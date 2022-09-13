Top 10 Running Backs in East Texas high school football

Who are the most elusive backs and leading rushers in Texas high school football? Here’s a closer look at the top 10 RBs throughout East Texas heading into the 2022 season

As the 2022 high school football season gets underway, we are taking a look at the top players at every position in Central, East, North, South and West Texas.

Now, it’s time to turn our attention toward the Brazos Valley, Golden Triangle, Houston area and Piney Woods, where we’ll analyze the best-of-the-best running backs throughout East Texas.

From elusive speed demons to power-running wrecking balls, this group of elite rushers reliably push the ball downfield and are nearly unstoppable in open space.

Here’s a closer look at our picks for the top 10 running backs in East Texas heading into the 2022 Texas high school football season.

SBLive’s Top 10 East Texas RBs for 2022 season:

Editor’s note: Players listed in alphabetical order.

Lloyd Avant, Junior, Humble Summer Creek

Avant came on strong late in the year for Summer Creek during a breakout sophomore season in 2021. He ran for 1,794 yards and 27 touchdowns on the ground while averaging 9.4 yards per carry and receiving at least six touchess in all 14 of the Bulldogs’ games last season. Avant fueled a six-game winning streak and helped Humble Summer Creek advance to the Region III championship game in the Class 6A Division II playoffs by eclipsing the 100-yard rushing mark in each of the team’s last seven games. During the 2021 postseason, Avant tallied 744 rushing yards and nine touchdown runs on 69 carries.

Tory Blaylock, Sophomore, Humble Atascocita

Blaylock played a big role in Atascocita’s ground game as a freshman, and should be a mainstay in the Eagles’ backfield for years to come. He has been tabbed a four-star Class of 2025 prospect by 247Sports and hauled in a number of notable offers on the recruiting trail during a busy offseason. Blaylock collected 17 Division I offers between the end of his freshman season and the start of his sophomore year, highlighted by recent offers from Michigan State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas A&M, Texas and Wisconsin among several others. Blaylock — whose older brothers, Taylen and Travian, play defensive back at Sam Houston State and Wisconsin, respectively — is also the son of former NFL running back Derrick Blaylock.

Photo by Tommy Hays

Marquise Collins, Senior, College Station

Collins played a critical role in College Station’s run to the Class 5A Division I state title game in 2021. He was one of the most prolific and consistently productive running backs throughout Texas high school football last season when he ran for 2,826 yards and 39 touchdowns on the ground and added 263 receiving yards and three TD catches. Collins surpassed the 100-yard rushing mark in 15 of College Station’s 16 contests and boasted 12 multi-touchdown games. The Cougars’ star back hauled in 31 DI offers on the recruiting trail and took official visits to Boston College, Cal, Duke and Utah before committing to the Blue Devils in early July. Collins will miss his senior season due to injury, but ends his high school career with 4,218 total yards and 64 total TDs in 29 varsity games.

Photo by Jo Ann Nowak

Seth Davis, Senior, Katy

Davis has been one of the most productive offensive players to put on a Tigers’ uniform and will have a chance to become the all-time leading rusher in Katy’s program history during the 2022 campaign. He eclipsed 1,000 yards on the ground during his varsity debut as a sophomore, but really thrived once he took over as the team’s featured back during his junior season. Davis recorded 2,422 rushing yards and 28 touchdown runs on 230 carries in 2021, making him one of the Houston area’s most difficult players to slow down offensively. At the start of his senior season, Davis boasted 4,317 yards and 48 TDs on the ground for his varsity career along with 100-yard rushing performances in 22 of 27 career games. Davis committed to Mississippi State in late May after receiving offers from the Bulldogs and 17 other DI programs including Duke, Florida, Maryland, Missouri and Ole Miss among others.

Paxton Hancock, Senior, Centerville

Hancock might be the most physical returning backfield starter throughout East Texas this year. Centerville’s fullback showed his toughness and ability to consistently pick up yards during a stellar junior campaign in 2021. Hancock, who started his varsity career as a sophomore linebacker, began seeing offensive snaps last year when the Tigers turned him into a featured running back in their offense. He eclipsed the 2,000-yard mark on the ground during a breakout junior season, running for 2,085 yards and 19 rushing TDs on 228 carries. Hancock topped the 100-yard rushing mark in all 13 of the games he played in last year and ended the season with touchdown runs in 10 consecutive contests. With a valuable year of offensive experience under his belt now, Hancock — who also still plays MLB for the Tigers — should be poised to have a memorable senior season and help propel Centerville deep into the Class 2A Division I playoffs.

