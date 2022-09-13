This is a preview of our pop culture newsletter The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior editor Kevin Fallon. To receive the full newsletter in your inbox each week, sign up for it here.This week:Long live Abbott Elementary.A lil’ cutie-patootie to make you smile.Behold: perfect singing.Drew Barrymore has it figured out.Tweet of the week.The World’s Most Adorable Mistaken IdentityI do not recognize the world around me this week, as there have been multiple occasions in which, out of the ashes of the usual terribleness, something truly delightful has risen. Don’t get me wrong: The terrible still exists. But the fact...

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 57 MINUTES AGO