First Cavalry Division celebrates 101 birthday

FORT HOOD, Texas ( FOX 44 ) — The First Cavalry Division is 101 today. They kicked off their week long celebration with a division wide run and some friendly competition.

The birthday celebrations began with a division wide run, followed by a cake cutting with all division members on Cooper Field.

“The First Cavalry Division is the largest division in the United States Army. 23,000 strong,” Division Commander General John Richardson said.

He says it’s important to celebrate the birthday of the Cav to honor the history that comes with the division.

“Every once in a while we got to step back and reflect on where we came from as well,” he told FOX 44 News. “In an army organization, your history is your foundation. We’re walking in some huge footsteps. And we are sometimes we have to remind ourselves of that lineage and that history that we have to live up to.”

A tradition with army cake cuttings is to invite the youngest and oldest troopers in the group to cut the cake.

Today’s ceremony included 61-year-old Sergeant First Class Issac Sims and Private First Class Shaunette Henry, who turned 18 last week.

“It was very nerve-wracking. I was so nervous,” she said. “It actually is great. It’s a great feeling to know that you know I have a team that supports me.”

Throughout the rest of the week, battalions will battle through different sporting events to win the Cav Commander’s cup.

There are games like flag football, soccer, dodgeball, and even powerlifting.

But General Richardson wants troopers to remember the real meaning behind the week of celebrations.

“This is a unit with a very rich history. For now, 101 years. We say we are the Cav, courageous, audacious, and victorious.”

The division will be holding sporting events all week and will end the birthday celebration with a parade on Friday. Happy birthday, First Cav.

