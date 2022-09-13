In a rare fashion statement, Kansas State football unveils alternate uniform for Tulane

MANHATTAN — Fashion forward are not words that come to mind when it comes to Kansas State's football uniforms.

But for the first time since 2019 — Chris Klieman's first season as head coach — the Wildcats will offer a departure from their traditional home uniforms Saturday for their final nonconference game against Tulane at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

The new uniforms were unveiled Tuesday afternoon on social media.

It won't be a radical departure from the traditional look and is limited to the helmet and pants, both of which are white instead of the usual silver. The Wildcats will wear their regular purple home jerseys.

Replacing the Powercat on the helmets will be a throwback logo of a Wildcat waving a pennant on the right side and the players' numbers on the left.

"I will say they're pretty sweet," running back Deuce Vaughn said before the unveiling.

Quarterback Adrian Martinez agreed.

"The guys are excited about the look and ready to go showcase it on Saturday," he said.

Klieman gave the captains a sneak preview before equipment manager Al Cerbe did a reveal in front of the whole team.

"Al Cerbe's in charge. I let Al have the room," Klieman said. "Al was awesome.

"Something that Al and I have been visiting about. Some of it is supply and demand, and shipping and receiving. Everything seemed to go as planned for Al, and so this was the time to do it."

In 2019, the Wildcats went with white helmets and white pants for their home game against West Virginia. Those helmets replaced the Powercat with a cursive "Cats" on each side.

And then in the Liberty Bowl, the look was all white, including helmets, but with the traditional Powercat logo.

The fact that K-State lost both of those games may have led to a reluctance to do it again, but K-State, 2-0 after last week's 40-12 victory over Missouri, is a double-digit favorite Saturday against Tulane (2-0).

Wide receiver Kade Warner, one of the captains who got an early look at the uniforms, said they were well received by the players.

"It was definitely really, really cool and something that I think is very rare," said Warner, a Nebraska transfer in his second season with the Wildcats. "From what I've heard from all the players here, they don't do it very often.

"And the Wildcat on the logo is something I think is one of the first times they've ever worn it. I'm really excited for how it's all going to look when it's all said and done on Saturday."

