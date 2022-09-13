ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Comments / 0

Related
HipHopDX.com

Flavor Flav Crashes Nas’ Set During N.Y. State Of Mind Tour Stop

Flavor Flav popped up during Nas’ set at the Michigan stop of the N.Y. State of Mind Tour on Saturday night (September 3). As Nas was performing “Made You Look” from the 2002 album God’s Son, the Public Enemy multi-instrumentalist and infamous hypeman ran onstage and started dancing along to the beat. It was a moment both Nas and the crowd appeared to appreciate.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Sugar Hill Gang Released ‘Rapper’s Delight’ 43 Years Ago

On today’s date, 43 years ago, Hip Hop’s first Billboard Top 40 single, “Rapper’s Delight,” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
HIP HOP
POPSUGAR

Cardi B Donates $100K to Her Childhood School in the Bronx

Cardi B surprised the staff and students at IS 232 in the Bronx on Tuesday when she visited her former middle school to deliver a powerful speech on the importance of public schools and the impact of a quality education. "Cardi B announces she's donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student," NBC New York Digital Reporter Kay Angrum captioned a video on Twitter of Cardi B entering the school on Tuesday.
BRONX, NY
hotnewhiphop.com

Method Man & Redman Surprise Fans At N.Y. State of Mind Tour

Method Man and Redman surprised fans at the latest stop on The N.Y. State of Mind Tour at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night. While the two weren't able to join the rest of Wu-Tang Clan for the full run of shows, they put on an electric performance of “Da Rockwilder," “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta Fuck Wit,” and “M.E.T.H.O.D. Man.”
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy