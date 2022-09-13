Read full article on original website
Sal G
6d ago
Well hey, why not...I mean it's not like there isn't already a crisis when it comes to homelessness here in Oregon, most of which is due to there NOT BEING ENOUGH AFFORDABLE HOUSING...so it makes perfect sense to help combat both the issues by now allowing landlords to jack up the rent even more...🤦♀️ SMH!
Oregon's housing market remains tight. Here's one huge reason why
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon homeowners pay mortgage interest rates that are far below current average levels. So says Redfin, in a survey released this week. The real estate company says 91% of Oregonians pay "far below" today's 6% mortgage interest rate, the fourth-best such level in the nation. Only...
COVID vaccine equity gap closing for Oregon's Latino communities
PORTLAND, Ore. — Around this time last year, less than half of Oregon's Latino population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 — something the state's public health officials described as an “unacceptable inequality,” according to an OPB article. But that share of vaccinated individuals has since...
Oregon narrows the vaccination gap between Latinos and other groups
Less than half of Oregon’s Latino population had been fully vaccinated this time last year. Now that number is up to 72%.
Oregon wildfire survivors find housing after nearly two years of living in hotels
GATES, Ore. — It's been two years since the Beachie Creek Fire in 2020, but the scars still run deep for many of the survivors. Some are still living out of hotels while others just moved out. Stephanie Lynch and her family is one of those families that has...
Oregon high court declines appeal in $1 billion timber suit
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Supreme Court has declined to hear an appeal from 13 counties in a long-running $1 billion lawsuit over timber revenue and what constitutes “the greatest permanent value” when it comes to forest management. The denial ends a six-year legal battle over logging...
Renters, landlords react to Oregon's 14.6% rent hike cap
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon renters are bracing for the possibility of big rent hikes in 2023 because of the effect of inflation on a statewide rent increase cap. State economists did the math and came up with a 14.6% cap on rent increases for next year. It's a higher number than many expected, and people are reacting to the news in a big way.
Oregon wants to add 250K electric vehicles on roads in coming years
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon surpassed an electric vehicle (EV) milestone over the summer, with 50,000 registered electric vehicles on the road, according to the Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ). The state's new goal is to increase that number by five-fold and get an additional 250,000 EVs on streets in...
Some survivors displaced by Oregon’s 2020 wildfires are still looking for a place to settle
Stephanie Lynch and her family have been bouncing between hotels and an RV for years now. Now they’ve finally found a rental and a chance at stability.
When did Oregon introduce rent control — and how much is it helping tenants?
SALEM, Ore. — Landlords across Oregon will be allowed to raise rents by up to 14.6% in 2023. It's the biggest rate increase yet since Gov. Kate Brown signed a statewide rent control bill into law three years ago, as inflation soars nationwide. Before that, Oregon had no rent...
Oregon governor's race could be a toss-up, experts say
PORTLAND, Ore. — With less than two months until Election Day, the race for Oregon governor is looking closer than ever. Millions of dollars are pouring into the three-way race between Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson. The sheer amount of money alone is likely to make history — not to mention that all three candidates are women.
Oregon hopes to expand electric vehicle charging network
Oregon now has 50,000 registered electric vehicles on the road. The state wants to increase that five-fold by getting an additional 250,000 electric vehicles.
Photography exhibition celebrates Oregon State Parks 100th anniversary
PORTLAND, Ore. — There’s a big birthday party underway and anyone who enjoys camping or playing at an Oregon State Park is invited to join the fun. We recently caught up with a famous photographer whose birthday gift for all Oregonians is not to be missed. Peter Marbach...
OLCC says alcohol sellers are failing underage sales stings at a higher rate
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission says it has resumed sting operations to target underage alcohol sales after a pandemic hiatus, and the results so far show that retailers statewide are slipping up much more often, according to a news release from the agency. "The state...
Oregon confirms new wolves in northern Cascade Mountains
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon wildlife officials said Tuesday they have identified a new family of wolves in the northern Cascade Mountains, bringing the total number of known wolf groups in the region to three. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the new family of wolves with two...
Two sunken ships are finally getting removed from the Columbia River
PORTLAND, Ore. — Two derelict ships that sunk in the Columbia River are finally being removed with the help of the U.S. Coast Guard and other state agencies. The two ships first arrived in Portland in 2006. After sitting off Hayden Island for more than a decade, both ships sunk last year. Now the Coast Guard is carefully removing any leftover oil from the vessels before hauling them off for disposal.
Explosive demolition brings down Oregon's last coal-fired power plant
BOARDMAN, Ore. — The Boardman Coal plant, which had become Oregon's last remaining coal-fired power plant by the time it was shut down two years ago, got an explosive final sendoff Thursday morning. Demolition crews set off explosives at 10 a.m. Thursday to bring down the facility's towering 656-foot...
8 things to do around Portland this weekend | Sept. 16-18
PORTLAND, Ore. — Well folks, here we are. The fall events are truly starting to kick into high gear this last weekend of summer, so hold onto your pumpkins. And there may actually be rain in our future, rain! But be ready for anything — you've got Oktoberfest at Mount Angel, St. Helens' Spirit of Halloweentown, the Portland Classic, Negroni Week and more to look forward to.
Multiple large wildfires burning in Oregon, SW Washington
PORTLAND, Ore — More than a dozen large wildfires are currently burning in Oregon and Washington, with several communities under evacuation orders as thousands of firefighters battle the fires on the ground. Over the weekend, hot temperatures and windy conditions prompted utility companies to temporarily shut off power for...
Police departments are hiring, but Oregon's only police academy has a 6 month-long wait to get in
TIGARD, Ore. — Officer Jacob Teeny was hired by Tigard police in October 2021. Teeny said it's a career he was looking forward to. "My biggest thing that I've always wanted to do is just some type of public service," Teeny said. After getting hired, the department signed him...
Oregon will be the 1st state to receive federal support for mental health crisis teams
SALEM, Ore — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced Monday financial support for expansion of mobile mental-health crisis intervention units in Oregon, the first state to receive the aid. “Prioritizing behavioral health treatment by putting crisis care in reach for more Americans is critical – in...
