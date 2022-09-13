ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 17

Sal G
6d ago

Well hey, why not...I mean it's not like there isn't already a crisis when it comes to homelessness here in Oregon, most of which is due to there NOT BEING ENOUGH AFFORDABLE HOUSING...so it makes perfect sense to help combat both the issues by now allowing landlords to jack up the rent even more...🤦‍♀️ SMH!

Reply
7
Related
KGW

Oregon's housing market remains tight. Here's one huge reason why

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon homeowners pay mortgage interest rates that are far below current average levels. So says Redfin, in a survey released this week. The real estate company says 91% of Oregonians pay "far below" today's 6% mortgage interest rate, the fourth-best such level in the nation. Only...
OREGON STATE
KGW

COVID vaccine equity gap closing for Oregon's Latino communities

PORTLAND, Ore. — Around this time last year, less than half of Oregon's Latino population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — something the state's public health officials described as an “unacceptable inequality,” according to an OPB article. But that share of vaccinated individuals has since...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Society
Local
Oregon Government
KGW

Oregon high court declines appeal in $1 billion timber suit

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from 13 counties in a long-running $1 billion lawsuit over timber revenue and what constitutes “the greatest permanent value” when it comes to forest management. The denial ends a six-year legal battle over logging...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Renters, landlords react to Oregon's 14.6% rent hike cap

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon renters are bracing for the possibility of big rent hikes in 2023 because of the effect of inflation on a statewide rent increase cap. State economists did the math and came up with a 14.6% cap on rent increases for next year. It's a higher number than many expected, and people are reacting to the news in a big way.
OREGON STATE
KGW

Oregon wants to add 250K electric vehicles on roads in coming years

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon surpassed an electric vehicle (EV) milestone over the summer, with 50,000 registered electric vehicles on the road, according to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The state's new goal is to increase that number by five-fold and get an additional 250,000 EVs on streets in...
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Rent Control#Landlord#Rental Home#Business Industry#Linus Business#Fed#Hfo Real Estate#Ava
KGW

Oregon governor's race could be a toss-up, experts say

PORTLAND, Ore. — With less than two months until Election Day, the race for Oregon governor is looking closer than ever. Millions of dollars are pouring into the three-way race between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. The sheer amount of money alone is likely to make history — not to mention that all three candidates are women.
OREGON STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
House Rent
KGW

Oregon confirms new wolves in northern Cascade Mountains

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with two...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River

PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 16-18

PORTLAND, Ore. — Well folks, here we are. The fall events are truly starting to kick into high gear this last weekend of summer, so hold onto your pumpkins. And there may actually be rain in our future, rain! But be ready for anything — you've got Oktoberfest at Mount Angel, St. Helens' Spirit of Halloweentown, the Portland Classic, Negroni Week and more to look forward to.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Multiple large wildfires burning in Oregon, SW Washington

PORTLAND, Ore — More than a dozen large wildfires are currently burning in Oregon and Washington, with several communities under evacuation orders as thousands of firefighters battle the fires on the ground. Over the weekend, hot temperatures and windy conditions prompted utility companies to temporarily shut off power for...
OREGON STATE
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Portland local news

 https://www.kgw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy