Residents in neighborhoods in the north end of Westfield remain staunchly opposed to the Target warehouse proposal before the Planning Board. With the addition of so many trucking-related businesses in the last few years, the residential neighborhoods in the north end of town are at a tipping point. Way too much tractor-trailer traffic, which brings daily traffic jams, air and water pollution to our ponds.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 13 HOURS AGO