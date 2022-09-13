Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KPBS
San Diego Art Prize winners study the weight of colonization
The San Diego Art Prize exhibition opens at the Central Library Art Gallery this weekend, showcasing new works from the 2022 winners Alida Cervantes, Angélica Escoto, Carlos Castro and Cog•nate Collective. The San Diego Art Prize was established in 2006 by San Diego Visual Arts Network. As a...
KPBS
The Funky Coast P1.
Early 1990’s, acid-jazz pioneers The Greyboy Allstars put San Diego on the map with their funky brand of "West Coast Boogaloo." Plus Euphoria Brass Band share their special blend of funky west coast second-line jazz. In the early 1990’s, acid-jazz pioneers The Greyboy Allstars put San Diego on the...
KPBS
San Diego weekend arts events: Alexis Smith, zines, funk and kickball
This weekend, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego's La Jolla campus opens a new exhibition that chronicles the long career of Los Angeles artist Alexis Smith. Smith has two significant works on view at UC San Diego as part of the Stuart Art Collection: 1992's 560-foot-long "Snake Path," and the 1987 mural "Same Old Paradise," which was installed in 2021, and had served as the inspiration for "Snake Path."
KPBS
Lessons learned from San Diego’s COVID misinformation panels
In July 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that misinformation — which he defined as “false, inaccurate, or misleading according to the best available evidence” — was an “urgent threat” to public health. Given misinformation’s effects on the nation’s ability to control the spread of COVID-19 he offered several strategies that individuals, medical professionals, the media, tech and, of course, governments could implement in order to combat it.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KPBS
CARE Court could start in San Diego County by next summer
Californians with serious mental health disorders and substance abuse problems may soon be ordered by a judge to get treatment. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation enacting CARE Court this week. It codifies a process for court-ordered treatment for those suffering from severe mental illness. “My son has spent more time...
KPBS
Remembering the day Queen Elizabeth attended services at St. Paul's in San Diego
As thousands wait in line for hours to pay their final respects to Queen Elizabeth, a handful of San Diegans remember the weekend in February of 1983 when the Queen and Prince Philip visited San Diego. February 27, 1983 was a day that followed months of planning. Tickets that went...
KPBS
Muralist finds inspiration in Mexican heritage
With the shake of a can and push of a button, Paul Jimenez creates magic in lifelike murals. Every image has at least 40 colors of spray paint and not one brush touches the artwork. Jimenez is half of the team that makes up Ground Floor Murals. On Thursday, the...
KPBS
San Diego County unemployment increases to 3.4% in August
San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.4% in August, up from a revised 3.1% in July, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department. August's unemployment rate was considerably less than August 2021's rate of 6.5%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KPBS
San Diego venture capitalist makes $1 million gift to support rainforest preservation and to help women
Looking at video shot in the rainforests of Ecuador, words like otherworldly come to mind. But, the world cannot survive without these unique places. “There is no way for us to meet what the world requires without us keeping the standing forest standing," Niyanta Spelman said. Spelman founded the nonprofit...
KPBS
San Diego Wave FC set to break women’s soccer league attendance record
The San Diego Wave are ready to pack the house for its first-ever game at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday. The newest National Women's Soccer League club anticipates a sellout that will shatter the league's previous single-game attendance record of just over 25,000. It’s a Southern California match-up; they’re playing Angel...
KPBS
San Diego company creates partnership to mine lithium for battery powered cars
The future of battery-powered cars depends on lithium. And now San Diego-based EnergySource Minerals has partnered with Compass Minerals to extract the metal from supplies of brine water in Utah. EnergySource is licensing its technology to Compass, which wants to operate a lithium mine on the Great Salt Lake. EnergySource...
KPBS
Record temperatures reported in parts of San Diego County
A record high minimum temperature was reported Wednesday in Ramona, according to the National Weather Service. It was 65 on Tuesday night, tying the record for highest minimum temperature in Ramona set in 1995. It was 69 in Ramona on Monday night, breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KPBS
Matt Hoffman Named 'Roundtable' Host
KPBS has announced Matt Hoffman as the new permanent host of “KPBS Roundtable,” a weekly radio program discussing the week's top stories. Hoffman has been filling in as interim host of “Roundtable” for the past year. “I’ve long admired the ‘KPBS Roundtable’ as a platform for...
KPBS
Cal State San Marcos receives nearly $3 million for stem cell mentoring
COMPASS — or Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science — is intended to work to prepare a diverse group of undergraduate students for careers in regenerative medicine by combining research opportunities with mentorship experiences. COMPASS at CSUSM recruits local high school students to the university to train them in stem cells and life sciences.
KPBS
San Diego's mayor gets national spotlight in discussion of hate and extremism
San Diego mayor Todd Gloria was one of four mayors invited to the White House Thursday for a summit on combating hate and extremism, called United We Stand. Gloria joined one other Democrat and two Republican mayors at a panel discussion hosted by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The discussion centered on how to bring about unity. As an example of San Diego's efforts, Gloria cited the creation of one of the newest city offices.
KPBS
Health expert urges COVID boosters
Health experts hope the recent approval of the new COVID booster will lessen the burden of a fall and winter surge. In other news, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two incidents at Vista High School. Plus, the San Diego Black Arts & Culture District in the Encanto neighborhood is taking form.
KPBS
Average San Diego County gas price rises for 13th consecutive day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose Thursday for the 13th consecutive day after dropping 76 times in the previous 79 days, increasing three-tenths of a cent to $5.384. The average price has increased 16.2 cents over the past 13 days, including...
KPBS
Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines available as cases continue downward trend
San Diego County public health officials Friday reminded residents that bivalent COVID-19 boosters are available ahead of what is believed to a more virulent influenza season this winter. "COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are our best protection against the virus and I encourage anyone who is eligible for a booster to...
KPBS
Ocean Beach Pier could face full reconstruction in coming years
Ocean Beach Pier first opened in July 1966 and now, 56 years later, it may get a full makeover. The initial steps to rebuild the pier started Wednesday with the city of San Diego exploring cost and reconstruction options. “Over the past number of years, there have been some studies...
KPBS
Sweetwater high school students celebrate Mexican independence with dance and determination
Millions of Mexicans celebrated Independence Day from Spain on both sides of the international border, Friday. The 16th of September marks the declaration of independence in 1810 when Mexico rose up against Spain’s colonial rule. Along with the celebrations, there are history lessons for the younger generations. More than...
Comments / 0