Photo by Blake Purcell

Rueben Owens, Senior, El Campo

Few running backs anywhere in the Lone Star State have been able to replicate Owens’ eye-popping numbers at El Campo in recent years. After a breakout sophomore season in which he averaged 10.8 yards per carry, Owens upped the ante for a monster junior year. He ended the 2021 campaign as Texas high school football’s leading rusher with 2,989 yards and 46 touchdown runs off 248 carries, nearly doubling his rushing yardage and finding the end zone more than twice as much as the year prior. Owens, a five-star prospect, is widely considered the best running back recruit in the Class of 2023 nationally. He has earned offers from more than 40 DI programs, but verbally committed to Louisville after an official visit in late June.

Jeremy Payne, Junior, Fort Bend Hightower

Payne made a name for himself during a stellar sophomore season in 2021, but played some of his best ball during the Hurricanes’ run to the Region III championship game in the 5A DI playoffs. He tallied 1,479 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 175 carries during his varsity debut as a sophomore. Payne also eclipsed the 100-yard mark six times in 14 games, but his three best performances came during Hightower’s three postseason victories. In those playoff wins over Port Arthur Memorial, Georgetown and Manvel he racked up 689 yards and six TD runs, accounting for at least 200 yards and a rushing score in each victory. Payne, who’s considered a four-star recruit by 247Sports, will take on a bigger role in the Hurricanes’ offense as they transition to Class 6A for the 2022 season. He holds DI offers from 20 schools including Auburn, Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU and Texas A&M among others.

Kedrick Reescano, Senior, New Caney

Reescano has made a name for himself as one the most versatile backs in East Texas and has a track record of burning opposing defenses in a variety of ways. He burst onto the Texas high school football scene as a sophomore when ran 152 times for 1,157 yards and 14 rushing scores. After proving his value as a downhill runner, Reescano sharpened his skillset in 2021 and started to show his utility as a pass-catching back. He ended his junior year with 1,542 rushing yards and 22 touchdown runs along with 333 receiving yards and three TD catches on 33 receptions. Reescano garnered DI offers from more than a dozen schools, but verbally committed to Michigan State in mid-January and visited East Lansing twice during the summer.

Photo by Tommy Hays

Bryson Washington, Senior, Franklin

What didn’t Washington do during Franklin’s 16-0 season in 2021? On top of playing elite pass coverage as a valued member of the Lions’ secondary on defense and leading Franklin to the Class 3A Division II state championship, Washington was one of the Lone Star State’s most unstoppable running backs last year. He’s been one of the most consistently productive offensive playmakers in Texas high school football for several seasons now, after capturing the District 13-3A DII overall MVP as a sophomore in 2020 and the 13-3A DII Co-MVP last year. Washington broke out as an offensive star during his sophomore campaign, when he tallied 1,376 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground. Last season, he expanded his pass-catching game to account for 1,692 total yards and 24 total TDs on 109 touches. Washington, a three-star RB recruit, has also recorded more than 100 tackles defensively in each of the past two seasons. He has garnered 13 DI offers, but verbally committed to Baylor in late June over Arkansas, SMU, TCU and Texas Tech among others.

Christian Womack, Senior, Tomball

Womack was part of the two-headed monster in the backfield that made the Cougars such a tough team to face defensively in 2021. Along with then-senior quarterback Cale Hellums, now a freshman QB at West Point, Womack was part of a duo that combined for 38 touchdown runs and nearly 3,200 rushing yards in 15 games last year. Womack became a go-to option for Hellums and the Cougars last season when he emerged as one of the Houston area’s most elusive threats out of the backfield. He handled 196 carries out of Tomball’s 620 total rush attempts last season, accounting for almost a third of his team’s touches in the running game. He finished his junior year with 1,369 rushing yards and a team-leading 21 touchdown runs, while also averaging 7.0 yards per carry and hitting the 100-yard rushing mark six times in 15 games played. Womack should see his workload increase even more in 2022 as the Cougars’ most experienced playmaker and the team’s only veteran running back. And with a veteran offensive line paving the way in front of him, don’t be surprised when Womack becomes a household name by the end of the season.