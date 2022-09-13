My first meal after arriving as an immigrant in Washington State a dozen years ago was something that could have been my last on my mother country’s soil. And it took me totally by surprise as it tasted as authentic as could be – an Apfelsaftschorle (apple juice mixed with Seltzer) and a Swabian-style pretzel. My husband had bought it that very morning at Lakewood’s legendary Hess Bakery & Deli and surprised me with it as soon as he had stuffed my luggage into his truck.

