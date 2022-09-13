Read full article on original website
Related
Cardi B paid a surprise visit to her old elementary school in The Bronx and donated $100K before delivering a powerful message to the kids
With kids going back to school all over the country, a group of students in The Bronx got a special surprise on Tuesday from beloved rapper Cardi B. The 29-year-old rapper (born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar) returned to I.S. 232 in Brooklyn's Morris Heights neighborhood, where she attended elementary school.
Otis Williams, founder of The Temptations, discusses touring during segregation
Otis Williams, founding member of the Motown group The Temptations, tells "CBS Mornings" co-host Gayle King what it was like touring the South during segregation in the 1960s.
Teyana Taylor Sued for $50,000 for Non-Payment of Rent For Harlem Nail Salon, Junie Bee Nails
R&B singer Teyana Taylor is being sued after being accused of not paying rent for a nail salon in her hometown of Harlem, New York. According to theGrio, a lawsuit was filed on Aug. 30, citing that the performer did not pay rent owed at the location that housed the nail salon, Junie Bee Nails, Inc., named after her daughter.
HipHopDX.com
Flavor Flav Crashes Nas’ Set During N.Y. State Of Mind Tour Stop
Flavor Flav popped up during Nas’ set at the Michigan stop of the N.Y. State of Mind Tour on Saturday night (September 3). As Nas was performing “Made You Look” from the 2002 album God’s Son, the Public Enemy multi-instrumentalist and infamous hypeman ran onstage and started dancing along to the beat. It was a moment both Nas and the crowd appeared to appreciate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
HipHopDX.com
Run-DMC Issues Call-To-Action After PnB Rock’s Murder: 'We Gotta Create Hip Hop All Over Again'
Run-DMC legend Darryl “DMC” McDaniels has shared a powerful message in the wake of PnB Rock’s murder. On Tuesday (September 13), the Hollis, Queens native appeared in a nearly 10-minute video posted to Run-DMC’s official Twitter account, berating the current state of Hip Hop culture in hopes of sparking change.
thesource.com
Today In Hip Hop History: Sugar Hill Gang Released ‘Rapper’s Delight’ 43 Years Ago
On today’s date, 43 years ago, Hip Hop’s first Billboard Top 40 single, “Rapper’s Delight,” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
Cardi B Donates $100K to Her Childhood School in the Bronx
Cardi B surprised the staff and students at IS 232 in the Bronx on Tuesday when she visited her former middle school to deliver a powerful speech on the importance of public schools and the impact of a quality education. "Cardi B announces she's donating $100K to I.S. 232 in the Bronx, where she used to be a student," NBC New York Digital Reporter Kay Angrum captioned a video on Twitter of Cardi B entering the school on Tuesday.
hotnewhiphop.com
Method Man & Redman Surprise Fans At N.Y. State of Mind Tour
Method Man and Redman surprised fans at the latest stop on The N.Y. State of Mind Tour at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Tuesday night. While the two weren't able to join the rest of Wu-Tang Clan for the full run of shows, they put on an electric performance of “Da Rockwilder," “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta Fuck Wit,” and “M.E.T.H.O.D. Man.”
Comments / 0