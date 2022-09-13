Clemson football loses first player to transfer portal since last year

CLEMSON – Even with a change in offensive and defensive coordinators, Clemson football hadn't lost any players to transfer since before last season's bowl game.

Until now.

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney didn't have a lot to say Tuesday about third-year sophomore linebacker Sergio Allen, a former four-star recruit who hasn't been on the field much and is now in the transfer portal looking for another school.

"There's really not much reaction," Swinney said. "Great kid. Love him. Wish him well."

Allen played only five snaps in Clemson's first two games against Georgia Tech and Furman. The fourth-ranked Tigers (2-0) are at home Saturday (8 p.m., ACC Network) against Louisiana Tech (1-1) in Memorial Stadium.

The Fort Valley, Georgia, native has played in 16 games during the past three seasons with 11 career tackles, two of those coming in the 35-12 win against Furman. He will have three years of eligibility remaining because of the COVID redshirt given to all athletes in 2020 and a redshirt for this season. Allen could have played in two more games and still retained his redshirt by NCAA rule.

"They put the four-game rule in to be a positive to be able to play kids," Swinney said. "... When you see guys leave from here or elsewhere between now and those first four games, that's just kind of the nature of college football these days."

Clemson lost eight players to the transfer portal last season. The Tigers took their first transfer of the portal era this year in quarterback Hunter Johnson, who began his college career at Clemson and left for Northwestern. He is a graduate student.

Linebackers Baylon Spector, James Skalski and Jake Venables finished their Clemson careers last season. But Allen was not able to get his name on a depth chart that still includes Trenton Simpson, Barrett Carter, Keith Maguire, LeVonta Bentley, Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Wade Woodaz. There are no seniors in that group.

Allen was a top-150 prospect who helped Peach County High School go 48-9 during his four years as a starter. He was a High School Butkus Award semifinalist, a two-time team MVP and named 3A defensive player of the year by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association. Allen had offers from Alabama, Georgia, Auburn and Florida.

Todd Shanesy covers Clemson athletics for the USA TODAY Network.