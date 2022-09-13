Chip Trayanum is Ohio State's No. 2 middle linebacker, but with Tommy Eichenberg taking nearly all the snaps at the position and performing at a very high level, Trayanum isn't seeing much action on defense for the Buckeyes. The 5-foot-11, 229-pound Trayanum -- who transferred from Arizona State after the 2021 season -- is also repping a little bit at running back in practice to give OSU some depth there. (Trayanum was an RB his two years at ASU and was a two-way star in high school at Akron Hoban.) The coaches all talk Trayanum up and say they need to find a consistent role for him.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO