The White Township Supervisors heard some concerns about allowing bowhunters into White’s Woods during Wednesday afternoon’s meeting. One person was concerned about the safety of those who would want to hike in White’s Woods while Archery Deer season is in effect and the approved hunters are set up. White Township Recreation Director Ryan Shaffer said that the program was based on other programs that have been successful in the past, and he will be upfront with hunters as to recommended areas to hunt.

WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO