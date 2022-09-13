ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Baltimore Sun

Ravens rookie DT Travis Jones returns to practice; three starters absent

Ravens rookie defensive tackle Travis Jones returned to practice for the first time in three weeks Wednesday and was a limited participant. Jones, a third-round draft pick who impressed in training camp, injured his knee in the team’s second preseason game and missed the Ravens’ season-opening win Sunday over the New York Jets. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said it was great to see Jones back at ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country

Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Jackson, Ravens get another shot at Dolphins after 2021's blitz-heavy loss

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - When Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens faced Miami in November, it was as discombobulated as they looked all season. The culprit was the Dolphins' blitz-heavy defensive scheme - and that game is again on Baltimore's mind as the Ravens prepare to host Miami this weekend. The Dolphins have a new coach, so they may not defend Jackson exactly the same way, but there's no denying the effectiveness of their approach last season. Miami won 22-10, becoming the first team in 52 games to hold Baltimore under 14 points. It ended up being the Ravens'...
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 things to know about Dolphins-Ravens in Week 2

The Miami Dolphins are traveling to Maryland to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday afternoon for a Week 2 matchup. Both teams enter this weekend with a chance to improve to 2-0 and be at the top of their respective divisions, but if they lose they may also fall behind a team. In the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers both one their first games, and in the AFC East, the Buffalo Bills did the same.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 2: How to bet Dolphins-Ravens, pick

The Miami Dolphins will travel to the Baltimore Ravens for a Sunday afternoon matchup following an impressive opening week of football by both teams. Miami is coming off an impressive Week 1 victory where Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for 12 receptions and 163 yards, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 66.7% of his throws.
BALTIMORE, MD
