Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Related
eastcountytoday.net
Councilmembers Ask Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to Resign
On Thursday, Antioch Mayor Pro Tem Mike Barbanica and Councilwoman Lori Ogorchock called for the resignation of Mayor Lamar Thorpe during a press conference. The call for the resignation came after this publication broke the news that the Contra Costa County Board of Supervisors agreed to a $350k settlement with two victims who sued the Los Medanos Healthcare District and its executive director Lamar Thorpe, who is also Mayor of Antioch.
Fewer candidates are running for city council — is the switch to district elections to blame?
The Bay Area is home to two of the nation’s three most powerful politicians in Vice President Kamala Harris and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi. It is one of the most politically involved regions in the U.S. and is credited as the birthplace of the modern Free Speech Movement.
vallejosun.com
Vallejo council approves raise for City Attorney Veronica Nebb
VALLEJO –The Vallejo City Council voted Tuesday to extend the contract and provide a salary increase for City Attorney Veronica Nebb despite receiving opposition from some members of the community. Nebb’s contract was extended through to December 31, 2027 with a 20% salary increase of $31,000 retroactive to July...
vallejosun.com
Solano sheriff, DA incumbents won broadly in low-turnout June election
FAIRFIELD – Solano County District Attorney Krishna Abrams and Sheriff Tom Ferrara won their respective races for reelection in June with broad support in all areas of the county, but voter turnout in the election was low, even for a June primary outside of a presidential election year. An...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
vallejosun.com
Former Solano law enforcement officers seek to expand political power in November
VACAVILLE – Two former law enforcement officers are running for powerful political positions in Solano County this November. If they win, it will be a substantial expansion of the governing power of current and former law enforcement officers, some with an oversight role over their former departments. In Vacaville,...
Silicon Valley
East Bay city adds its first downtown cannabis dispensary
ANTIOCH — Antioch has approved its first downtown cannabis dispensary after revisiting a proposal that was denied weeks earlier. Mayor Lamar Thorpe brought back the item to the council after a check with the city’s legal team revealed that City Councilwoman Monica Wilson did not need to recuse herself at the previous hearing, which failed on a split vote.
St. Helena mayor complains that landfill is a wildfire hazard
NAPA - The mayor of St. Helena is alleging that a landfill that sits in the hills between his city and Calistoga poses risks of wildfire, explosion and contamination in a lengthy complaint filed with the Napa County District Attorney's Office.In his 38-page consumer complaint, Mayor Geoff Ellsworth claims there is a "significant and unnecessary fire and wildfire risk" at the Clover Flat Landfill, owned by Upper Valley Disposal Services.In response, the company and a key county official said the landfill is in complete compliance with all its regulatory obligations.The complaint is the latest salvo in Ellsworth's years-long criticism of...
kalw.org
San Francisco Board of Supervisors approves controversial SFPD surveillance policy
In a 2 to 1 vote on Monday, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors' Rules Committee approved a controversial new policy guiding the SFPD’s use of non-city cameras. The police will now be able to access private cameras, such as residents’ Ring doorbell cameras, in real time without needing a warrant. Previously, the SFPD was only able to access footage from such cameras when they believed a crime had occurred.
IN THIS ARTICLE
pioneerpublishers.com
Concord Council gives green light for 65 license plate readers
CONCORD, CA (Sept. 15, 2022) — The City Council unanimously approved placing 65 license plate cameras around town, after hearing the impact they could make on missing person cases, sideshows and smash-and-grab crimes at the Aug. 23 meeting. “We are close to one of the last in Contra Costa...
SFist
Not One But Two Oakland Mayoral Candidates Have Been Arrested on Gun Charges
There are ten candidates vying to be the Mayor of Oakland on the November ballot, and two of them have been arrested on gun charges for incidents that happened in 2021. The City of Oakland will elect a new mayor in the upcoming November 8 election. Current mayor Libby Schaaf will be termed out, having served her two full terms. A conventional-wisdom, Cliffs Notes summary of the race, if you haven’t been paying attention, would break this into a likely showdown between current city councilmembers Treva Reid, Loren Taylor, Sheng Thao, and former councilmember Ignacio de la Fuente, with however the chips fall in ranked-choice voting likely to determining the winner.
KTVU FOX 2
First phase of clearing one of Oakland's largest homeless encampments nearly complete
In a week's time, plenty of work has been done to clear one of Oakland's largest homeless encampments at Wood Street. Caltrans says the encampment is a risk to residents and infrastructure. But for encampment residents the transition has been rough.
SF mayor responds after poll results show dissatisfaction with her performance, state of city
New poll from the San Francisco Chronicle show that less than a quarter of San Franciscans believe Mayor London Breed has done "an excellent or good job" at improving the city. Breed says she's not surprised by the results.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
eastcountytoday.net
Attorney General Bonta and Five District Attorney’s Announce Settlement With Safeway
OAKLAND – California Attorney General Rob Bonta today, along with five district attorneys, announced an $8 million settlement with Safeway resolving allegations that the company violated state environmental laws while operating underground storage tank systems at its 71 gas stations across California. An investigation into Safeway’s gas stations –...
sfbayview.com
How will Oakland’s future mayor bring back the Town that made them so proud?
On Aug. 15, 2022, Visit Oakland and the Jack London Improvement District (JLID) hosted the first 2022 forum of Oakland mayoral candidates. The event, called A Seat at The Town Table, introduced three 2022 Oakland Mayoral candidates: Hon. Treva Reid, Hon. Loren Taylor and Hon. Sheng Thao. All three are currently Oakland council members. More mayoral candidates are expected to participate in future forums.
Pride flag murals at Castro Valley schools cause opposing rallies, gain national attention
One side says it's about inclusivity for everyone, while the other side says they're trying to prevent the indoctrination of kids.
KTVU FOX 2
Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence
A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
Fairfield joins list of cities offering on-demand public transportation service
FAIRFIELD - It's an Uber-sized shift in public transportation. Fairfield's transit system is now the latest to move to an on-demand style of service.Fairfield's FAST transit service is eliminating five of its eight routes and adding on-demand bus service in their place. Riders will be able to use their smartphones to order their bus rides. Diane Feinstein is the FAST manager. "Our goal is going to be to pick up people within 20 minutes," Feinstein said.The transit agency is already retrofitting several of its paratransit vehicles to become part of the new so-called "micro-transit" fleet. And they are also buying smaller vehicles...
San Francisco construction firm accused of insurance, tax fraud
SAN FRANCISCO – The operators of a San Francisco-based construction company, along with the firm's office manager, are facing multiple felony charges for allegedly engaging in insurance and tax fraud.District Attorney Brooke Jenkins' office announced that charges have been filed against Gemma Maher, the office administrator of Cullinane Plastering. Meanwhile, warrants have been issued for owner Denis Cullinane and Jeremiah "Jerry" Cullinane, who also owns Cullinane Construction.According to the DA's office, the trio allegedly engaged in a multi-year scheme to defraud employees, the State Compensation Insurance Fund and the California Employee Development Department. The scheme allegedly concealed $5.8 million in...
Delights among the decay: Exploring former Navy bases in Alameda, Vallejo
If you can overlook a little decay, make sure to visit the East Bay’s two large former naval bases. You’ll find gardens of delights at both Mare Island and Alameda Point, which have blossomed in recent years. Among the rusty, rundown buildings, there are restaurants, bars, art galleries,...
KTVU FOX 2
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
Comments / 0