Fox5 KVVU
Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash Friday in downtown Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was injured after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in downtown. According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:53 a.m. near Washington and Main. Police say the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that...
Fox5 KVVU
Bodycam video shows prior arrest of public official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is a disturbing glimpse into the history and mind of an accused killer. Robert Telles, elected Public Administrator of Clark County, is accused of murdering investigative reporter Jeff German who exposed allegations of corruption in his office. FOX5 obtained police body camera video when Telles had a prior brush with the law. Police arrested Telles at his home in 2020 for domestic violence.
Fox5 KVVU
Bicyclist dies after hit by semi-truck Friday morning, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a semi-truck fled the scene after striking a bicyclist Friday morning. According to police, the incident occurred at about 6:51 a.m. near Charleston and Sandhill. Police say the semi-truck struck a pedestrian on a bicycle and did not...
Fox5 KVVU
Baby dies after injured in suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The North Las Vegas Police Department says that a 3-month-old baby has died after she was injured in a suspected DUI crash last month. According to police, the baby had been hospitalized after the Aug. 28 crash. However, they learned the baby died on Aug. 31.
Fox5 KVVU
Victim shoots attacker after struggle, Henderson police say
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police looking for 3 suspects in robbery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for three suspects in a robbery investigation. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 11 around 9:48 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. Karen Ave. Police said the two male suspects fled from the store on foot. The woman...
Fox5 KVVU
Man arrested for allegedly killing mother, Las Vegas police say
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police ask for help identifying suspect in road rage incident
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for help locating a suspect who they say was involved in a road rage incident earlier this summer. According to police, the incident occurred June 27 in the 3800 block of Sunset Road. During the incident, according...
Fox5 KVVU
Police: Woman killed in central Las Vegas Valley, suspect outstanding
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a homicide near Martin Luther King Boulevard and Washington Avenue in central Las Vegas. According to homicide Lt. Jason Johansson, a woman was found with stab wounds at a home in the 800 block of Reed Place.
Fox5 KVVU
Overton flood victim speaks out about life-saving rescue
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were saved from flash flooding in Overton this week and the rescue was all caught on camera. One of the victims spoke to FOX5 about the terrifying ordeal. Steven Wasson has lived in Southern Nevada for over 50 years and never thought he...
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County elected official accused of murdering local journalist gives jailhouse interview
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles had a lot to say in a jailhouse interview with FOX5 on Friday. But he didn’t say one word about the murder he’s accused of. “My apologies to you sir but I’m really only commenting the recent...
Fox5 KVVU
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: LVMPD helicopter crew saves two people caught in floodwaters
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A fierce downpour trapped two people in their van on a flooded road in Overton Wednesday morning. That is when an LVMPD Search & Rescue helicopter crew rushed to the scene. “The water was up to the tops of the windows, had already filled into...
Fox5 KVVU
Parents say Las Vegas woman was found dead with her baby right by her side
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A 20-year-old woman was killed with her baby right by her side. Family members identified the young mother as Makayla Adams. She was stabbed to death inside her home near Washington and MLK, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. “She was giving. She...
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect in custody after hours-long standoff in northwest Las Vegas
UPDATE - 10:45 P.M. Las Vegas police said the suspect was taken into custody just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night. LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is on scene of a barricade situation near El Capitan Way and Cheyenne Avenue in the northwest valley. Police...
Fox5 KVVU
Life is Beautiful continues to bring murals and art to downtown Las Vegas
Fox5 KVVU
Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School connects students with culture
Fox5 KVVU
Truck stuck in mud on Highway 169 in Overton
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas non-profit provides assistance to homeless people battling HIV
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The non-profit Golden Rainbow works to get people experiencing homeless and battling HIV into stable housing. One man, who is currently in the program, says at 47 years old, things are finally looking up for him. “I thought it was over, I thought I was...
Fox5 KVVU
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Las Vegas, according to Tripadvisor
(Stacker) - Brunch—the portmanteau combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats.
Fox5 KVVU
Official rain fall totals in Las Vegas Valley below normal this year
