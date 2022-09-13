Read full article on original website
Lawsuit: COVID vaccine mandate violated employees’ religious rights
SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Former employees of a retirement community filed a lawsuit claiming their religious freedoms were violated. The former Westminster Village employees say initially the company accepted their religious exemptions for the COVID-19 vaccine, but about a month later the decision changed and they were fired. Katherine Howerin and Tina Wolfe said […]
Drawings, plans released for new Daphne Animal Shelter
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – It’s out with the old and in with the new by the time 2024 gets here. A new animal shelter will replace the outdated, small current shelter on Johnson Road in Daphne, with a price tag of close to $4 million. “Let’s be real. If you go to our current shelter, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Law enforcement provides active shooter training to Fairhope church
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Law enforcement provided valuable training to dozens of churchgoers in Fairhope Thursday. People were shown a presentation on how to respond in an active shooter situation. Fairhope Christian Church hosted the free event. They were taught what to do at the first sign of danger, and...
Pensacola councilwoman says hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — For Pensacola City Councilwoman Jennifer Brahier, the homelessness situation has hit home after having to take in her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke and was discharged from a hospital in the area. Brahier told WKRG News 5 that the woman suffered a stroke three months ago and has been at […]
Mobile’s LGBTQ liaisons: No ‘religious liberty’ ordinance coming as focus turns to boosting visibility
Mobile’s two LGBTQ+ liaisons say they received assurance from Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson’s office that there are no plans to press ahead with a “religious liberty” ordinance pitched last month by a group of Mobile Baptist Church leaders. Natalie Fox and Michael Tyner, during an LGBTQ...
WPMI
Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Government Plaza’s drip drama has returned, but it’s different this time. There was a time when a rainy day at Government Plaza was a rainy day IN Government Plaza. Late arrivals to Mobile may not be aware that the atrium at Government Plaza...
WEAR
Railroad strike could potentially impact Port of Pensacola, Mobile
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The American Railway Association says a railroad strike would cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day. Two of the railroad industry's prominent unions are threatening to strike if a bargaining deal is not reached by Friday. The federal government is now stepping in. Channel 3 contacted...
Pensacola man found guilty in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was one of three defendants convicted Tuesday in a bench trial for their involvement in the Jan. 6 riots and Capitol breach, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Tristan Chandler Stevens, 26, of Pensacola was found guilty during a bench trial on Sept. 13 of […]
Baptist Hospital responds to Pensacola councilwoman allegations
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After Pensacola councilwoman Jennifer Brahier said hospitals dropped the ball on homelessness, one out of three hospitals WKRG News 5 reached out to has responded. Brahier told WKRG News 5 she has been taking care of her daughter’s friend who suffered a stroke, is non-verbal, can’t move half of her body, […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Family members provide update on Mobile store owner shot in robbery
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News has received an update on a victim shot during a robbery. According to Mobile Police, 69-year-old Grover Stewart was shot in the back when two teenagers tried to rob him at Mother’s Finest Convenience Store. 19-year-old Jalunnie Bradley and a 16-year-old boy were...
Mobile convenience store shooting suspects were ‘regulars’ according to victim’s family
A Mobile Firefighter learns over the department's emergency radio that her brother had been shot at their family business.
WALA-TV FOX10
AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference. Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas. “Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran...
WALA-TV FOX10
Synergy MedAesthetics: Offering CoolSculpting Elite in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Synergy MedAesthics, a state-of-the-art med spa, is now open in Mobile! They are known for their unique approach, providing results that are natural-looking and personalized for the client. Their team is revered for their high level of expertise and dedication to providing only the most current cosmetic care.
Mobile County Animal Shelter picks up animal unusual to the shelter
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Animal Shelter is known for helping dogs and cats get off the street and into a forever home. Now, the animal shelter is housing a different animal – a duck. The duck was picked up in the Irvington, Ala. area and brought into the animal shelter off Howells […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Previewing Perspectives with Eric Reynolds: Operation Echo Stop
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - This week on Perspectives one of the missions of Operation Echo Stop is to eradicate violent crime that has been rapidly emerging in the city. Since March 2022, soon after the initial launch of Operation Echo Stop, Mobile Police have arrested 44 individuals from different gangs throughout Mobile.
WALA-TV FOX10
AltaPointe Health & City of Mobile team up to prevent falls
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Did you know that every 14 seconds, an older adult is treated in an emergency department for a fall-related injury? Or that falls are the leading cause of both fatal and nonfatal injuries for people 65 and older? And according to the National Council on Aging, the financial toll for older adult falls is expected to reach over $101 billion by 2030.
utv44.com
Prichard man surprised to find house put on demolition list
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A man in Prichard is pleading with the city not to demolish his house. Terrance Edwards tells us the city has not given him enough time to get his house finished. He tells us he was not made aware that his house was on the demolition list, and he says he just wants to be able to live in the house that he worked so hard to get.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
‘Fentanyl is in everything’: After Alabama 15-year-old’s overdose death, authorities target deadly opioid
Mobile County Sheriff Sam Cochran said his agency is prioritizing investigations involving the drug fentanyl amid an increase in overdoses and following the death last week of a 15-year-old girl in Semmes. Cochran also said it is likely that Adrianna Taylor, a student at Mary G. Montgomery High School, and...
WALA-TV FOX10
‘Cups For a Cure’ fundraiser helps to raise money for childhood cancer research
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - September is childhood cancer awareness month and one girl from Bay Minette is helping to raise awareness. Starla Chapman is raising money for her nonprofit, “Cook Up a Cure” with a lemonade stand. On Wednesday, the lemonade stand was set up at her school,...
Shrimp Fest offering bikes, valet service for festival-goers
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG)– For the first time in the history of the National Shrimp Festival, organizers are offering free bikes and valet service to help people get to the festival. With the construction near the festival site, they’re asking people to park at Gulf State Park. Donated bikes will be there for people to […]
