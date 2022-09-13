Read full article on original website
Steve Brow
2d ago
leave the man alone. go after the real drug dealers.
West Hartford Police seek bank robber
An investigation determined the Webster Bank on West Main Street was robbed at 10:25 this morning and the suspect left the scene before police arrived. No injuries are reported.
North Road neighbors opposed to Westfield Target warehouse (Letters)
Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.
Armed bank robbery suspect in Springfield arrested
A suspect in a bank robbery on St. James Avenue Saturday morning has been arrested by police.
Man arrested for crashing into lawn of Somers home
SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – State troopers arrested a man for driving under the influence and crashing into a residence in Somers on Thursday. Just after 11:15 p.m., troopers said they responded to a home on Springfield Road in Somers for a report of a car crash. Upon arriving at the scene, police determined that 35-year-old […]
Bob the Bike Man donates new bike after Longmeadow resident’s bike is stolen
After the Longmeadow Police Department posted to social media looking for help in finding a resident's missing bike, Bob the Bike Man Charland decided to donate a bike to her.
RV damaged after striking Northampton bridge
Well-known psychic medium Matt Fraser is expected to draw a big crowd in Springfield later this month and he’s out with a new book. West Springfield Police preparing for influx of Big E crowds, traffic. Updated: 10 hours ago. Hundreds of thousands of people who will be traveling to...
Fire started in closet on Niagara St in Springfield
Springfield fire crews are working to put out a fire on Niagara Street Friday morning.
Springfield, Massachusetts, firefighters rescue cat perched on top of utility pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Springfield firefighters came to the rescue Thursday of a cat that got stuck on top of a utility pole. Rescue crews used a ladder truck to reach the cat that was perched on top of the pole. A firefighter climbed to the top of the extended...
Police: Man asking for change pulls knife on woman in Springfield
A Springfield man is charged with attempted armed robbery after pulling a knife on a woman in Springfield Tuesday.
Man arrested in connection with shooting on Union Street in Springfield
A Springfield man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a shooting on Union Street last month.
PD: Suspect bites officer during armed robbery at Pride in Springfield
On Saturday, September 10, a Springfield Police Officer witnessed an armed suspect at a gas station.
Serious crash on Granby Rd. in Chicopee
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police are investigating a serious injury crash on Granby Road in Chicopee. Chicopee Police Officer, Travis Odiorne, told Western Mass News their accident reconstruction team was on scene. The crash happened Friday late afternoon. Police have blocked off Granby Rd. from Fisher Road to Champagne Avenue....
Waterbury Police ID homicide victim
He’s been identified as Jordan Savage, 26, from Connecticut. Police believe he was shot in the parking lot of the Colonial Grocer on Colonial Avenue. So far no one has been arrested and police say the investigation is ongoing
Suspect arrested for Newington burglary
Police said the incident occurred December 17, 2021. Police said burglary tools belonging to the Town of Newington, including chainsaws, backpack blowers, pole trimmers and other tools valued at more than $8,000.000 were missing.
3 convicted felons arrested in Waterbury drug bust
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men are facing drug and firearm charges following a search Wednesday at multiple residences on Chestnut Avenue in Waterbury. Multiple firearms, ammunition and high-capacity magazines were found during the search, along with 112.5 grams of marijuana and $9,192 in cash, according to police. All three are convicted felons are are […]
Hartford police investigate shooting on Park Street
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A shooting on Park Street in Hartford is under investigation Thursday. Police said it happened around 11:46 a.m. An 18-year-old male was taken to the hospital. He is in stable condition, police said. Anyone with information is asked to call Hartford police.
Two arrested after ghost gun seized in Springfield
Springfield Police Officers arrested two suspects after responding to a gun call on Monday September 12.
Agawam police looking for suspect after dirt bike stolen from garage
Agawam police shared photos of a vehicle involved in allegedly stealing a dirt bike for a garage in Feeding HIlls.
Man arrested following four-car Auburn crash, charged with driving truck at officer
AUBURN — A Houston man, initially sought for shoplifting at Home Depot, was arrested on various charges after he allegedly caused two accidents and lurched his U-Haul box truck toward an officer who was outside his cruiser, police said. John Riggs Davis, 47, was taken into custody after his...
Berkshire region real estate sales
15 West Road: Colin S. Nissan and Emily B. Nissan of Alford to Artur Sapek and Mollie Conlee, $1,750,000 on 09/02/2022. 32 Algerie Road: Carl F Goodman RET and Carl F. Goodman of Becket to Susan M. Meagher and Kerry J. Denvir, $655,000 on 08/29/2022. 684 Leonhardt Road: Brian Mccarty...
