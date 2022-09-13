ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Starship Stallion
2d ago

There is probably no police department in the USA that is faced with more challenges than the men and women of the LVPD. I applaud each and every one of them. Can you imagine all these adults coming into Las Vegas from all over the world, to act out their childish dreams, with no regard of other's property or well-being. I love going to Vegas, but I don't love the absolute immaturity of some. Bravo LVPD!p.s. nice shot!

Me 2 Guest✅✅✅✅
3d ago

Great job!!! Hope you have a speedy recovery. I’m standing right behind you and backing you up!

Wild Willy
1d ago

Wow! Salute to this brave woman, and the LVMPD for continuing to put themselves on the line everyday. I love this city, I’m born and raised here, but I’m getting outta here, things have gone from worse to critical. ✌🏼

Fox5 KVVU

Victim shoots attacker after struggle, Henderson police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Henderson police are investigating a shooting that took place just after 8:30 p.m. near Stephanie Street and American Pacific Drive Thursday evening. Police and fire crews responded to 200 Quest Park Street in reference to gunshots heard in the area. When emergency crews arrived police...
Fox5 KVVU

Bodycam video shows prior arrest of public official accused of killing Las Vegas journalist

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - It is a disturbing glimpse into the history and mind of an accused killer. Robert Telles, elected Public Administrator of Clark County, is accused of murdering investigative reporter Jeff German who exposed allegations of corruption in his office. FOX5 obtained police body camera video when Telles had a prior brush with the law. Police arrested Telles at his home in 2020 for domestic violence.
People

A Reporter Viciously Stabbed to Death and a Politician Arrested for Murder: Nobody 'Saw It Coming'

At the time he was killed, Jeff German was researching another potential story about Robert Telles In the tough world of Las Vegas politics, Jeff German had a reputation as an aggressive reporter who uncovered the truth, however difficult — and dangerous — it might be. The 69-year-old Las Vegas Review-Journal writer navigated the city's complicated inner workings for more than 30 years, fearlessly investigating wrongdoing. "He wasn't afraid to take on big issues in Las Vegas, his friend Thomas Pitaro tells PEOPLE in its latest issue. "He was like...
Fox5 KVVU

Man arrested for allegedly killing mother, Las Vegas police say

Businesses in downtown Las Vegas prep for return of Life is Beautiful. Life is Beautiful kicks off Friday in downtown Las Vegas and businesses are sharing how they are gearing up for the large crowds. Mariachi Joya de Las Vegas High School connects students with culture. Updated: 14 hours ago.
8newsnow.com

Police: Person threatens family with knife, refuses to leave home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a person accused of barricading themself in a northwest valley home and threatening their family members with a knife, police said. Police received a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance near 3300 Oeste Vista Street around 5 p.m. The caller...
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police looking for 3 suspects in robbery

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for three suspects in a robbery investigation. LVMPD said the incident happened Sept. 11 around 9:48 a.m. in the 1300 block of E. Karen Ave. Police said the two male suspects fled from the store on foot. The woman...
Fox5 KVVU

Pedestrian injured in hit-and-run crash Friday in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was injured after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning in downtown. According to police, the incident occurred at about 1:53 a.m. near Washington and Main. Police say the pedestrian was struck by an unknown vehicle that...
8 News Now

Baby dies after hitting windshield in mother’s suspected DUI crash

According to police in court documents, there were two children in the car and both were unrestrained when the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. The infant, identified by the Clark County Coroner's office, as Inaya Alston died on Aug. 31. Police determined Alston hit the windshield. The other child in the vehicle was a 1-year-old who suffered minor injuries.
