legislature decades ago. It is an activity that can be enjoyed by all ages (8 to 80 and beyond). There are nearly 100 square dance clubs across the state, and thousands more across the country and around the world.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
The Suburban Times

Help Needed for Hungry People in Lakewood and Steilacoom

A Lakewood Rotary Project. We have a problem in Lakewood! People are hungry and cannot afford to purchase food!. THE PROBLEM: Many people in our community are struggling with food scarcity. There are families living in apartments struggling with increasing rent and food costs. Seniors are forced to choose between...
LAKEWOOD, WA
107.3 KFFM

5 Crazy Unique Places in Seattle We Really Want to Eat at

We have been searching for new things to do in Seattle, Washington. Our tummies are rumbling and we are hungry and get frustrated trying to find some new place to explore to eat at in Seattle, so we found these five very interesting and unique restaurants in Seattle that we really want to eat and try out their food! Which ones of these five crazy places in Seattle have you eaten at?
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Rescuers called to car submerged in Lake Washington

SEATTLE — Dive teams with the Seattle Fire Department were called to Lake Washington for a car that was submerged in the water on Wednesday afternoon. Crews responded before 3 p.m. to the 7400 block of Sandpoint Way Northeast near Magnuson Park. Rescuers searched the car that was under...
SEATTLE, WA
The Suburban Times

Short Film “Aidan” Made in Tacoma, Screening at Multiple Local Film Festivals

Submitted by Donovan Wilson. Aidan is a short film, filmed entirely in Tacoma and University Place in the fall of 2021. I wrote the script in early 2020 and worked over the next 18 months revising and refining it and planning for production. After reaching out to local filmmakers I was able to put together a team of professionals from across all disciplines to make a very high quality short film.
TACOMA, WA

