ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, AL

Equal Justice Initiative launches anti-poverty project with focus on food insecurity

By Maddie Biertempfel
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OBHcw_0huCmf6L00

MONTGOMERY, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The nonprofit Equal Justice Initiative is working to reduce hunger and food insecurity for families across Alabama.

Founder Bryan Stevenson says seeking justice is at the core of what they do at EJI, whether it’s helping those wrongly convicted or helping Alabamians put food on the table.

“23% of all children in the state of Alabama struggle with food insecurity, and I just don’t think that’s something we should accept or tolerate, so we’re now prepared to make an intervention,” Stevenson said.

That intervention includes direct financial assistance to families in need starting next month. Stevenson says they’re in the process of identifying those families by working with local community leaders.

Alabaster Fire Department finding recruits through student internship program

“A lot of people are hardworking. They’re doing their very best, but they can’t make ends meet. Given inflation, it’s just really been hard for us and other to see people struggling the way they’re struggling,” Stevenson said.

In addition to directly supporting families, EJI has also given grants to food banks to support their efforts.

“Honestly, I really cried when I first got the letter from Mr. Stevenson,” Food Bank of East Alabama Executive Director Martha Henk said.

Henk says the $50,000 grant is going to help add another school to their backpack program, strengthen their mobile food pantry and go toward creating a community market in Opelika.

“Food is just such a simple thing, but it can play a huge role in bringing hope to somebody who is feeling hopeless, and that is just an enormous privilege to be able to be a part of that process,” Henk said.

For any questions related to the hunger program, Stevenson says you can learn more at eji.org or email hungerrelief@eji.org. He says fighting hunger is just one part of their anti-poverty project.

They also plan to help those dealing with unjust fees and fines as well as those with health care needs.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tuscaloosa Thread

Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities Accepting Applications

The Alabama Council on Developmental Disabilities is now accepting applications for membership. The Council is responsible for developing a state plan and approving grants to improve the lives of Alabamians with developmental disabilities and their families. Activities include providing outreach, education and advocacy. The 36-member council is appointed by Alabama's...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
Opelika, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Montgomery, AL
Society
CBS 42

Alabama says it’s not ready to execute by nitrogen hypoxia

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama is not ready to carry out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia, state officials disclosed Thursday, but said the department has completed many of the preparations for using the untested execution method. Alabama Corrections Commissioner John Q. Hamm said in an brief affidavit filed in federal court that the state “cannot […]
ALABAMA STATE
Troy Messenger

Troy becomes first Vision Zero City in Alabama

At the Sept. 13 Troy City Council Meeting, the City of Troy became the first city in the State of Alabama to become a Vision Zero City after adopting a multimodal safety action plan. The safety plan is a framework to try and make the city’s streets safer for all...
TROY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Stevenson
WSFA

Nonprofit aims to help HBCU football players with NIL deals

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The NCAA adopted name, image and likeness rules in 2021 for athletes in all divisions to make money from businesses in exchange for using them in advertisements or products. One nonprofit organization wants to help football players from historically black colleges and universities obtain NIL deals.
MONTGOMERY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Equal Justice Initiative#Food Banks#Poverty#Food Security#Charity#Eji#Alabaster Fire Department#Food Bank Of East
wdhn.com

Local health department warns citizens of upcoming flu season

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Around this time of the year, health departments are preparing for flu season which begins in October. With the month being about two weeks out, Alabama has already seen a number of lab confirmed cases popping up in the state mainly in the central part.
ALABAMA STATE
selmasun.com

RB Hudson class of 1964 to pass ‘nonviolent torch’ to middle students

The R.B. Hudson High School class of 1964 will meet this week to speak with current middle school students and the community on non-violence and unity. Former Selma Fire Chief Henry Allen, a graduate of R.B. Hudson and one of the coordinators of the event, said he and attorney Charles Bonner wrote a proposal to the Selma City Council to resolve that Sept. 16 be “Unity in Non-violence Day” in Selma to recognize when R.B. Hudson students refused to go to school the day after the 16th Street Baptist Church bombing in Birmingham in 1963.
SELMA, AL
utv44.com

Alabama 2021-22 public school test scores are in

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — More Alabama public school students have reached the proficiency level on this year's state test, compared to last. State education leaders have said this is promising news, but there's still more work to do. Alabama State Superintendent of Education, Dr. Eric Mackey, said he's impressed...
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food Bank
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
apr.org

Saving historic Selma voting rights landmarks

The voting rights marches across the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma back in 1965 are iconic moments in civil rights history. The attack on demonstrators known as “bloody Sunday” led to the signing of the 1965 Voting Rights Act. Now, sites related to the Selma marches is getting some much needed attention. Doctor Martin Luther King, junior planned the demonstrations at what’s now known as the Jackson House. During the march to Montgomery, the activists slept at three campsites. Both the Jackson home and the first of the overnight camping spots are now privately owned and efforts are underway to keep them alive. APR Gulf Coast Correspondent Lynn Oldshue has more on work to preserve this piece of history.
SELMA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy