Students, parents react to newly-merged and renovated Cathedral Prep School

Naaba Abdelnabi loved being a student at the all-girls Villa Maria Academy.

It was a childhood dream, she said, a worthy stepping stone toward her long-term goals of attending college and medical school.

But when the 15-year-old sophomore learned her alma mater would merge with the all-boys Cathedral Preparatory School for the 2022-23 school year, she became nervous.

How will this work? And what would become of Villa Maria's legacy?

On Tuesday, Abdelnabi was one of roughly 700 students to attend their first day of school at the newly-consolidated — and co-educational — Cathedral Preparatory School.

Abdelnabi said the transition was a welcome adjustment.

"I was actually one of the first girls to enter my math class and I was like 'Okay, I'm the first girl here and there's a group of guys over there and I don't know how this is going to go,'" she said with a laugh.

Merger announced: Villa Maria students will attend renovated Cathedral Prep, with expanded STEM facilities

Prep-Villa names new president: Prep-Villa names head of Catholic school in Oklahoma as new president; school colors to change

Anthony Frisina could relate.

The 17-year-old senior said he was initially "anxious coming to the building," but that didn't last long.

"Coming here and seeing this building done and having the teachers here to help was such a de-stressor on me and I'm sure on other students," he said.

The first day included a school assembly, group games and activities along with a concerted effort to build a consolidated school spirit, said Kyan Snider-Mills, an 18-year-old senior and student council co-president.

"It was super cool to see all the auditorium seats filled," she said. "I don't think that any of us really registered how many people it was going to be."

Abdelnabi said the Cathedral Prep student body "welcomed the girls very well," and noted how Villa Maria Academy's school color of blue was incorporated with the black and orange of Cathedral Prep.

"I still felt like I was a Villa girl — but I'm also a Cathedral Prep girl," she said. "They didn't forget about us. They included us. We can bring our traditions. They can bring Prep traditions. And together, we can make our new traditions this year."

Students praise renovations, new facilities

Frisina said he was equally impressed by the newly-renovated school.

"Walking in here for orientation, I didn't even recognize this building," he said. "I didn't know where I was going because it didn't look the same — in a good way. It's beautiful and so futuristic. Hopefully, a lot of generations enjoy this building."

Renovations consisted of a new three-story, 25,000-square-foot building facing West 10th Street called the Salata Technology & Innovation Center.

Inside is a spacious cafeteria, a student life center, a fitness room and dance studio, expanded office space and a third floor devoted to science, technology, engineering, mathematics and art classes, and labs. These include an engineering lab, a television production studio, an electronic sports room for gaming and an outdoor landing for outdoor activities.

Cathedral Prep renovations: Renovations at Cathedral Prep still in progress, expected to be done by September

Kwame Anim-Somuah, a 16-year-old junior, said he was excited about the new building ever since the idea was first pitched. Seeing it in person was "great," he said.

"This is going to give students more opportunities to broaden their horizons," he said.

Snider-Mills, who said she loves graphic design, noted the new facilities meant "the possibilities are really endless here."

Abdelnabi said she loved the student life center.

"It honestly felt like I was in a movie, coming in and seeing such a modern area," she said. "The fact the we can keep old parts of the building and incorporate new parts really shows we can go to new levels but still remember our true selves."

Prep president talks goals: 'We know we're ready': Cathedral Prep president talks priorities in wake of consolidation

Erie resident Laura Oblich, a Villa Maria graduate and parent of two current students at Cathedral Prep, said she was equally impressed by the "state-of-the-art" facilities. She added, "there's no other place" she'd want to send her children for school and said the merger was a good thing.

"Prep and Villa have both changed and bringing everyone together is the most important thing because the students make the school," she said. "They're living their high school experience. They're the ones to carry on the traditions of this Cathedral Prep. And with the support that I've seen from the community, the teachers, faculty and administration, the excitement among the students, I don't think there's anything they can't achieve."

Prep and Villa announced in January 2009 that its administrations and faculty would merge in July of that year, creating one school with separate campuses.

The administrative consolidation set up the groundwork for the coming merger of the Prep and Villa student bodies on the Prep campus for the 2022-23 school year.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Students, parents react to newly-merged and renovated Cathedral Prep School