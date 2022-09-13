ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash Friday in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was injured after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in downtown. According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:53 a.m. near Washington and Main. Police say the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that...
Fox5 KVVU

Bodycam video shows prior arrest of public official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is a disturbing glimpse into the history and mind of an accused killer. Robert Telles, elected Public Administrator of Clark County, is accused of murdering investigative reporter Jeff German who exposed allegations of corruption in his office. FOX5 obtained police body camera video when Telles had a prior brush with the law. Police arrested Telles at his home in 2020 for domestic violence.
Fox5 KVVU

Victim shoots attacker after struggle, Henderson police say

Clark County elected official accused of murdering local journalist gives jailhouse interview. Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles had a lot to say in a jailhouse interview with FOX5 on Friday. But he didn’t say one word about the murder he’s accused of.
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for 3 suspects in robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for three suspects in a robbery investigation. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 11 around 9:48 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. Karen Ave. Police said the two male suspects fled from the store on foot. The woman...
Fox5 KVVU

Man arrested for allegedly killing mother, Las Vegas police say

Businesses in downtown Las Vegas prep for return of Life is Beautiful. Life is Beautiful kicks off Friday in downtown Las Vegas and businesses are sharing how they are gearing up for the large crowds. Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School connects students with culture.
Fox5 KVVU

Overton flood victim speaks out about life-saving rescue

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were saved from flash flooding in Overton this week and the rescue was all caught on camera. One of the victims spoke to FOX5 about the terrifying ordeal. Steven Wasson has lived in Southern Nevada for over 50 years and never thought he...
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in northwest Las Vegas

UPDATE - 10:45 P.M. Las Vegas police said the suspect was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a barricade situation near El Capitan Way and Cheyenne Avenue in the northwest valley. Police...
Fox5 KVVU

Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School connects students with culture

Henderson Fire Department is responding to a small plane crash in Henderson Thursday afternoon. Businesses in downtown Las Vegas prep for return of Life is Beautiful. Life is Beautiful kicks off Friday in downtown Las Vegas and businesses are sharing how they are gearing up for the large crowds.
Fox5 KVVU

Truck stuck in mud on Highway 169 in Overton

Businesses in downtown Las Vegas prep for return of Life is Beautiful. Life is Beautiful kicks off Friday in downtown Las Vegas and businesses are sharing how they are gearing up for the large crowds. Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School connects students with culture.
Fox5 KVVU

Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor

(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
Fox5 KVVU

Official rain fall totals in Las Vegas Valley below normal this year

Businesses in downtown Las Vegas prep for return of Life is Beautiful. Life is Beautiful kicks off Friday in downtown Las Vegas and businesses are sharing how they are gearing up for the large crowds. Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School connects students with culture.
