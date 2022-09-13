OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) - When Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens faced Miami in November, it was as discombobulated as they looked all season. The culprit was the Dolphins' blitz-heavy defensive scheme - and that game is again on Baltimore's mind as the Ravens prepare to host Miami this weekend. The Dolphins have a new coach, so they may not defend Jackson exactly the same way, but there's no denying the effectiveness of their approach last season. Miami won 22-10, becoming the first team in 52 games to hold Baltimore under 14 points. It ended up being the Ravens'...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO