Evers meets with winners of scholarship program aimed at creating future teachers

MAZOMANIE, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday visited the Wisconsin Heights School District near Mazomanie to meet with the winners of a scholarship program aimed at helping aspiring teachers.

The GROW program helps identify potential future teachers among high school students and then connects those students with mentorship opportunities and college-level education classes. It also offers financial incentives for those prospective teachers to teach in partner districts in and around Dane County, including Cambridge, Lodi, Sauk Prairie and Wisconsin Heights, Evers’ office said.

Evers, along with the leaders of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Workforce Development, touted the program as a way to help find and recruit teachers amid workforce shortages.

“It is an outstanding plan and exactly the type of collaborative solution we’re looking to support with our grant program,” Evers said.

In June, Evers announced up to $264,000 in funding for the initiative to help attract quality teachers within the districts. Earlier this year, the districts gave out five $10,000 scholarships to soon-to-be graduates, who agreed to interview for teaching jobs at schools in the participating districts and work there for three years if offered a job.

