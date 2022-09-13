ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch: Ohio State vs. Toledo

How quickly the college football season goes. On Saturday, No. 3 Ohio State will play its third game of the year, the final non-conference game, against Toledo. After this contest, the Buckeyes will be one-fourth of the way through the 2022 season. So far, so good for the Scarlet and...
(Thurs)Day: Trayanum emerges as No. 1 kick returner | 'Hoping' JSN, Fleming will play

Chip Trayanum is Ohio State's No. 2 middle linebacker, but with Tommy Eichenberg taking nearly all the snaps at the position and performing at a very high level, Trayanum isn't seeing much action on defense for the Buckeyes. The 5-foot-11, 229-pound Trayanum -- who transferred from Arizona State after the 2021 season -- is also repping a little bit at running back in practice to give OSU some depth there. (Trayanum was an RB his two years at ASU and was a two-way star in high school at Akron Hoban.) The coaches all talk Trayanum up and say they need to find a consistent role for him.
