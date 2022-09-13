CHARLOTTESVILLE (WINA) – A coalition of UVa students has constructed and began handing out Thursday morning on Grounds a flier urging students call state Senators not to confirm Bert Ellis. Ellis is a South Carolina private equity owner Governor Youngkin chose among four new members to the Board of Visitors, and the fight against him began with opposition from Student Council. This new flier was emailed to media from a Gmail address “OhBert1974”, which is the date Ellis graduated from UVa.

