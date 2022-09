The annual Lawrence County CROP Walk will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 2 p.m. at the Bridgeport United Methodist Church.

This event is sponsored by Church World Service.

Hearts and Soles will be in motion as attendees “walk the walk” to make a difference.

There will also be a canned goods collection day coinciding with the event.

For more information, contact Gay Kavanaugh at 943-3140 or Julie Lockhart at 943-2509.