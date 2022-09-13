ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego Art Prize winners study the weight of colonization

The San Diego Art Prize exhibition opens at the Central Library Art Gallery this weekend, showcasing new works from the 2022 winners Alida Cervantes, Angélica Escoto, Carlos Castro and Cog•nate Collective. The San Diego Art Prize was established in 2006 by San Diego Visual Arts Network. As a...
The Funky Coast P1.

Early 1990’s, acid-jazz pioneers The Greyboy Allstars put San Diego on the map with their funky brand of "West Coast Boogaloo." Plus Euphoria Brass Band share their special blend of funky west coast second-line jazz. In the early 1990’s, acid-jazz pioneers The Greyboy Allstars put San Diego on the...
San Diego weekend arts events: Alexis Smith, zines, funk and kickball

This weekend, the Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego's La Jolla campus opens a new exhibition that chronicles the long career of Los Angeles artist Alexis Smith. Smith has two significant works on view at UC San Diego as part of the Stuart Art Collection: 1992's 560-foot-long "Snake Path," and the 1987 mural "Same Old Paradise," which was installed in 2021, and had served as the inspiration for "Snake Path."
Lessons learned from San Diego’s COVID misinformation panels

In July 2021, U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy warned that misinformation — which he defined as “false, inaccurate, or misleading according to the best available evidence” — was an “urgent threat” to public health. Given misinformation’s effects on the nation’s ability to control the spread of COVID-19 he offered several strategies that individuals, medical professionals, the media, tech and, of course, governments could implement in order to combat it.
CARE Court could start in San Diego County by next summer

Californians with serious mental health disorders and substance abuse problems may soon be ordered by a judge to get treatment. Gov. Gavin Newsom signed legislation enacting CARE Court this week. It codifies a process for court-ordered treatment for those suffering from severe mental illness. “My son has spent more time...
Muralist finds inspiration in Mexican heritage

With the shake of a can and push of a button, Paul Jimenez creates magic in lifelike murals. Every image has at least 40 colors of spray paint and not one brush touches the artwork. Jimenez is half of the team that makes up Ground Floor Murals. On Thursday, the...
San Diego County unemployment increases to 3.4% in August

San Diego County's unemployment rate increased to 3.4% in August, up from a revised 3.1% in July, according to the latest figures released by the state Employment Development Department. August's unemployment rate was considerably less than August 2021's rate of 6.5%. Last month's rates compare with an unadjusted unemployment rate...
San Diego Wave FC set to break women’s soccer league attendance record

The San Diego Wave are ready to pack the house for its first-ever game at Snapdragon Stadium this Saturday. The newest National Women's Soccer League club anticipates a sellout that will shatter the league's previous single-game attendance record of just over 25,000. It’s a Southern California match-up; they’re playing Angel...
Record temperatures reported in parts of San Diego County

A record high minimum temperature was reported Wednesday in Ramona, according to the National Weather Service. It was 65 on Tuesday night, tying the record for highest minimum temperature in Ramona set in 1995. It was 69 in Ramona on Monday night, breaking the record for the highest minimum temperature...
Matt Hoffman Named 'Roundtable' Host

KPBS has announced Matt Hoffman as the new permanent host of “KPBS Roundtable,” a weekly radio program discussing the week's top stories. Hoffman has been filling in as interim host of “Roundtable” for the past year. “I’ve long admired the ‘KPBS Roundtable’ as a platform for...
Cal State San Marcos receives nearly $3 million for stem cell mentoring

COMPASS — or Creating Opportunities through Mentorship and Partnership Across Stem Cell Science — is intended to work to prepare a diverse group of undergraduate students for careers in regenerative medicine by combining research opportunities with mentorship experiences. COMPASS at CSUSM recruits local high school students to the university to train them in stem cells and life sciences.
San Diego's mayor gets national spotlight in discussion of hate and extremism

San Diego mayor Todd Gloria was one of four mayors invited to the White House Thursday for a summit on combating hate and extremism, called United We Stand. Gloria joined one other Democrat and two Republican mayors at a panel discussion hosted by former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms. The discussion centered on how to bring about unity. As an example of San Diego's efforts, Gloria cited the creation of one of the newest city offices.
Health expert urges COVID boosters

Health experts hope the recent approval of the new COVID booster will lessen the burden of a fall and winter surge. In other news, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department is investigating two incidents at Vista High School. Plus, the San Diego Black Arts & Culture District in the Encanto neighborhood is taking form.
Ocean Beach Pier could face full reconstruction in coming years

Ocean Beach Pier first opened in July 1966 and now, 56 years later, it may get a full makeover. The initial steps to rebuild the pier started Wednesday with the city of San Diego exploring cost and reconstruction options. “Over the past number of years, there have been some studies...
