Cardi B surprised the staff and students at IS 232 in the Bronx on Tuesday when she visited her former middle school to deliver a powerful speech on the importance of public schools and the impact of a quality education. "Cardi B announces she's donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student," NBC New York Digital Reporter Kay Angrum captioned a video on Twitter of Cardi B entering the school on Tuesday.

BRONX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO