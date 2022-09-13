ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Township, PA

wccsradio.com

WHITE TOWNSHIP SUPERVISORS HEAR SAFETY CONCERNS OVER DEER HUNT IN WHITE’S WOODS

The White Township Supervisors heard some concerns about allowing bowhunters into White’s Woods during Wednesday afternoon’s meeting. One person was concerned about the safety of those who would want to hike in White’s Woods while Archery Deer season is in effect and the approved hunters are set up. White Township Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer said that the program was based on other programs that have been successful in the past, and he will be upfront with hunters as to recommended areas to hunt.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
abc27.com

Changes coming to some Pennsylvania utility rates after settlement

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission (PUC) approved a joint settlement for smaller natural gas distribution rate increases for UGI customers on Thursday. The cost will go up, but it will increase less than UGI initially requested, according to the PUC. Customers’ bills will increase by $5.71...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
White Township, PA
White Township, PA
wtae.com

Mail truck involved in crash in Westmoreland County

SOUTH HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police said the 20-year-old man driving a mail truck suffered a suspected minor injury when the truck crashed into a construction flatbed truck in Westmoreland County. The crash happened around 10:40 a.m. on Sept. 7 as the mail truck was merging onto exit...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Tribune-Review

Thieves target cars at Westmoreland County parks

Westmoreland County Park Police are investigating a rash of thefts from cars at county parks, including one apparently linked to a fraudulent transaction at a Hempfield financial institution. Daylight thefts have occurred throughout the county park system, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers, and have included purses and other items stolen...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County school named 1 of 10 ‘Blue Ribbon Schools’ in PA

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A Somerset County elementary school was recognized as one of 297 National Blue Ribbon Schools after being nominated as an exemplary high-performing school. Rockwood Area Elementary School received this recognition on Friday from the U.S. Department of Education. The Department recognizes all schools in one of two performance categories, based on all […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bill would let people ban themselves from buying booze in Pennsylvania

A state lawmaker who has publicly shared his struggles with alcoholism wants to enlist the help of state liquor stores and restaurants and bars that serve liquor as tools to help individuals like him in their recovery. Rep. Matt Dowling, R-Fayette/Somerset counties, introduced legislation that would allow individuals to voluntarily...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pittsburghmagazine.com

Pennsylvania’s First Bunny Cafe Will Soon Open in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is getting a new cafe — and this one comes with bunnies. Bex Tasker, originally from Venango County, moved to Pittsburgh in 2014. The idea for Hop Along Cafe, they say, stems from the desire to build a welcoming space that educates folks on rabbit care and demonstrates a healthy environment for the critters.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Food program for Pennsylvania seniors sees rise in users

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)–The Wolf Administration announced on Wednesday that Pennsylvania`s Senior Food Box Program is feeding 20 percent more seniors than it was last year. “Fighting hunger has been a top priority for Frances and me from day one,” Gov. Wolf said. “I’m incredibly proud of the work that the departments of agriculture and aging […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wccsradio.com

PA UNEMPLOYMENT RATE LOWEST IN OVER 20 YEARS

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is at the lowest level in over 20 years, according to the Department of Labor and Industry. After going down a tenth of a percentage point over the month of August, Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate is now at 4.2 percent, which is the lowest rate since June of 2000. The state’s civilian labor force, which is the number of residents working or looking for work, went up by 2000 over the month. The employment count rose 4,000 to 6,175,000 people while unemployment went down by 2000 to 273,000. The total number of non-farm jobs in the state went up 6700 over the month to 5,984,400.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

