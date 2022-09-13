ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Can nitrogen be used at next execution? Judge wants state's definitive answer

By Evan Mealins, Montgomery Advertiser
 3 days ago
A federal judge has ordered Alabama officials to answer definitively by Thursday evening whether it could execute a man via an untested method , nitrogen hypoxia, in time for his scheduled execution on Sept. 22.

An attorney representing the commissioner of the Alabama Department of Corrections and Attorney General Steve Marshall indicated during a hearing on Monday that there was a “very good chance” that the state would be ready to execute Alan Eugene Miller by nitrogen hypoxia on Sept. 22. Miller has asked the court to stop the state from using lethal injection to execute him, accusing officials of losing a form he submitted to prison staff in 2018 electing nitrogen hypoxia as his preferred method of execution.

The attorney would not answer firmly on Monday whether the state would be ready, maintaining that it was ADOC Commissioner John Hamm’s decision.

A human being has never been executed by nitrogen hypoxia, wherein a person would be forced to breathe nitrogen gas, depriving the body of oxygen until the person dies.

R. Austin Huffaker Jr., U.S. District Judge for the Middle District of Alabama, ordered Hamm, Marshall or another “appropriate official with personal knowledge” to file an answer in court by 5 p.m. Thursday “definitively setting forth whether or not the Defendants can execute the Plaintiff by nitrogen hypoxia on September 22, 2022.”

Gov. Kay Ivey in 2018 authorized nitrogen hypoxia for use in executions. Mississippi and Oklahoma are the only other states that have authorized nitrogen hypoxia as a method of execution, although neither have used it or, as far as the public knows, come up with a way to use it, leaving Alabama to create a method of execution.

At the hearing, James Houts, attorney for the defendants, said that ADOC had developed a protocol for carrying out an execution by nitrogen hypoxia but had not finalized it or incorporated it into the existing lethal injection and electrocution protocol. No protocol has been filed in court or been made public.

Evan Mealins is the justice reporter for the Montgomery Advertiser. Contact him at emealins@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanMealins .

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Can nitrogen be used at next execution? Judge wants state's definitive answer

The Montgomery Advertiser

The Montgomery Advertiser

