WKRG News 5

Lawsuit: COVID vaccine mandate violated employees’ religious rights

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Former employees of a retirement community filed a lawsuit claiming their religious freedoms were violated. The former Westminster Village employees say initially the company accepted their religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine, but about a month later the decision changed and they were fired. Katherine Howerin and Tina Wolfe said […]
WKRG News 5

Drawings, plans released for new Daphne Animal Shelter

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s out with the old and in with the new by the time 2024 gets here. A new animal shelter will replace the outdated, small current shelter on Johnson Road in Daphne, with a price tag of close to $4 million. “Let’s be real. If you go to our current shelter, […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Law enforcement provides active shooter training to Fairhope church

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement provided valuable training to dozens of churchgoers in Fairhope Thursday. People were shown a presentation on how to respond in an active shooter situation. Fairhope Christian Church hosted the free event. They were taught what to do at the first sign of danger, and...
WPMI

Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned, but it’s different this time. There was a time when a rainy day at Government Plaza was a rainy day IN Government Plaza. Late arrivals to Mobile may not be aware that the atrium at Government Plaza...
WEAR

Railroad strike could potentially impact Port of Pensacola, Mobile

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The American Railway Association says a railroad strike would cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day. Two of the railroad industry's prominent unions are threatening to strike if a bargaining deal is not reached by Friday. The federal government is now stepping in. Channel 3 contacted...
WKRG News 5

Pensacola man found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was one of three defendants convicted Tuesday in a bench trial for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riots and Capitol breach, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Tristan Chandler Stevens, 26, of Pensacola was found guilty during a bench trial on Sept. 13 of […]
WKRG News 5

Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
WALA-TV FOX10

Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
WALA-TV FOX10

AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference. Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas. “Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran...
WALA-TV FOX10

Synergy MedAesthetics: Offering CoolSculpting Elite in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Synergy MedAesthics, a state-of-the-art med spa, is now open in Mobile! They are known for their unique approach, providing results that are natural-looking and personalized for the client. Their team is revered for their high level of expertise and dedication to providing only the most current cosmetic care.
WALA-TV FOX10

Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Operation Echo Stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week on Perspectives one of the missions of Operation Echo Stop is to eradicate violent crime that has been rapidly emerging in the city. Since March 2022, soon after the initial launch of Operation Echo Stop, Mobile Police have arrested 44 individuals from different gangs throughout Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10

AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
utv44.com

Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
WKRG News 5

Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
